The farmer protest ongoing in Delhi, mostly by Punjab farmers has morphed into another show of strength by those who wish the see the ‘tukde tukde’ of India. While we have extensively covered how the protest was hijacked by Khalistani elements, now, it seems that certain organisations are all set to use the veil of farmers protest to demand the release of those who killed Hindus during the Delhi Riots and Urban Naxals arrested for waging a war against India.

It is now being reported that BKU (Ugrahan) is all set to use the farmers’ protest to demand the release of several urban Naxals like Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira who have been booked under UAPA and others who have been arrested for their role in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots that claimed the lives of over 50 people in the national capital, including that of Ankit Sharma, an IB official who was murdered amidst chants of Allahu Akbar and Dilbar Negi, whose hands and legs were chopped off before he was burnt to death by a Muslim mob.

Jhanda Singh Jethuke, senior vice-president of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) said, “We will celebrate International Human Rights Day at Baba Banda Singh Nagar, near Tikri border, to raise our voices for the release of intellectuals and human rights activists. Demand for the release of these prisoners has been raised constantly throughout the agitation. Modi government is running a Fascist agenda. On one hand, it is promoting Adani and Ambani and on the other hand, it is pushing intellectuals and activities into jail. Around two dozen activists have been booked under UAPA for Bhima Koregaon and instigating Delhi riots”.

Interestingly, the lawyer of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) said that the release of these ‘activists’ has been an ongoing one since the beginning of the farmer protest. He also went on to say that Naxalism has helped tribal people claim their rights.

According to Indian Express, the lawyer and coordination of BKU said, “It has been part of our demands from the very first day to release human rights activists locked up in jails”.

Further, he reportedly said that the “Government has said that the farm agitation is provoked by urban Naxals, Congress and Khalistanis. Urban Naxal is an excuse to prosecute people. In Punjab, people are sandwiched between state terrorism and terrorists…Naxalism has helped tribal people claim their rights”.

In a further shocking statement, the lawyer and coordinator of the BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) organisation, NK Jeet, said that it is their conscious decision to support these ‘accused’. While he denounced Khalistanis saying that they were never a part of the farmer protest, he said that “The Naxal movement was always a farmers’ movement all over India. Releasing these accused is a demand of BKU. We made it part of memorandum to government related to farm Bills”.

It is being reported that pictures of more than 20 accused will be installed on a stage near the Tikri border. Many “human rights groups” are also expected to participate.

The revelation that the release of those accused in the anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and urban Naxals arrested under UAPA has ‘always’ formed a part of the farmers’ demand and that it was, according to NK Jeet, made it a part of the memorandum to government reveals that from the very beginning, the demands were not about farmers bills and the protests are fuelled by something far more sinister than the supposed issues that they foresee with the bills passed by the government.

Interestingly, a screenshot of the farmer’s demands had gone viral on the internet a few days ago. In the screenshot, there were 6 demands of the farmers that had been mentioned.

Screenshot of the farmers’ demands that had gone viral on the internet

The sixth demand in the screenshot, was the demand to release ‘Intellectuals, poets, lawyers, writers and activists’ and the withdrawal of cases against them.

What is interesting in the screenshot, is that an additional demand of repealing the law that penalised stubble burning, the main cause of pollution in the National Capital Region.

Since there was no official confirmation on whether these indeed were the demands made to the government by the farmers, this screenshot was mostly limited to social media shares, however, with the comments of the BKU, it becomes evident that these demands were indeed made to the government by the so-called farmers.

Further, the true intention of these organisations is revealed when BKU co-ordinator openly defends Naxalism and says that it had always been a ‘farmers movement’.

Yesterday, the agitating farmers from Punjab rejected the proposals sent by the union government, remaining adamant with their demand that the new farm laws must be withdrawn. The farmer organisations have decided only to continue the protest, but also to intensify the same. Announcing the decision, Darshan Pal, President of Krantikari Kisan Union, said that they are rejecting the proposals of the govt. He also announced that the farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur and Delhi-Agra highways on 12th December as part of the agitation. They will also capture the toll plazas on the highways across the country, freeing them.

Clearly, the demands that they want met have less to do with the farm laws and more to do with the release of those who wanted to break India, like those accused in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots and the accused urban Naxals. With these elements now rejecting the proposal by the government and planning to block more highways, it becomes evident that these protests are being modelled after the Shaheen Bagh protests, where the aim is to disrupt the nation and create unrest.