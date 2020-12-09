Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been ranked 41st most powerful woman in the world by Forbes. Two more Indian women, HCL Corporation CEO and Executive Director Roshni Nadar Malhotra and Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, are also in the list of top 100 most powerful women in the world.

Angela Merkel ranked No.1 for the tenth consecutive year

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been ranked No.1 on the list for the 10th consecutive year. European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde has grabbed the second position for the second year in a row. US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had grabbed 3rd position in the list. Harris made it to the index for the first time this year.

Sitharaman is the first full-time female finance minister of India

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the finance minister of India in May 2019. She is currently holding the position of Minister for Corporate Affairs as well. Sitharaman is the first full-time female finance minister of India. Before her, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi held the position for almost one year in 1969-70.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra claimed 55th rank

CEO of HCL Corporation, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, claimed the 55th spot in the Forbes 2020 list. As the CEO of the company, she is responsible for strategic decisions. HCL has been valued at $8.9 billion. Malhotra was appointed chairperson of the company in July 2020. She is also a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation that mainly focuses on education.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw claimed 68th rank

India’s richest self-made woman, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, is the founder of India’s largest biopharmaceutical company Biocon Limited. Biocon has the largest insulin factory in Asia, located in the Johor region of Malaysia. Recently, Biocon received permission from the Government of India to conduct the Phase 4 trial for Itolizumab as a potential treatment for coronavirus infection.