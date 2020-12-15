Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home News Reports Vandalism over salary non-payment, denial by Labour Dept, and a Communist hand: All you...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Explains
Updated:

Vandalism over salary non-payment, denial by Labour Dept, and a Communist hand: All you need to know about Wistron plant saga

According to Labour Commissioner Akram Pasha, the data showed that the firm had been prompt in paying the dues to its employees, except for this month, where it had been delayed in transferring the remuneration by just 4 days.

OpIndia Staff
The Apple manufacturing unit of Taiwan-based Wistron was recently vandalised and ransacked by a large group of employees
Wistron Apple manufacturing unit in Karnataka(Source: Livemint)
154

Thousands of employees of the Apple’s contract manufacturer Wistron India were recently seen entering into the facility at Narasapura in Kolar, Karnataka, vandalising and ransacking the office properties. Wistron is a Taiwan-based manufacturer that makes iPhones for Apple Inc.

The escalation took place after the employees alleged that the Taiwan-based organisation had reduced their salaries and was making irregular payments. The angry group of workers went on a rampage on Saturday last week, damaging factory property including vehicles of officials parked at the premises. The workers also shattered windowpanes, furniture, and CCTV cameras at the campus. The Wistron Corporation has said it suffered losses worth ₹437.40 crores in the incident.

The incident was condemned by senior leaders in the Karnataka government, with the Deputy Chief Minister C Ashwathnarayan assuring that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators and ensuring that the government will do the needful to resolve the matter expeditiously and dispel the concerns of all stakeholders involved in the dispute.

An FIR has been filed against 7,000 unknown people, including 5,000 contract workers in connection with violence and vandalism at the facility of Wistron Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of iPhone. So far, 150 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the vandalism incident at the iPhone manufacturing unit in Kolar on Saturday. They have been sent to judicial custody and have been lodged at different jails in Kolar. A total of four FIRs have been registered by Kolar Police.

What is the issue that led to violence at the Wistron plant?

The employees who ran riot at the Wistron Plant near Bengaluru on Saturday have alleged that the issue of reduced salary and delayed payment has been lingering for over four months now. They have alleged that the company has been deferring the payments of the salaries for the last four months. They also accused the organisation of reducing their salaries and not paying them for the overtime.

Communist-affiliated trade union justifies vandalism

“This issue has continued for over four months now. Initially, there were three shifts which were converted to two shifts with 12 hours duty and four hours overtime. The company is not paying salaries for the overtime and it has also reduced the promised salaries to the employees,” said Krishna Siddi, All India Trade Union Congress member.

It is notable here that the All India Trade Union Congress is affiliated to the Communist Party of India. Justifying the violence and vandalism that took place in the plant, MD Harigovind, the general secretary of the AITUC said, “The industrial violence in Wistron is a direct result of the brutal exploitation of workers and sweatshop-like conditions created by a company, manufacturing the most expensive phones. The state government has allowed the company to flout the basic rights of the workers like payment of wages and working hours.”

Last month, the Toyota Kirloskar Motors facility at Bidadi had declared a set down in its factory after the continued strike by union members. The Bidadi facility has two production plants with a total installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units per annum. The TKM management cited ‘breach of discipline and unacceptable behaviour’ by some employee union members and declared a shutdown.

iPhones looted, losses over 400 crores

On Saturday, violence erupted when some of the contract workers alleged non-payment of regular and overtime dues. They started pelting stones, and some vehicles parked inside the factory were vandalised. Boxes of iPhones, which had been manufactured at the facility and were kept for export, were looted by the workers, as per some reports.

A complaint filed by the company executive TD Prashanth stated that office equipment, mobile phones, production machinery and related gadgets worth Rs 412.5 crore were lost. About Rs 10 crore worth of damages was caused to plant’s infrastructure, Rs 60 lakh worth damages to cars and golf carts, and smartphones and other gadgets worth Rs 1.5 crore were stolen from the facility.

Labour department denies allegations of delayed salaries

The vandalism incident at the Wistron manufacturing unit has taken a new turn as the Labour department claimed that the organisation has been regularly paying salaries to its employees and there was only a 4-day delay this month.

According to Labour Commissioner Akram Pasha, the data showed that the firm had been prompt in paying the dues to its employees, except for this month, where it had been delayed in transferring the remuneration by just 4 days. “Only the police can investigate why this happened. We saw the data and there was only four days’ delay in salary distribution. Many claimed it was for several months but it wasn’t there in the report,” Pasha said.

The labour department has asked for more documents to investigate the matter and the company has sought one week’s time to revert.

Regarding reports that the firm was mulling over increasing its employee strength from current 5,000 to over 10,000, the commissioner said that the reports might not be true as the company has followed the due process and trained all its employees before taking them into the factory.

Reportedly, the four-day delay in the payment was caused due to a software bug. Earlier, biometric attendance was taken and wages were paid based on their attendance. However, after October 2020, the company switched to software which appeared to have developed a bug in registering the attendance, as per reports.

