Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Updated:

'Vagina owners', 'menstruators': The year 'social justice warriors' finally threw women under the bus

Society has undergone certain fundamental shifts as well. But, perhaps, the most remarkable development was the fact that this year, women have been finally thrown under the bus by postmodernists, or 'social justice warriors' as they are popularly known.

K Bhattacharjee
Social justice warriors dump women
Image Credit: Ohio University
64

The year 2020 has been revolutionary on many fronts. It has changed the way people look at things and it will have a lasting impact on the way the world operates. Society has undergone certain fundamental shifts as well. But, perhaps, the most remarkable development was the fact that this year, women have been finally thrown under the bus by postmodernists, or ‘social justice warriors’ as they are popularly known.

The Abigail Shrier episode

It was in 2020 that journalist Abigail Shrier published her book ‘Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters’. In the book, she documented the terrible impact gender politics is having on teenage girls in western countries.

Shrier says that teenage girls, who do not necessarily suffer from gender dysphoria, come to believe that they are ‘trapped in the wrong body’, as a consequence of which they undergo medical procedures that at least some of them come to regret later and others have their lives turned upside down.

Feminists should have been deeply concerned by the findings published in the book. Instead, they ganged up on her and claimed that she was spreading ‘transphobia’ and accused her of ‘fearmongering’ and ‘hateful conduct’. When she voiced her concerns on a podcast with Joe Rogan, ‘social justice warriors’ demanded that the episode be pulled down from Spotify.

Parents of such girls were extremely concerned as well but were too afraid to speak up due to the prevailing dogma. One would have expected more concern from people regarding the horrid situation that was developing but intersectional feminists could not bring themselves to prioritize the health of teenage girls over their petty politics.

JK Rowling is cancelled

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was attacked by ‘social justice warriors’ as well for saying that biological sex is real and only women can menstruate. The episode began when the celebrated author expressed her unhappiness over the fact that a media portal had called women ‘people who menstruate’. For her perfectly sensible opinion, abuses were hurled at J.K. Rowling and she was labelled a Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist (TERF).

‘TERF’ is supposed to be a derogatory slang for feminists that reject the claims that ‘trans-women’ who are biologically men are actually women. They are not really radical feminists at all in the actual meaning of the term. Rowling responded saying, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense,” she added.

In the worldview of ‘social justice warriors’, gender is a social construct and a menstruating women can actually be a man if she calls herself one and society must address her as a man. If one accepts such a premise, then it cannot be said that it is only women who menstruate.

Social Justice Warriors invent bizarre terms for women

Consequently, we have had bizarre, and frankly insulting, words being used to avoid calling women ‘women’. ‘Vagina owners’, ‘menstruators’, ‘birthing people’, a lot of such terms have been tried to come across as more ‘inclusive’.

‘Vagina owners’ does not appear too polite

‘Vulva owners’ has also been tried.

Women are being called ‘vulva owners’

It’s not just western feminists who have taken to using such terms, such terms are gaining popularity even in India. Rituparna Chatterjee, who curates the verified IndiaMeToo handle on Twitter, has been calling women ‘menstruators’.

Indian social justice warriors have taken to calling women ‘menstruators’

It’s not just once or twice that Chatterjee has called women ‘menstruators’. She uses the word whenever she speaks of women-centric issues.

Thus, quite clearly, women are likely to receive the raw end of the deal in the world of leftists as their interests have clearly been abandoned by ‘social justice warriors’. There have been a few horror stories related to the matter but the one that received the most attention involved Jessica Yaniv which occurred in 2019. The apparent man who identifies as a woman wanted female aestheticians to wax his male genitalia. The aestheticians refused because they are not comfortable with providing such services to men.

Therefore, Yaniv sued the women. He actually appears to believe that women should not be allowed to refuse to handle male genitalia just because they don’t want to, it’s not ‘fair’ according to him. He was eventually exposed for his predatory inclinations.

Apart from such incidents, the former has been campaigning on matters that are detrimental to the interests of women such as biologically male individuals being allowed to participate in women sports, a move that has been criticized heavily from people across the world. Nonetheless, what has been clear now that there is a growing dichotomy of interests between social justice warriors and ordinary women.

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

