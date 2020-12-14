Raza Academy wants action against Flipkart for blasphemous keychains

The Raza Academy has written to Mumbai Police Commissioner Pram Bir Singh to take action against Flipkart for permitting the sale of ‘blasphemous’ keychains on its platform. The Islamist organisation demanded that the sale be stopped and all such products be seized from the company.

Source: ANI

The letter said, “Flipkart has introduced key chains on its online portal for sale which consists of the Holy Quran, The Bible and the Guru Granth Sahib which is totally unacceptable as it disrespect (sic) the Holy Books of major religions.” “It should be noted that Islam does not allow a Muslim to touch the Holy Quran without ablution and by releasing it on a Keychain it is nothing but blashphemy (sic),” it added.

The Raza Academy also demanded that an FIR be registered against the company to “stop further misuse of religious products in abusive manners.” Earlier this year, the organisation had launched a campaign against France and demanded that Islamic countries issue fatwas against France after its president Emmanuel Macron defend the right of individuals to mock the prophet of Islam.

The dark and violent history of Raza Academy

The Raza Academy has been one of the notorious radical Islamic organisations that has instigated violence on the streets of the country in the past.

In August 2011, Raza Academy had staged a morcha at Azad Maidan ground to protest against the alleged atrocities on Muslims in Assam and Myanmar, which later turned into a riot. The protest turned violent after one of the notorious group attacked the policemen leading to police firing in which two persons were killed and 63 persons including 58 policemen were injured.

Raza Academy which had organized the protest had earlier assured the Mumbai Police that only 1,500 people would turn up. However, more than 15,000 people assembled at the Azad Maidan and later the crowd swelled to over 40,000 people resulting in Muslim mobs unleashing violence on the streets of Mumbai.

The most shocking incident of the Azad Maidan Riots was the desecration of Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial by the Muslim mobs. The war memorial is dedicated to the fighters of 1857 – the First Indian Freedom Struggle. The riots had caused approximately Rs 2.72 crores worth of damages to various public properties.

Earlier this year, Raza Academy had threatened with ‘law and order situation’ if the movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ was not banned. The movie depicts the life of the prophet from birth till the age of 13. The Islamic organisation had issued a fatwa against AR Rahman, the music composer of the movie, and Iranian director Majid Majidi in 2015 as well.

“A Muslim will die in honour than to see or hear even the slightest insult on his Holy Prophet,” the Raza Academy said threateningly.