Even Karnataka’s Minister of Labour Department, Shivaram Hebbar stated that the labour authorities were not informed of the problems related to delayed wages at the Wistron facility of Apple Inc where violence broke out on the previous Saturday.

Wistron Plant, near Bengaluru, is involved in the production of flagship Apple iPhones

The Wistron manufacturing plant, like other contract manufacturers employed by Apple, is involved in the manufacturing of its flagship line of smartphones. The factory, that is located in Narasapura, close to Bengaluru, is a new plant which recently started cranking out the new iPhone SE(2020). Spreading over a sprawling campus of 43 acres, the plant was built with an initial investment of Rs 3,000 crores. The unit had opened in July this year.

The original iPhone SE was the first iPhone to be manufactured in India and now there are four models, including the last year’s flagship iPhone 11, being produced here. Besides Wistron manufacturing unit in Narasapura, the other Wistron plant is located in the Peenya locality of the capital Bengaluru’s outskirts, from where iPhone SE models have been manufactured since 2017.

There are about 2,000 regular workers and 5,000 contractual employees employed by the Narasapura unit. The old Peenya unit employs about 3,500 people. The iPhones and other gadgets produced at the Narasapura and Peenya facilities are exported to other countries across the world.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsiPhone factory looted, Bengaluru iPhone plant, Wistron plant vandalism
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

Kutch, devastated by 2001 earthquake is now a tourism hub. Read how the white desert emerged as economic powerhouse

Nirwa Mehta -
Kutch nahin dekha, to kuch nahin dekha. If you've not seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything.
Read more
Entertainment

After hounding Arnab Goswami in fake TRP case, Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit will now ‘investigate’ Kangana-Hrithik’s alleged affair

OpIndia Staff -
Hrithik Roshan had filed the case against Kangana Ranaut in 2016 after she referred to him as "silly ex" in an interview.
Read more

Vandalism over salary non-payment, denial by Labour Dept, and a Communist hand: All you need to know about Wistron plant saga

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A large group of employees vandalised and ransacked the Apple iPhone manufacturing unit of Taiwan-based Wistron in Karnataka alleging untimely payment and reduced salaries.

Is there a conspiracy against India? What a small election in Goa tells us about protest circuses across India

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
India is fast becoming a smartphone hub. And just then, with perfectly bad timing, India faces a huge PR disaster on this front.

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

Media OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar

Jio writes to TRAI alleging Airtel and Vi using unethical campaign to port users to their network by spreading misinformation regarding farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jio files complaint against Airtel and Vi alleging they are organising vicious campaigns against it

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpIndia Explains

Kutch, devastated by 2001 earthquake is now a tourism hub. Read how the white desert emerged as economic powerhouse

Nirwa Mehta -
Kutch nahin dekha, to kuch nahin dekha. If you've not seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything.
Read more
Politics

Karnataka: Congress manhandles Assembly Deputy Chairman, Naseer Ahmed and Narayana Swamy try to pull him out chair

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress MLCs alleged that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Chairman was locked outside and prevented from taking the Chair
Read more
Politics

Speculations rife about TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joining BJP, TMC might get a jolt in 86 seats in upcoming Assembly Elections

OpIndia Staff -
The departure of Suvendu Adhikari, in all likelihood, prove fateful for TMC in 2021 assembly polls
Read more
News Reports

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Shetra announces Mass Contact and Contribution Campaign: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Mandir Trust's Nation-wide Mass Contact and Contribution Campaign to start on Makar Sakranti 2021
Read more
Entertainment

After hounding Arnab Goswami in fake TRP case, Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit will now ‘investigate’ Kangana-Hrithik’s alleged affair

OpIndia Staff -
Hrithik Roshan had filed the case against Kangana Ranaut in 2016 after she referred to him as "silly ex" in an interview.
Read more
News Reports

Vandalism over salary non-payment, denial by Labour Dept, and a Communist hand: All you need to know about Wistron plant saga

OpIndia Staff -
A large group of employees vandalised and ransacked the Apple iPhone manufacturing unit of Taiwan-based Wistron in Karnataka alleging untimely payment and reduced salaries.
Read more
Politics

Late Pranab Mukherjee’s children fight over his memoir, daughter accuses son of doing ‘cheap publicity’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of Pranab Mukherjee has come out all guns blazing against her brother Abhijit Mukherjee.
Read more
Government and Policy

UK PM Boris Johnson accepts the invitation to be Chief Guest for 2021 Republic Day, invites PM Modi for G-7 summit: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
PM Boris Johnson, has accepted the Indian govt’s invitation to be Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations of 2021
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Mukesh Ambani says that if the pandemic had happened 5 years ago, it would lead to disaster, hails PM Modi’s efforts

OpIndia Staff -
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Fuel for India 2020 event.
Read more
Politics

Is there a conspiracy against India? What a small election in Goa tells us about protest circuses across India

Abhishek Banerjee -
India is fast becoming a smartphone hub. And just then, with perfectly bad timing, India faces a huge PR disaster on this front.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,549FollowersFollow
21,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com