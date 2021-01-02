Saturday, January 2, 2021
Home News Reports 'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

The cafe owner said that he was unaware of the comedy show. He claimed that a man by the name of Nalin had organised a 'family show' and sold tickets for the same.

OpIndia Staff
MP: Comedian Munawar Faruqi beaten for insulting Hindu deities in Indore
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqi (Photo Credits: Dainik Bhaskar)
2

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who rose to fame by insulting the Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002, peddling conspiracy theories of RSS involvement in the Gujarat carnage and mocking Hindu deities, was allegedly thrashed on Friday by leaders of a rights group in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, reported Zee News.

As per reports, Faruqui performed at a programme conducted in Monroe Cafe near 56 Dukaan in Indore. The supporters of the Hindu Rakshak Sangathan were aghast after he made disparaging remarks about Hindu Gods and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After the programme ended, the ‘comedian’ was allegedly roughed up and then taken to Tukoganj police station along with the organisers.

A purported video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

While speaking about the incident, the leader of the Hindu rights group Eklavya Gond stated that Munawar Faruqui is a serial offender who had also mocked Hindu deities in the past. He emphasised how the ‘comedian’ had tried to downplay the Godhra carnage and insinuated that Amit Shah was behind it.

Eklavya added that he learnt about the comedy show in advance and therefore purchased a ticket for the programme. He said that all the crass, anti-Hindu comments made by Farqui were recorded and submitted to the police.

Police launches probe, cafe owner claims no knowledge of comedy event

The police informed that Monroe cafe owner, Muktas Jain, did not seek permission for the comedy show in advance and that underage children were also present during the show.

In his defence, Jain said that he was unaware of the comedy show. He claimed that a man by the name of Nalin had organised a ‘family show’ and sold tickets for the same. CSP BPS Parihar emphasised that an investigation has been initiated into the matter and that appropriate action will be taken.

Munawar Faruqui on 2002 Godhra Carnage, Amit Shah and Hindu Gods

During a show in April last year, Munawar Faruqui mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.

“I was watching The Burning Train on TV. My father came and told me not to watch such nonsense and turned off the channel. I was like, ‘why so?’ He was like this is the video of Godhra kaand. And this is a news channel. I thought it is a movie directed by Amit Shah, produced by RSS… I don’t know…,” he said. Munawar Faruqui then referred to the news about 2002 Godhra carnage as ‘cartoon’.

In a complaint filed with the police, Shivam Rawat, the founder of Pen of Dharma, he emphasised how the comments made by Faruqui hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus including him. Rawat has stated how Faruqui had used Bollywood songs to make crass, disrespectful remarks on Hindu gods and belief system. He also pointed out how he mocked the brutal massacre of Hindus in the Godhra carnage by claiming, “Marney ke baad jaltay hai na? (Hindus get burnt anyway after death).”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
Law

SEBI imposes penalty worth crores on Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and two other entities for ‘manipulative trading’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has asked Reliance to pay Rs 25 crore while imposing a penalty of Rs 15 crore on its Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani
Read more

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists

Nepal: Former Deputy PM demands all-party conference to reinstate Monarchy and declare the country a Hindu Rashtra

World OpIndia Staff -
Former Deputy PM of Nepal, Kamal Thapa, has demanded an all party meeting to reinstate the Constitutional Monarchy.

Ichchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav threatens govt again even after being told nobody wants to speak to him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav said the protests will continue till the three farms are withdrawn and a law is brought to guarantee MSP

‘Made In India’ Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute gets emergency use approval

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Covishield is manufactured in India by the world's largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.
Read more
News Reports

Another PR stunt? Deepika Padukone deletes Instagram and Twitter photos, netizens speculate

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens are wondering whether this is another PR stunt by the actress ahead of her upcoming film projects.
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.
Read more
News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui roughed up for insulting Hindu Gods, cafe owner says he had ‘no knowledge’ of the show: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
'Comedian' Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame by insulting Hindu victims and Gods was allegedly roughed up in Indore
Read more
News Reports

Haj Committee tacitly tells Muslims to not comply with the law as logjam between Govt and Muslim clerics continue over IT returns

OpIndia Staff -
Since Nov, Muslim clerics have been demanding that the 5% GST levied on Haj pilgrimage and the mandatory filing of tax return be exempt
Read more
Government and Policy

How the Modi govt plans to roll out Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in India, immunise 30 crore people within July

OpIndia Staff -
After CDSCO approved the emergence use of Covishield vaccine plans are underway by Modi govt to roll-out the immunisation programme
Read more
News Reports

Read why Kerala Church has declared an interfaith marriage between a Catholic woman and a Muslim man invalid

OpIndia Staff -
The Syro-Malabar church had set rules to ensure that interfaith marriages in Christian community follows the canon law.
Read more
Law

SEBI imposes penalty worth crores on Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani and two other entities for ‘manipulative trading’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has asked Reliance to pay Rs 25 crore while imposing a penalty of Rs 15 crore on its Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani
Read more
News Reports

‘Army brat’ comedian insults the Indian army to gain browny points, ends up offending Kashmiri separatists too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A video of comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur 'Khan' was at the receiving end of outrage after she offended some Kashmiri separatists
Read more
World

Nepal: Former Deputy PM demands all-party conference to reinstate Monarchy and declare the country a Hindu Rashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Former Deputy PM of Nepal, Kamal Thapa, has demanded an all party meeting to reinstate the Constitutional Monarchy.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s brother Soumendu Adhikari quits TMC and joins BJP with 14 TMC councillors

OpIndia Staff -
The induction of Soumendu Adhikari in the saffron party is definitely a cause of worry for Mamata Banerjee led govt in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Ichchadhari protester Yogendra Yadav threatens govt again even after being told nobody wants to speak to him

OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav said the protests will continue till the three farms are withdrawn and a law is brought to guarantee MSP
Read more
News Reports

After failing to court Goa CM, AAP starts chasing Uttarakhand CM: Read why

OpIndia Staff -
AAP now wants a 'debate competition'[ with Uttarakhand CM over various issues, Manish Sisodia writes to Trivendra Singh Rawat
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com