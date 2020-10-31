Saturday, October 31, 2020
Home News Reports Radical Muslim social media users trend hashtags in support Raza Academy after the radical...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Radical Muslim social media users trend hashtags in support Raza Academy after the radical organisation received severe backlash for its anti-France campaign

The social media trend in support of the Raza Academy came after the radical Islamic organisation came under intense criticism after it waged a hate campaign against France after its government took a strong stand against Islamic terrorism.

OpIndia Staff
165

On Saturday, several Muslim social media users took to Twitter to trend a bizarre hashtag #WeStandWithRazaAcademy to express their support for the radical Islamic organisation – Raza Academy that has been under fire for launching a hate campaign against one of the country’s closest allies France over its decision to wage a war against radical Islamic terror.

Many Islamists posted tweets in support of Raza academy amidst strong calls across social media expressing support for the radical Islamic organisation.

Defending the actions of Raza Academy, one user Shahid Mansoori said that Muslims can go to extent of beheading people, however, will not tolerate the act of ‘blasphemy’. He said that the life and death of a Muslim are dedicated to their god. “God willing, France will see an end,” he added as he tweeted in support of Raza Academy.

Image Source: Twitter

One user claimed that Raza Academy was a religious organisation that worked for the welfare of the public and criticism against the organisation was an attempt to discredit them. He urged fellow Muslims to support Raza Academy.

Image Source: Twitter

Suhail Raza, another fan of Raza Academy, said why do people provoke Muslims in the first place and then blame for their ‘reaction’. He referred to the terror attacks in France by Islamic terrorists as a ‘reaction’.

The radical Islamic organisation Raza Academy, which itself was posting tweets using the hashtag, thanked fellow Islamists for standing behind them and making their campaign a top trend even as several social media users slammed them for pushing hatred in the name of protecting Islam from condemnation.

Image Source: Raza Academy

In fact, the social media trend in support of the Raza Academy came after the radical Islamic organisation was subjected to intense criticism for waging a hate campaign against France.

Raza Academy launched the campaign against France, had asked Islamic countries to issue Fatwa

The Islamic organisations such as Raza Academy, along with organisations such as AIMPLB, had shockingly deviated from the country’s official stand of supporting the French government in their ongoing fight against the radical Islamic terror and had instead protested against the French government over its alleged ‘Islamophobia’.

India has come out strongly in support of France which has been receiving severe backlash from Muslim countries after President Emmanuel Macron declared war against radical Islamic terrorism following the beheading of a teacher by a Muslim immigrant terrorist two weeks ago.

However, taking inspiration from the fellow Muslims across the world, the Islamic organisations like Raza Academy had initiated a campaign against France after Islamic countries such as Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar had started a worldwide boycott campaign against France.

Raza Academy had demanded that Muslim countries should issue a fatwa against French President Emmanuel Macron for displaying cartoons on Prophet Mohammed by Charlie Hebdo were projected onto government buildings.

The Raza Academy also demanded that all French embassies and consulates in Muslim countries be shut down and all ambassadors to France be called back in light of recent events. It also urged people on social media to exercise their freedom of expression against the ‘Satanic minded president’ using the hashtag ‘Macron the Devil’.

Statement by Raza Academy

In a similar trend as above, the Islamist organisation had also trending #MacronTheDevil and had urged Muslims to tweet against Emmanuel Macron ‘Huzoor ki Muhabbat mein’ (for love towards the prophet). Several Islamists on social media had heeded their call and had spewed venom against France and its President.

Tweets by Raza Academy

Raza Academy had hailed Muslims for posting Macron’s posters on streets of Mumbai

Shockingly, Raza Academy had hailed the actions of Muslim protestors in Mumbai, who had put up images of French President on the streets of the city, walked and drove on these posters as a mark of protest against Macron. The protests had come after Macron had condemned the Islamic terror attack on a French teacher who was beheaded by his student for showing Charlie Hebdo caricatures.

Maulana Abbas Rizvi of the radical Islamic organisation Raza Academy said that he welcomed the actions of garlanding Macron’s posters with shoes as a mark of protest against French President. “The disrespect shown by Emmanuel Macron is condemnable and he deserves strict punishment,” said Maulana Abbas Rizvi.

The appalling nature of these protests by ‘Indian’ Muslims had come just a day after India had openly expressed its support to France.

The dark and violent history of Raza Academy

The Raza Academy has been one of the notorious radical Islamic organisations that has instigated violence on the streets of the country in the past.

In August 2011, Raza Academy had staged a morcha at Azad Maidan ground to protest against the alleged atrocities on Muslims in Assam and Myanmar, which later turned into a riot. The protest turned violent after one of the notorious group attacked the policemen leading to police firing in which two persons were killed and 63 persons including 58 policemen were injured.

Raza Academy which had organized the protest had earlier assured the Mumbai Police that only 1,500 people would turn up. However, more than 15,000 people assembled at the Azad Maidan and later the crowd swelled to over 40,000 people resulting in Muslim mobs unleashing violence on the streets of Mumbai.

The most shocking incident of the Azad Maidan Riots was the desecration of Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial by the Muslim mobs. The war memorial is dedicated to the fighters of 1857 – the First Indian Freedom Struggle. The riots had caused approximately Rs 2.72 crores worth of damages to various public properties.

Earlier this year, Raza Academy had threatened with ‘law and order situation’ if the movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ was not banned. The movie depicts the life of the prophet from birth till the age of 13. The Islamic organisation had issued a fatwa against AR Rahman, the music composer of the movie, and Iranian director Majid Majidi in 2015 as well. 

