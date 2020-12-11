Friday, December 11, 2020
Yogi Adityanath calls out Ichchhadhari protester Yogender Yadav, says miscreants trying to fire from the shoulders of farmers

Yogi Adityanath said that everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows that the work done by the Modi government for the betterment of the farmers is felt by the farmers as well.

Image Credit: PTI
Yogi Adityanath, in an interview to Arnab Goswami at Republic Bharat, has said that miscreants are attempting to fire from the shoulders of farmers during the ongoing protests against the new farm laws. He also said that some of the elements protesting are working to secure the interests of those corporates who are benefitting from the existing regime.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has also called out Ichchhadhaari protester Yogendra Yadav over the matter. He said that people like him were in favour of amending APMC laws and now that the reform has come to pass, they cannot stand it. Yogi Adityanath said that everyone in Uttar Pradesh knows that the work done by the Modi government for the betterment of the farmers is felt by the farmers as well.

Yogi Adityanath said, “People whose politics is based on rumors are trying to mislead farmers. Their efforts are disrupting the center-farmer dialogue and the environment of the country is deteriorating.” He also said, “You must have seen the Kisan Nidhi scheme that was implemented in February 2019. Since then, money is being delivered to the accounts of farmers. People had also spread rumors that this scheme would be stopped.”

The UP Chief Minister also mentioned that the Congress party had discussed the same reforms in its own 2019 election manifesto and other Chief Ministers had said the same because these laws are in the interest of farmers. The Monk also said that the country has seen the kind of comments that were made in the garb of Bharat Bandh and the country has answered them in a befitting manner. He also said that it is only through discussion that the matter will be resolved and hinted that certain elements do not want the matter to be resolved.

