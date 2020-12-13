Kanishka Panda, Trinamool Congress leader perceived to be close senior leader Suvendu Adhikari, has been expelled from the party. The decision comes at a time when there is much speculation about the future of the senior TMC leader ahead of Assembly Elections in the state.. He had reportedly questioned the party leadership for withdrawing Adhikari’s security.

Trinamool Congress leader Kanishka Panda, close to Suvendu Adhikari, expelled. @Sougata_Mukh with details



Kanishka Panda is the general secretary of the party at East Midnapore. He has been expelled for supposed anti-party activities. The decision to expel him was reportedly made after he lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Suvendu Adhikari resigned as Minister

Rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is considered a number two in the party, submitted his resignation on November 27 as the Transport Minister of West Bengal. Speculations are rife that Adhikari might soon join the BJP giving a major setback to TMC in West Bengal ahead of the State Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee had later asked his father to rid the party of leaders engaged in anti-party activities.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Minister. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance. I am simultaneously by e-mail this to His Excellency-Governor of West Bengal, for doing the needful at his end. I thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of the State, which I did all through with a commitment, dedication and sincerity,” Adhikari had said in his letter to the Governor.