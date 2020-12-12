Saturday, December 12, 2020
Protesting ‘farmers’ perform dangerous stunts on tractor, try to mow down police personnel when stopped: Horrific visuals from UP

Watch: UP cops have a narrow escape as miscreants try to run over with tractor
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, 6 unidentified accused, riding a tractor, tried to run over police personnel on Tuesday. The incident took place in Titavi area in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Bharat bandh, which was announced as a ‘mark’ of protest against the newly enacted farm laws.

According to reports, the miscreants were found gambling when they were stopped by the police officials. They were also performing dangerous stunts on their tractors. As seen in the visuals, the cops initially tried to persuade the miscreants to get off the vehicle. When the police officials got hold of two miscreants, the undeterred driver tried to mow down the police personnel his tractor. The cops had a narrow escape as the tractor just whizzed past them at a high speed.

Muzaffarnagar police, responding to the video said that a case has been registered against unknown persons and the investigation is ongoing.

The Muzaffarnagar police have registered a case against the 6 accused under relevant IPC sections. While speaking about the incident, SP Abhishek Yadav stated, “Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the youths. They will be arrested soon and action against them will be taken as per the law.”

The Anti-farm law agitation

The renewed anti-farm law protests began in late November, with demands to repeal the three historic farm laws that are aimed at ending the monopoly of middlemen, APMC markets, and bringing prosperity to the lives of farmers through fair pricing for their produce. While their demands have been rejected, the government has assured that they are open to discussion on the subject. The BJP had accused the Congress and the commission agents of misleading farmers and spreading rumours about ‘abolishment’ of Mandis.

Khalistanis, Naxal sympathisers take centre stage in farmers protest

In a shocking incident on Thursday, the protestors along the Tikri border, who started their protest as a grievance against the farm laws, began demanding the release of terrorist sympathisers and enablers such as Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varvara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, and riot accuses such as Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi etc.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan, which claims to be a farmers’ organisation and had gathered some of the protestors along the Delhi-Haryana border observed ‘human rights’ day at Tikri border and demanded the release of Urban Naxals arrested in Elgar Parishad case, Islamists arrested in Delhi riots case and others. The protestors also demanded the government to release the accused of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan. On 23rd September, it was reported that the SFJ had attempted to capitalise on the ongoing protests by farmers and had declared that it would distribute $1 million among farmers who had defaulted on agricultural loans.


