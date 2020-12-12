Saturday, December 12, 2020
Union Govt recalls 3 IPS officers on central deputation to West Bengal after attack on BJP president’s convoy by TMC workers

The three IPS officers were on central deputation. The BJP President's convoy was attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya was injured in the process.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: PTI
3

The Union Government has recalled three IPS officers from West Bengal following the attack on BJP President J.P. Nadda in the state. The three IPS officers were on central deputation. The BJP President’s convoy was attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya was injured in the process.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay and DGP Virendra were summoned by the Ministry of Home Affairs as well following the attack demanding an explanation for the law and order situation in the state. The summons by the Central Government came after Governor Jagdeep Dhankar submitted a report on the attack on Nadda’s convoy by alleged Trinamool Congress workers.

BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal, as the two leaders were en route Diamond Harbour on Thursday. As the senior leaders were headed towards Diamond Harbour to meet party cadres, protesters gathered on the streets and attempted to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing. Protesters also pelted stones at the vehicle.

Videos have surfaced where protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags are seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators. Governor Dhankar said that he had summoned Chief Secretary and the West Bengal DGP to update him regarding the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda but Dhankar said that as usual, the Mamata Banerjee’s official and the WB police remained non-responsive on the matter.

