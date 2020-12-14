West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided not to send the state’s chief secretary and police chief to New Delhi in compliance with Union Home Ministry’s summons in the wake of a mob attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy.

Mamata’s Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay wrote to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, saying that he has been directed by the state government to not attend the meeting convened on December 14. This being an obvious indication that he had been just obeying the state government’s order.

MHA summons West Bengal CS and DGP to for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on December 11 (Friday) summoned state CS Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra asking them to present themselves on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state, following Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s report on the attack on Nadda’s convoy by alleged supporters of the ruling TMC.

West Bengal Governor slams Mamata Banerjee, writes to HMO

It may be recalled that the WB Governor had Tweeted his concerns over the alarmingly grim situation of law and order in the state. He said that he had summoned the Chief Secretary and the West Bengal DGP to update him regarding the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda but Dhankar said that as usual, the Mamata Banerjee’s official and the WB police remained non-responsive on the matter. He had also sent his report to the Union Home Ministry on the attack and said the security was inadequate for the convoy, following which Amit Shah had summoned Mamata Banerjee’s Chief Secretary and the state DGP to discuss the state’s law and order situation on December 14.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to send 3 Bengal IPS officers for central deputation

According to reports, she has also refused to send the 3 IPS officers whom the Union Government had recalled from West Bengal following the attack on BJP President. “Union Home Ministry has received a response from the government of West Bengal on three IPS officials who were called for Central deputation. The West Bengal government has said that they can’t spare these officials for Central deputation,” a government official told news agency ANI.

The MHA on December 12 (Saturday) summoned three IPS officers of Bengal, who were responsible for providing security to BJP national head J P Nadda, to serve in central deputation following the attack on his convoy on Thursday which left several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya injured in the process. The IPS officers sought were Rajeev Mishra (Additional Director General, South Bengal), Praveen Tripathi (Deputy Inspector General, Presidency Range) and Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour).

BJP senior leaders attacked in West Bengal

BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal, as the two leaders were en route Diamond Harbour on December 10 (Thursday). As the senior leaders were headed towards Diamond Harbour to meet party cadres, protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing. Protesters also pelted stones at the vehicle. Videos have surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags are seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators.