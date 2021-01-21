Just a day after Congress and the left parties formed an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to defeat ‘communal’ BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, Ajmal removed the mask of secularism to reveal his true face. Ajmal gave a highly provocative and communal speech in Dhubri.

On Wednesday, addressing a rally in Gauripur in Dhubri district in Assam, the AIUDF chief tried to create fear among Muslims against the BJP by making some highly provocative remarks. He alleged that if BJP comes to power in the state again, it will destroy mosques, and put several restrictions on Muslims of the state. He said, “BJP is out enemy, the country’s enemy, India’s enemy, women’s enemy, enemy of mosques, enemy of beards, enemy of talaq, enemy of Babri Masjid”.

Badruddin Ajmal went on saying, “Will you vote a party like this? Now you need to be more careful. If you are not careful, then if BJP forms government in Assam again you won’t be allowed to come out wearing burqa, you won’t be able to come out of home with beard on the face, you won’t be allowed to wear a skullcap, you won’t be allowed to chant azan in mosques, we will be able to live in a place like this?”

Making further communally provocative remarks, the Lok Sabha MP said that BJP is made several mosques in Assam its target. He alleged that BJP has listed 3,500 mosques across the country, and if BJP comes to power again at the centre, the govt will demolish these mosques. ‘Modi govt abolished the process of triple talaq, constructed a temple by demolishing Babri Masjid’, Ajmal said in his speech.

The highly communal speech by Badruddin Ajmal came just two days after AIDUF, Congress, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha formed an alliance in an attempt to “save Assam” by defeating the Sarbananda Sonowal led NDA government.