Thursday, January 21, 2021
Home News Reports “BJP will ban burqa, beard, skullcap, azan”, says AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal after forming...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“BJP will ban burqa, beard, skullcap, azan”, says AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal after forming alliance with Congress and Left to defeat ‘communal BJP’ in Assam

AIDUF, Congress, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha have formed an alliance in an attempt to “save Assam” by defeating the Sarbananda Sonowal led NDA government.

OpIndia Staff
149

Just a day after Congress and the left parties formed an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to defeat ‘communal’ BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, Ajmal removed the mask of secularism to reveal his true face. Ajmal gave a highly provocative and communal speech in Dhubri.

On Wednesday, addressing a rally in Gauripur in Dhubri district in Assam, the AIUDF chief tried to create fear among Muslims against the BJP by making some highly provocative remarks. He alleged that if BJP comes to power in the state again, it will destroy mosques, and put several restrictions on Muslims of the state. He said, “BJP is out enemy, the country’s enemy, India’s enemy, women’s enemy, enemy of mosques, enemy of beards, enemy of talaq, enemy of Babri Masjid”.

Badruddin Ajmal went on saying, “Will you vote a party like this? Now you need to be more careful. If you are not careful, then if BJP forms government in Assam again you won’t be allowed to come out wearing burqa, you won’t be able to come out of home with beard on the face, you won’t be allowed to wear a skullcap, you won’t be allowed to chant azan in mosques, we will be able to live in a place like this?”

Making further communally provocative remarks, the Lok Sabha MP said that BJP is made several mosques in Assam its target. He alleged that BJP has listed 3,500 mosques across the country, and if BJP comes to power again at the centre, the govt will demolish these mosques. ‘Modi govt abolished the process of triple talaq, constructed a temple by demolishing Babri Masjid’, Ajmal said in his speech.

The highly communal speech by Badruddin Ajmal came just two days after AIDUF, Congress, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha formed an alliance in an attempt to “save Assam” by defeating the Sarbananda Sonowal led NDA government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui launches ‘secular’ party to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui said that he met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who assured him full support in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Protesting farmer unions reject union government’s proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws for 1-1.5 years

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in a meeting of the protesting farmer unions today, saying that they only want the repeal of the laws.
Read more

Indian Express spreads fake news claiming there were internal objections to Adani Group winning all 6 airports: Read the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The civil aviation ministry said that same allegations made in the Indian Express report were already dismissed by Kerala High Court

5 persons dead at Serum Institute of India fire incident, efforts on to control damage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.

Two suicide bombers detonate themselves in busy Baghdad market killing six, injuring dozens

World OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.

Bernie Sanders and his mittens during Biden inauguration trigger a meme fest on social media. Details

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
The US Senator from Vermont was spotted at the venue wearing parka and a pair of very homely looking mittens at the high profile event.

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
News Reports

“Not forgetting this communication until death”: Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna reveals how he was asked to pay for favourable reviews of his movie

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Khanna stated that critics had asked him to pay 3 lacs for 3 star-rating and 4 lacks for 4 star-rating of his movie 'The Last Colour'
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
World

Pakistan ‘successfully’ test-fires missile injuring people, destroying houses in civil area, say Baloch leaders

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims of Pakistani Army's successful tests of Shaheen-III Missile, several reports coming from Pakistan suggests that the test carried out by Pakistan was a massive failure as the missile landed in a civilian area in Balochistan destroying several houses and injuring civilians
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

“BJP will ban burqa, beard, skullcap, azan”, says AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal after forming alliance with Congress and Left to defeat ‘communal BJP’ in...

OpIndia Staff -
Badruddin Ajmal alleged that if BJP comes to power in Assam again, it will destroy mosques, and put several restrictions on Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Fact Check: Did the US State Department remove Fact Sheet on Coronavirus and China after Biden administration took over

OpIndia Staff -
After the Biden administration took over, many netizens noted a fact sheet the US state department had published on Covid-19 is missing
Read more
Editor's picks

AIMIM’s West Bengal ally Islamic cleric Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui launches ‘secular’ party to contest West Bengal Assembly polls

OpIndia Staff -
Peerzada Abbas Siddiqui said that he met AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi who assured him full support in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Forest Dept to take legal action against Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran over unauthorised use of the department’s logo

OpIndia Staff -
Website of Paul Dhinakaran claims of collaborating with the Gujarat Forest Department, a claim junked by the latter
Read more
News Reports

Protesting farmer unions reject union government’s proposal to suspend implementation of farm laws for 1-1.5 years

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in a meeting of the protesting farmer unions today, saying that they only want the repeal of the laws.
Read more
Opinions

Farm Laws 2020: The need of the hour is balanced liberalization, to move beyond rigid ideologies

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
A balanced liberalization, based on the triad of truth, efficiency and compassion, may find a better tomorrow
Read more
News Reports

Indian Express spreads fake news claiming there were internal objections to Adani Group winning all 6 airports: Read the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The civil aviation ministry said that same allegations made in the Indian Express report were already dismissed by Kerala High Court
Read more
News Reports

Uddhav stirs up Belagavi issue, Shiv Sena activists stopped by police from removing Karnataka flag. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police Commissioner said that Shiv Sena leader Vijay Dhavane had plans of delivering a provocative speech at Belagavi.
Read more
News Reports

5 persons dead at Serum Institute of India fire incident, efforts on to control damage

OpIndia Staff -
Reports have stated that the fire incident happened at an under construction building and vaccine facilities are safe.
Read more
World

Two suicide bombers detonate themselves in busy Baghdad market killing six, injuring dozens

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, this was one of the rare suicide attacks in Central Baghdad.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com