Saturday, July 25, 2020
Updated:

The Quint defends LGBT activists who exposed children to sexual imagery, advertised colouring book with nude women masturbating to students

Not once in their report does The Quint mention the fact that the Nazariya QFRG advertised a colouring book for students with pictures of nude women wearing a dildo and masturbating in it.

K Bhattacharjee

The Quint justifies the indoctrination of children into gender identity politics
1

OpIndia has been raising the issue of the indoctrination of children into the toxic ideology of Gender Identity Politics. As expected, certain quarters are not pleased with us raising the matter in the public eye. One of them is the far-left propagandist portal The Quint. In a report which was intended to be a rebuttal to ours, The Quint deliberately whitewashed the brainwashing of the children and attempted to downplay the whole matter.

In its report, The Quint quotes one homosexual teenager to present these toxic organisations in good light and misrepresents the OpIndia reports completely. While OpIndia was speaking of the toxic ideology of gender identity politics, The Quint attempted to turn it into an issue of sexual orientation, which is completely different issues entirely.

A homosexual is an individual who is attracted to someone of the same sex, gender identity is something else entirely as we had elaborated at great length in our article here. Gender Identity overlords posit that gender identity of an individual is completely independent of biological sex and a man with the genitalia of a biological man can be a woman and vice versa based merely on subjective feelings alone.

Not once in their report does The Quint mention the fact that the Nazariya QFRG advertised a colouring book for students with pictures of nude women wearing a dildo and masturbating in it. The sole reason for it is because The Quint is fully aware that the public at large will not take kindly to children being exposed to such nudity. Therefore, The Quint deliberately glosses over the fact.

The Quint also does not touch upon the various horror stories involving Gender Identity politics because it is fully aware that the public at large will be extremely uncomfortable with the turn of events. As is clear, the objective of The Quint was to serve as propagandists for the Gender Identity overlords and portraying the facts accurately will be detrimental to their interests.

“People, especially youngsters, are fairly clear about who they are, what they are, how their bodies and hearts are responding. What is critical for us is to come to terms and learn to value ourselves. Only if we value ourselves are we going to learn to protect ourselves and make the right choice,” Anjali Gopalan of the Naz Foundation is quoted as saying.

What Gopalan does not say, deliberately one would presume, is whether children as young as 10-year old are mature enough to make the decision regarding undergoing hormone therapy to block the normal development of their puberty. What she does not say is whether we should adolescents should be permitted to take puberty blockers to, often permanently, change their gender at that young an age. Such comments in response to OpIndia reports on the matter could only ever be interpreted as an endorsement for such gravely harmful medical procedures for children.

The Quint also quotes one Dr V Sam Prasad, country program director of AIDS healthcare Foundation, who apparently ‘slammed’ the OpIndia reports. It is unclear whether the subject in question is even under domain expertise of the quoted doctor. Furthermore, the totalitarian manner in which the ideology is enforced renders subject matter experts in the said domain quite meaningless. It is equivalent to China claiming that it had nothing to do with the outbreak of the Wuhan Coronavirus.

The quoted doctor, said, “We are the second populous and the youngest country in the world. It is very sad that people don’t understand the LGBTQIA+ community issues and challenges and how and why ONE CANNOT BE indoctrinated into it. Such statements only add to the stigma and discrimination prevailing on these already marginalised communities. No one becomes a member of the LGBTQIA+ community because you are talking about gender and sexuality.”

The doctor’s remarks that indoctrination into the ideology does not lead one to identify with the community is patently false. Lisa Littman, an American Academic, established in a study that ‘socially-awkward’ girls self-identified as transgender after being drawn together in chat rooms where they reinforced each other’s beliefs about their identity and were drawn towards identifying as a transgender. She was ostracised by the academia for observing this particular trend.

Furthermore, journalist Abigail Shrier authored a book titled ‘Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters’ wherein she documented the horrific impact such politics has on our children. She also makes it very clear that teenage girls, who do not necessarily suffer from gender dysphoria, come to believe that they are ‘trapped in the wrong body’, as a consequence of which they undergo medical procedures that at least some of them come to regret later and others have their lives turned upside down. She also documented the rising concern among parents.

The Quint touches none of these issues because these are difficult questions that require answering. Instead, they provide a platform for such entities to defend themselves and spread their propaganda further. Furthermore, the propagandists at The Quint quote children and former students who provide extremely generalised feel good answers to completely walk over the topic without addressing the core issues that Opindia had raised. But then again, that appears to have been the objective from the very beginning.

The failure on the part of The Quint and even refusal to mention the concerns Opindia had raised could only mean that the media outlet does not find anything ostensibly wrong with what the LGBT activists had shown children. Thus, The Quint appears to endorse Nazariya QFRG showing a man with enlarged breasts breastfeeding his baby. Furthermore, it also appears to endorse the use of puberty blockers by children to alter their gender irrevocably and permanently alter the normal course of their development based purely on the subjective feelings of a 10-year old and adolescents.

