Monday, December 7, 2020
Pakistan with help of Khalistanis and China is inflicting narco-terrorism in Indian subcontinent

Pakistan is using land and water routes to indulge in drug-related activities to inflict terror on its neighbours.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan and China inflicting drug terror in Indian subcontinent
Our not-so-friendly neighbour Pakistan has expanded its narco-terrorism network if reports are to be believed. On Sunday, the Sri Lankan authorities seized Rs 2.5 billion worth of drugs which originated from Gwadar port in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Gwadar port is part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and is operated by China Overseas Port Holding Company.

Four people were arrested for transporting heroin and crystal methamphetamine to Sri Lankan boats from the Pak Dhow that had set off from China-controlled Gwadar port of Pakistan.

Drugs seized by Sri Lankan authorities

As per reports, drug smuggling from China-controlled Pakistan port suggests involvement of Pakistan’s spy agency, ISI. Such huge quantity of drugs supply from the Gwadar port is not easy without involvement and support of the ISI as well as Chinese intelligence agencies.

Dubai-based drug trafficker named ‘Jude’ is believed to be the mastermind behind this drug smuggling.

This comes just a week after the Indian Coast Guard seized about 100 kg heroin, pistols and a satellite phone from another boat, which originated from Pakistan’s Karachi. As per reports, 99 packets of heroin, 20 small boxes of synthetic drugs, five 9mm pistols and a Thuraya satellite phone set were recovered from a boat. Six Sri Lankan nationals were detained and interrogated. It is believed that the drugs were to be sent to western countries and Australia.

Pakistan, with tacit support of Khalistanis in India and abroad, has been relentlessly pushing drugs in India, especially through border in Punjab and Rajasthan. It is a major security concern for India as it acts as a major source of funding for Pakistan sponsored terrorism in India.

In fact, one of the most prominent use of drug money to inflict terror on Indian citizens was during the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts. It was found that the explosives used in the terror attack were brought to India using the same routes that the Dawood gang used to smuggle people, arms, and contraband. In fact, there have been various reports which suggest a strategic alliance between ISI and terror organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al-Qaida which use drug money to fund terror activities.

Khalistani elements infiltrating farmers’ protests

There have been numerous links of organisations, especially abroad, backed by Khalistanis, reaching out and financially supporting the Punjab farmers’ protests. In fact, the ‘farmers’ protesting against the new farm laws had even given death threats to PM Modi after proudly showing off how they killed Indira Gandhi, they could very well kill PM Modi as well.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

