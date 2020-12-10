Thursday, December 10, 2020
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Agitating ‘Farmers’ hold posters of Urban Naxals and those accused of orchestrating riots that killed Hindus, demand their release

BKU Ekta Ugrahan, which claims to be a farmers' organisation, demanded the release of Urban Naxals arrested in Elgar Parishad case and Islamists arrested in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff
Alleged farmers at Tikri Border holding posters of terrorist sympathisers/ Image Source: Times of India
The protests outside national capital against the farm laws passed by the Modi government is taking a dangerous turn with easing passing day as the alleged ‘farmers’ camping at the site of the protest are now expressing their solidarity to left-wing terrorists and Urban Naxals in the name of protesting against the government.

In a shocking incident on Thursday, the protestors along the Tikri border, who started their protest as a grievance against the farm laws, are now demanding the release of terrorist sympathisers and enablers such as Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varvara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, and riot accuses such as Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi etc.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan, which claims to be a farmers’ organisation and has gathered some of the protestors along the Delhi-Haryana border observed ‘human rights’ day at Tikri border and demanded the release of Urban Naxals arrested in Elgar Parishad case, Islamimsts arrested in Delhi riots case and others. The protestors also demanded the government to release the accused of Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

According to ‘journalist’ Aarif Shah, protests at Tikri Border held posters of Urban Naxals, Anti-Hindu riots accused culprits to demand ‘justice’ and sought release.

It is pertinent to note that the Urban Naxals, who are being falsely depicted as activists and writers by the so-called protestors, have been accused of not only stoking violence against Hindus during the Bhima-Koregaon incident but also plotting to kill the Prime Minister of the country.

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, senior vice-president of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) had earlier said, “We will celebrate International Human Rights Day at Baba Banda Singh Nagar, near Tikri border, to raise our voices for the release of intellectuals and human rights activists. Demand for the release of these prisoners has been raised constantly throughout the agitation. Modi government is running a Fascist agenda. On one hand, it is promoting Adani and Ambani and on the other hand, it is pushing intellectuals and activities into jail. Around two dozen activists have been booked under UAPA for Bhima Koregaon and instigating Delhi riots”.

Interestingly, the lawyer of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) had also said that the release of these ‘activists’ has been an ongoing one since the beginning of the farmer protest. He also went on to say that Naxalism has helped tribal people claim their rights.

Protestors back riots accused, sing poems in their support

The protestors were also seen reciting poems on the stage at Tikri border, Delhi. Some women protestors held photos of riots accused and demand their release.

In the below tweet, one can see the posters of Natasha Narwal, radical Islamists – Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others, who have all been arrested for plotting against the state and unleashing violent riots on the streets of the country.

These accused have been booked under UAPA for their role in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots that claimed the lives of over 50 people in the national capital, including that of Ankit Sharma, an IB official who was murdered amidst chants of Allahu Akbar and Dilbar Negi, whose hands and legs were chopped off before he was burnt to death by a Muslim mob.

Videos of the incident also have emerged, which proves that the posters were indeed carried by the protestors and the images are not fake.

It is rather shocking that the farmer protest ongoing in Delhi, mostly by Punjab farmers has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the breaking of India.

Khalistani participation in the ‘farmer protest’

The ‘farmers’ protest saw participation from pro-Khalistani elements. Several ‘farmers’ resorted to violence and worrying slogans, supporting Khalistan were also raised. With pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans being raised during the ‘farmer protest’ along the Haryana-Punjab border, questions were also being raised over the alleged involvement of SFJ in instigating Punjab farmers to protest against the Modi government under the pretext that the three farm bills are ‘anti-farmer’ in nature.

The SFJ collusion indicated the involvement of pro-Khalistan elements to hijack these farmer protest.

It is important to note that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan.

On 23rd September, it was reported that the SFJ had attempted to capitalise on the ongoing protests by farmers and had declared that it would distribute $1 million among farmers who had defaulted on agricultural loans.

Top SFJ functionary Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is on the most-wanted list of the NIA, was also seen at a “Kisan Rally” in London. Pamma was at spotted at the rally with his supporters. The rally saw Khalistani flags and anti-India slogans.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

