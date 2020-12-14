Monday, December 14, 2020
Home Politics Mamata Banerjee directs state officials to not attend meeting despite MHA summons, declines to...
News Reports
Updated:

Mamata Banerjee directs state officials to not attend meeting despite MHA summons, declines to send 3 IPS officials on central deputation

Mamata's Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay wrote to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, saying that he has been directed by the state government to not attend the meeting convened on December 14.

OpIndia Staff
BJP President, Amit Shah (left), West Bnegal CM, Mamta Banerjee (right)
152

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided not to send the state’s chief secretary and police chief to New Delhi in compliance with Union Home Ministry’s summons in the wake of a mob attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy.

Mamata’s Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay wrote to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, saying that he has been directed by the state government to not attend the meeting convened on December 14. This being an obvious indication that he had been just obeying the state government’s order.

MHA summons West Bengal CS and DGP to for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on December 11 (Friday) summoned state CS Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra asking them to present themselves on December 14 for an explanation on the law and order situation in the state, following Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s report on the attack on Nadda’s convoy by alleged supporters of the ruling TMC.

West Bengal Governor slams Mamata Banerjee, writes to HMO

It may be recalled that the WB Governor had Tweeted his concerns over the alarmingly grim situation of law and order in the state. He said that he had summoned the Chief Secretary and the West Bengal DGP to update him regarding the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda but Dhankar said that as usual, the Mamata Banerjee’s official and the WB police remained non-responsive on the matter. He had also sent his report to the Union Home Ministry on the attack and said the security was inadequate for the convoy, following which Amit Shah had summoned Mamata Banerjee’s Chief Secretary and the state DGP to discuss the state’s law and order situation on December 14.

Mamata Banerjee refuses to send 3 Bengal IPS officers for central deputation

According to reports, she has also refused to send the 3 IPS officers whom the Union Government had recalled from West Bengal following the attack on BJP President. “Union Home Ministry has received a response from the government of West Bengal on three IPS officials who were called for Central deputation. The West Bengal government has said that they can’t spare these officials for Central deputation,” a government official told news agency ANI.

The MHA on December 12 (Saturday) summoned three IPS officers of Bengal, who were responsible for providing security to BJP national head J P Nadda, to serve in central deputation following the attack on his convoy on Thursday which left several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya injured in the process. The IPS officers sought were Rajeev Mishra (Additional Director General, South Bengal), Praveen Tripathi (Deputy Inspector General, Presidency Range) and Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour).

BJP senior leaders attacked in West Bengal

BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal, as the two leaders were en route Diamond Harbour on December 10 (Thursday). As the senior leaders were headed towards Diamond Harbour to meet party cadres, protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing. Protesters also pelted stones at the vehicle. Videos have surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags are seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal vs Center
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-Check: No, government is not paying you Rs. 70,000 under ‘PM Pension Yojana 2020’

OpIndia Staff -
No, the government is not runny any 'PM Pension Yojana 2020' scheme
Read more
Opinions

From BKU to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder: More hypocrisy on the farm bills

Abhishek Banerjee -
One article was not enough to cover all the hypocrisy surrounding the farm laws. Hence, a part two.
Read more

‘State govt not allowing benefits’: TMC MLA writes to West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim over ‘Smart City Mission’ project for Asansol

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader writes to West Bengal minister to either allow them central government funding for smart city project or provide funding from state govt

Fact-check: No, woman ‘detained’ under UP’s new anti-forced religious conversion law was not ‘forced to abort’

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The woman, who is currently in protection home, was taken to hospital after she complained of stomachache on Sunday. The doctors have said her health is okay.

Demands to legalise MSPs is retrograde, can destroy the farm sector and hurt the Indian economy: Explained

Economy and Finance Shashank Bharadwaj -
Setting MSP as a floor price legally will effectively derail the market for other players. Legalising MSP is also retrograde and anti-market, which can devastate the Indian farm sector.

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a Congress leader accused in 8 cases, has assets worth crores

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader who has doubled up as a 'disgruntled' farmer actually has assets worth crores and faces as many as 8 criminal cases
Read more
Media

How Newslaundry cheered ‘death to Modi’ song by ‘farmers’ out of hate, and soon realised it will expose their propaganda

Nirwa Mehta -
A distasteful video 'Modi marr jaa tu' has gone viral on social media where communist leaders masquerading as farmers were seen chanting death chant for PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia deported a large number of Indians back to India for protesting against CAA and NRC: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protestors were deported by Saudi govt to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-Check: No, government is not paying you Rs. 70,000 under ‘PM Pension Yojana 2020’

OpIndia Staff -
No, the government is not runny any 'PM Pension Yojana 2020' scheme
Read more
Opinions

From BKU to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder: More hypocrisy on the farm bills

Abhishek Banerjee -
One article was not enough to cover all the hypocrisy surrounding the farm laws. Hence, a part two.
Read more
News Reports

66 IIT Madras students contract Coronavirus in just 14 days, campus under lockdown. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
IIT Madras has shut down all its Departments including labs and libraries. The campus is under a temporary lockdown.
Read more
Politics

Mamata Banerjee directs state officials to not attend meeting despite MHA summons, declines to send 3 IPS officials on central deputation

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee has decided not to send the state’s chief secretary and police chief to New Delhi in compliance with Union Home Ministry’s summons
Read more
News Reports

‘State govt not allowing benefits’: TMC MLA writes to West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim over ‘Smart City Mission’ project for Asansol

OpIndia Staff -
TMC leader writes to West Bengal minister to either allow them central government funding for smart city project or provide funding from state govt
Read more
News Reports

Niger witnesses deadly terrorist attack by Boko Haram jihadis, village burned, 27 people killed

OpIndia Staff -
Boko Haram terrorists had attacked a village in Niger a day before regional elections. They burned most of the village and killed 27 people.
Read more
News Reports

PFI’s Rauf Sharif had paid for the Hathras trip of arrested Siddique Kappan, had received foreign money worth over Rs 2.5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
ED says arrested PFI leader had funded the Hathras trip of arrested Siddique Kappan and others. Sharif's accounts have shown suspicious transactions.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: No, woman ‘detained’ under UP’s new anti-forced religious conversion law was not ‘forced to abort’

OpIndia Staff -
The woman, who is currently in protection home, was taken to hospital after she complained of stomachache on Sunday. The doctors have said her health is okay.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Communal tension over burial of the dead body of a woman in Forest Department land

OpIndia Staff -
After official intervened, the family finally agreed to bury the deceased woman in the cemetery and not on government land.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Demands to legalise MSPs is retrograde, can destroy the farm sector and hurt the Indian economy: Explained

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Setting MSP as a floor price legally will effectively derail the market for other players. Legalising MSP is also retrograde and anti-market, which can devastate the Indian farm sector.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,225FollowersFollow
21,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com