Saturday, December 26, 2020
Home World 'Caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, calling Ahmadiyya leader a Muslim': Why Pakistan is threatening Google...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, calling Ahmadiyya leader a Muslim’: Why Pakistan is threatening Google and Wikipedia

Calling the issue serious in nature, the Pakistan authority approached Google Inc with directions to immediately remove the 'unlawful content' or face legal action, the statement said.

OpIndia Staff
'Caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, calling Ahmadiyya leader a Muslim': Why Pakistan is threatening Google and Wikipedia
Imran Khan
8

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Friday decried internet giants Google and Wikipedia for its ‘blasphemous’ content. It has issued notices to Google and Wikipedia asking them to either remove the “sacrilegious content” or face legal consequences.

The notice was sent under Pakistan’s Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguard) Rules 2020, through which the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority is authorised to remove any online content they deem unlawful.

In a press release, Pakistan regulators said it has been receiving complaints regarding misleading search results associated with the “unauthentic version of the Holy Quran” uploaded by the Ahmedi community on Google Play Store. It also pointed out to pages that name religious leader Mirza Masroor Ahmad as the current “Khalifa” or leader of Islam. It said that this contradicts the dominant religious beliefs in the country. 

Pakistan threatens Google and Wikipedia of legal action

Calling the issue serious in nature, the Pakistan authority approached Google Inc with directions to immediately remove the ‘unlawful content’ or face legal action, the statement said.

In the press release, the authorities added: “Complaints were also received regarding hosting of caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and dissemination of misleading, wrong, deceptive and deceitful information through articles published on Wikipedia portraying Mirza Masroor Ahmad as a Muslim,” the PTA said in a statement published on its official Twitter handle. It is pertinent to note that Mirza Masroor Ahmad is a leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and Pakistan seems to have taken offence that he is being called a ‘Muslim’ by Wikipedia.

It further read that after extensive communication, the notices were finally served to the internet giants, asking them to immediately pulled down the blasphemous content or face legal action.

In case the platforms remain non-compliant, the PTA shall be constrained to initiate further action under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and Rules 2020, the statement said.

Full text of the notice issued by Pakistan

“PTA has been receiving complaints regarding misleading search results associated with “Present Khalifa of Islam” and unauthentic version of Holy Quran uploaded by Ahmadiyya Community on Google Play Store. Being a matter of very serious nature, PTA has approached Google Inc. with the directions to immediately remove the unlawful content. The platform has been issued with the notice under Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguard) Rules 2020 (“Rules”) to remove the sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action by the Regulator.

Complaints were also received regarding hosting of caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and dissemination of misleading, wrong, deceptive and deceitful information through articles published on Wikipedia portraying Mirza Masroor Ahmad as a Muslim. After extensive communication on the matter, Wikipedia has been finally served with the notice to remove the sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action.

In case the platforms remain non-compliant, PTA shall be constrained to initiate further action under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA) and Rules 2020″

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘Caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, calling Ahmadiyya leader a Muslim’: Why Pakistan is threatening Google and Wikipedia

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan decried internet giants Google and Wikipedia for disseminating sacrilegious content through its platforms
Read more
News Reports

Allegations of interference in Rs 619 crore ‘Safe City’ project surface against IPS officer D Roopa, officer clarifies: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
IPS D Roopa, who says that she is a whistleblower in the case, found several irregularities in the bidding process of Safe City Project
Read more

NCPCR investigation into six children home established by Badruddin Ajmal: Funds from Turkish org linked to Al-Qaeda, mistreatment of children and more

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR found irregularities in six childcare institutions. running under the aegis of "Markazul Maarif", established by Badruddin Ajmal

Delhi High Court rebukes police for not filing FIR even after a man alleged that his daughter was taken away by Muslim man in...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court came down heavily on the SHO terming his inaction in the case as "complete dereliction of duty".

In September 2020, a Punjab Govt report had suggested opening up farm markets beyond APMCs, inviting companies for contract farming

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt's new farm laws offers the exact same reform Congress led Punjab Govt batted for in September 2020

From MSP to APMCs, here are 5 lies about farm laws by opposition busted by PM Modi in his speech today

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi today clarified rumours and misinformation surrounding the new Farm Bills while interacting with farmers in a virtual event after releasing the instalment of PM-KISAN to nine crore farmers via DBT.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
Media

‘The Economist has always been anti-India’: NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain again left red faced while peddling anti-Modi agenda, this time by HDFC Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
Sreenivasan Jain interviewed HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh in which he attempted to solicit a statement against the NDA Government.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

‘Caricatures of Prophet Muhammad, calling Ahmadiyya leader a Muslim’: Why Pakistan is threatening Google and Wikipedia

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan decried internet giants Google and Wikipedia for disseminating sacrilegious content through its platforms
Read more
World

Nashville explosion, the investigation and human tissue: The curious case of an RV and an automated voice message

OpIndia Staff -
Three people were injured in the Nashville explosion and they are now being treated at a nearby medical facility, human tissue has also been found
Read more
News Reports

As Muslims issue fatwas against Coronavirus vaccine and wonder if it would be ‘halal’ or haram, Saudi prince gets first dose

OpIndia Staff -
Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine after its recent launch
Read more
News Reports

Allegations of interference in Rs 619 crore ‘Safe City’ project surface against IPS officer D Roopa, officer clarifies: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
IPS D Roopa, who says that she is a whistleblower in the case, found several irregularities in the bidding process of Safe City Project
Read more
News Reports

‘Will pile up corpses’: Congress MP close to Rahul Gandhi warns of violence if demands of ‘farmers’ not met, hints at ‘plan’ after Jan...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader and MP Ravneet Bittu Singh issued open threats of violence in a bid to 'transform' the nature of 'farmer' protest
Read more
News Reports

NCPCR investigation into six children home established by Badruddin Ajmal: Funds from Turkish org linked to Al-Qaeda, mistreatment of children and more

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR found irregularities in six childcare institutions. running under the aegis of "Markazul Maarif", established by Badruddin Ajmal
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court rebukes police for not filing FIR even after a man alleged that his daughter was taken away by Muslim man in...

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court came down heavily on the SHO terming his inaction in the case as "complete dereliction of duty".
Read more
News Reports

Even as NDTV journalist Ravish Kumar continues to rant against new Farm Laws, he had argued for similar reforms in 2015: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, Ravish Kumar had passionately made a case for reforms needed in the agriculture sector in an article on NDTV
Read more
News Reports

In September 2020, a Punjab Govt report had suggested opening up farm markets beyond APMCs, inviting companies for contract farming

OpIndia Staff -
Modi govt's new farm laws offers the exact same reform Congress led Punjab Govt batted for in September 2020
Read more
News Reports

Here is why Captain Amarinder Singh is suddenly appealing to farmers to not axe Jio towers

OpIndia Staff -
If the attack on telecom infrastructure of Jio continues in Punjab, the centre may be forced to send central forces to protect them
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com