“A Muslim will die in honour than to see or hear even the slightest insult on his Holy Prophet,” the Raza Academy said threateningly.

FIR against Arnab Goswami

The same Raza Academy has also filed FIR against Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, accusing him of spreading ‘communal hatred’ while he was reporting the Palghar mob lynching of two sadhus.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has represented the Raza Academy in Supreme Court when Arnab Goswami had approached the apex court seeking the quashing of FIRs against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who is Farhan Zuberi, now booked for threatening to behead people for insulting Islam: Here is his connection to AMU, AIMIM and anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Farhan Zuberi is also an office-bearer of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM. he is currently the in-charge of the party's youth wing in Western Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Government and Policy

Mend ways, or ‘Ram Naam Satya’ journey will begin: Yogi Adityanath cautions those who change religious identity to trap women, vows law against Love...

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued a stern warning to the miscreants indulging in love jihad by concealing their identities and entrapping girls and women in their relationship.
Read more

‘Osama bin Laden is less reprehensible than Trump,’ claims ‘rational atheist’ Sam Harris who once described the terrorist as a ‘moral hero in a...

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Sam Harris claimed in his podcast Making Sense that Osama bin Laden is a less reprehensible person than Donald Trump.

IFCN certified fact-checking website throws a Hindu girl to wolves in Bangladesh in case where she went missing after alleged ‘insult’ to Prophet Muhammad:...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite being well aware that lives of Hindus are threatened in Bangladesh, newschecker.in has given way for Tithy's harassment.

The Second Republic: Why Narendra Modi drawing a comparison between Somnath Temple and Ram Mandir on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is significant

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the 31st of October is commemorated as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Hindu girl, who was suspended from Bangladesh university for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad, has been missing for 6 days: Here is what happened

World OpIndia Staff -
Hindu girl Tithy Sarkar goes missing in Bangladesh after allegedly making comments that insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
Media

As Pakistan minister admits role in Pulwama attack, Rajdeep Sardesai rushes to his rescue, allows him to ‘clarify’, attack India instead, NDTV follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
India Today and NDTV come together to rescue Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry after he admitted Terroristan's role in Pulwama attack
Read more
World

Russia: Teenager shot dead after he shouts ‘Allahu Akbar’ and stabs police officer

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, a 16-year-old terrorist was shot dead by police in the Muslim-dominated region of Tatarstan in Russia.
Read more
News Reports

AMU student leader Farhan Zuberi calls for the beheading of those who insult Islam, justifies his statement on Live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the terror attacks in France and global call of Muslims to boycott French products over the Charlie Hebdo row AMU student Farhan Zuberi justifies beheading of individuals who dares to dishonour Prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

The Print columnist Zainab Sikander Siddiqui wants Charlie Hebdo to have the “guts” to mock the Holocaust if it wants to publish cartoons on...

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Sikander Siddiqui ruled that Charlie Hebdo cartoons mocking other religions are not offensive, only cartoons on Islam are offensive
Read more
World

Hindu girl, who was suspended from Bangladesh university for ‘insulting’ Prophet Muhammad, has been missing for 6 days: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu girl Tithy Sarkar goes missing in Bangladesh after allegedly making comments that insulted Prophet Muhammad and Islam
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Activist producer-director files complaint against all news channels with NBSA over ‘media trial’ in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint alleges that all news channels have indulged in media trial in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in last 4 months
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad, NCP corporator Ashraf Shanu Pathan and other NCP leaders organise protest against France in Mumbra

OpIndia Staff -
Senior leaders of the NCP, which is part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, have come out openly in protests against France
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Minor Dalit girl who self-immolated after raped by a DYFI member succumbs to burn injuries

OpIndia Staff -
The 16-year-old Dalit victim girl had set herself on fire by pouring kerosene after DYFI member Manu Manoj had raped her
Read more
News Reports

Radical Muslim social media users trend hashtags in support Raza Academy after the radical organisation received severe backlash for its anti-France campaign

OpIndia Staff -
Raza Academy had launched a campaign against France, asking Islamic countries to issue Fatwa against French for 'Islamophobia'
Read more
News Reports

Muslims hold placards with picture of French President with a footprint over his face during anti-France protest near the French consulate in Kolkata

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Kolkata, Muslims in various other cities have joined their religious counterparts worldwide to protest against France
Read more
News Reports

Kamal Nath calls me a dog, yes, I will attack the person who wants to harm the public: Jyotiraditya Scindia opens front against Kamal...

OpIndia Staff -
The by-poll is considered as an opportunity for Jyotiraditya Scindia to emerge as a formidable leader in the BJP camp.
Read more
News Reports

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Sadiya Anwar Shaikh was de-radicalised twice in the past by intelligence agencies for radical comments on social media
Read more
Books

Kashmir is integral to India’s civilisational heritage, given its Hindu and Buddhist history: Excerpt from ‘A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A...

OpIndia Staff -
A New Idea Of India: Individual Rights In A Civilisational State is written by Harsh Madhusudan and Rajeev Mantri.
Read more
Political History of India

The muffled voices of Hyderabad: Unaccounted reports of mass genocide of local Hindus under the Nizam

Nivan Sadh -
One of the largest princely states within the Indian union was Hyderabad, a Hindu-majority region ruled by a Muslim Nizam.
Read more
News Reports

“I would have done the same”, says poet Munawwar Rana supporting the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty by an Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Munawwar Rana claimed honour killing has been allowed for thousands of years so beheading for blasphemy should be allowed
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
472,289FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com