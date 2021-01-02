‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui, who rose to fame by insulting the Hindu victims of the Godhra riots of 2002, peddling conspiracy theories of RSS involvement in the Gujarat carnage and mocking Hindu deities, was allegedly thrashed on Friday by leaders of a rights group in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, reported Zee News.

As per reports, Faruqui performed at a programme conducted in Monroe Cafe near 56 Dukaan in Indore. The supporters of the Hindu Rakshak Sangathan were aghast after he made disparaging remarks about Hindu Gods and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. After the programme ended, the ‘comedian’ was allegedly roughed up and then taken to Tukoganj police station along with the organisers.

A purported video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Here’s the video of the brawl… pic.twitter.com/Fb9hXUHllN — Z (@pindropviolence) January 1, 2021

While speaking about the incident, the leader of the Hindu rights group Eklavya Gond stated that Munawar Faruqui is a serial offender who had also mocked Hindu deities in the past. He emphasised how the ‘comedian’ had tried to downplay the Godhra carnage and insinuated that Amit Shah was behind it.

Eklavya added that he learnt about the comedy show in advance and therefore purchased a ticket for the programme. He said that all the crass, anti-Hindu comments made by Farqui were recorded and submitted to the police.

Police launches probe, cafe owner claims no knowledge of comedy event

The police informed that Monroe cafe owner, Muktas Jain, did not seek permission for the comedy show in advance and that underage children were also present during the show.

In his defence, Jain said that he was unaware of the comedy show. He claimed that a man by the name of Nalin had organised a ‘family show’ and sold tickets for the same. CSP BPS Parihar emphasised that an investigation has been initiated into the matter and that appropriate action will be taken.

Munawar Faruqui on 2002 Godhra Carnage, Amit Shah and Hindu Gods

During a show in April last year, Munawar Faruqui mocked the 2002 Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by a Muslim mob. In a part of the clip that had gone viral on social media, one can hear him refer to the carnage as a fictional film ‘directed’ by Amit Shah and ‘produced’ by RSS.

“I was watching The Burning Train on TV. My father came and told me not to watch such nonsense and turned off the channel. I was like, ‘why so?’ He was like this is the video of Godhra kaand. And this is a news channel. I thought it is a movie directed by Amit Shah, produced by RSS… I don’t know…,” he said. Munawar Faruqui then referred to the news about 2002 Godhra carnage as ‘cartoon’.

In a complaint filed with the police, Shivam Rawat, the founder of Pen of Dharma, he emphasised how the comments made by Faruqui hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus including him. Rawat has stated how Faruqui had used Bollywood songs to make crass, disrespectful remarks on Hindu gods and belief system. He also pointed out how he mocked the brutal massacre of Hindus in the Godhra carnage by claiming, “Marney ke baad jaltay hai na? (Hindus get burnt anyway after death).”