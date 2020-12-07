Monday, December 7, 2020
Ichhadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav floats a new conspiracy on eve of Bharat Bandh, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff
Yogendra Yadav shares a dubious image claiming to be school principal's support to farmers
7

Yogendra Yadav, professional protestor masquerading as a politician, on Monday took to social media to share a new conspiracy theory ahead of the Bharat Bandh called by protesting ‘farmers’ with support of various political parties. Yadav shared a screenshot of a seemingly dubious message that made claim that the teachers have also joined the Bharat Bandh in solidarity with farmers.

The screenshot shared by Yadav did not name any school or board and had ‘Sub:information’ as headline. The message then reads “Dear Parent, Note for Classes LKG to X: Tomorrow(8 Dec) being bharat bandh(sic) we will not have online classes. We pray that farmers demands may be met soon. Regards, Principal”. The message which had punctuation mistakes and grammatical errors had time stamp of 3:13 PM.

Interestingly, there is no identifiable detail of the sender in the message. School, board, city, state – no detail regarding which ‘principal’ send this message to ‘parents’ can be seen in the message.

No sooner did Yadav shared it, netizens donned their funny hats and heavily roasted Yogendra Yadav.

A concern netizen pointed out how the schools should not take any political stand like this, whether for or against governments. However, another netizen also pointed out how the ‘principal’ in Yadav’s message is ‘anonymous’.

Others shared similar such ‘messages’ received by them.

Hogwarts also sent an owl to this netizen.

Meanwhile, Hobbits have a rather interesting assertion to make.

So yea, this totally happened.

Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav asserted that even essential commodities like milk will not be allowed to be transported during Bharat Bandh on December 8.

