Two Grooming Jihad cases have come to light in Yamunanagar, Rajasthan. Yamunanagar Police has filed cases against Muslim youths Talib and Akram for allegedly abducting two minor girls in two different incidents. As per the reports, when the girls’ families could not find them, they approached the police to file a complaint. The police have registered cases in both incidents.

15-year old girl went missing from home

In the complaint, the family of the 15-year-old girl mentioned that when they came back home from the market, they found that their daughter was missing. Her mother later learned that Talib, who lives in the neighbourhood, was also missing. She suspected that Talib had abducted her daughter. The incident took place in the Hamida police station area. The police have filed a case against Talib and started the investigation. The station in-charge of Hamida police station Mem Singh said that the police had registered that case and they are searching for the girl.

16-year-old went missing from college

In another case, a 16-year-old girl has gone missing after she left for college. She is currently pursuing her studies in a polytechnic college in Yamunanagar. As per the complaint filed by her father, the girl left home for college in the morning but did not return home in the evening. When they contacted the college, they learned that the girl did not go to college on Monday. The family said that they suspect a Muslim youth named Akram has abducted the girl on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered under Section 363 and 366A of the Indian Penal Code at the Sadar Yamunanagar Police Station.