Monday, January 18, 2021
Home Opinions 'Consensual affair' between minors and adults not a valid defense, says SC: Here's why...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedLawOpinions
Updated:

‘Consensual affair’ between minors and adults not a valid defense, says SC: Here’s why it is significant in view of growing Grooming Jihad cases

The Supreme Court on the 13th of January delivered a very significant judgment in a case involving the kidnapping of a minor. The Court observed that a 'consensual affair' is not a legitimate defense against the charge.

K Bhattacharjee
'Consensual affairs' between minors and adults not a valid defense against charge of kidnapping, says SC: Here's why it is significant
Image Source: Sentinel Assam
4

The Supreme Court on the 13th of January delivered a very significant judgment in a case involving the kidnapping of a minor. The Court observed that a ‘consensual affair’ is not a legitimate defense against the charge.

The Court said, “Perusal of Section 361 of IPC shows that it is necessary that there be an act of enticing or taking, in addition to establishing the child’s minority (being sixteen for boys and eighteen for girls) and care/keep of a lawful guardian. Such ‘enticement’ need not be direct or immediate in time and can also be through subtle actions like winning over the affection of a minor girl.”

“However, mere recovery of a missing minor from the custody of a stranger would not ipso­facto establish the offence of kidnapping. Thus, where the prosecution fails to prove that the incident of removal was committed by or at the instigation of the accused, it would be nearly impossible to bring the guilt home,” it said.

The judgement was delivered in a case where the defendant claimed that there was a consensual relationship with the minor. The apex court observed, “His core contention appears to be that in view of a consensual affair between them, the prosecutrix joined his company voluntarily. Such a plea, in our opinion, cannot be acceded to given the unambiguous language of the statute as the prosecutrix was admittedly below 18 years of age.”

Thus, quite clearly, the Court says that as per law, “winning over the affection of a minor girl” will be considered inducement in a charge of kidnapping.

The Court also stated, “Even more crucially, there is little to suggest that she was aware of the full purport of her actions or that she possessed the mental acuities and maturity to take care of herself. In addition to being young, the prosecutrix was not much educated. Her support of the prosecution version and blanket denial of any voluntariness on her part, even if presumed to be under the influence of her parents as claimed by the appellant, at the very least indicates that she had not thought her actions through fully.”

The judgement is particularly revealing regarding the manner in which the law interprets a relationship between a minor and an adult.

The verdict makes it clear that a minor in relationship with an adult is considered to have no agency, and with good reason, in decisions regarding elopement and marriage. The lack of maturity, which only comes with age, that makes a minor prone to brainwashing by the adult for exploitation and other sinister purposes contributes greatly towards this assessment.

There is also the influence and power dynamics that are to be considered. An adult can feign affection in order to trap the girl in order to exploit her at a later time. These are obvious realities that every sane individual is aware of and understands but liberals choose to disregard the obvious in order to peddle their political agenda at the cost of the safety and security of minors.

The case of the Muslim youth in Uttar Pradesh

Only recently, a Muslim youth from Bengaluru reached the home of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh with a soft toy, chocolates and sweets. The poor girl could not even recognize him and he was thrashed, deservedly so one might add, before handing him over to the Police.

Our ‘esteemed’ liberals, meanwhile, defended the deranged youth and defended it using some weird ‘consensual relationship’ logic. Islamist Rana Ayyub, a darling of western liberal media, declared India a ‘sh*thole’ country because the Police did not take kindly to the creepy youth. Shehla Rashid, another ’eminent intellectual’, compared Narendra Modi to Saddam Hussein.

Even if there was anything consensual in the particular instance, hypothetically speaking of course, are we to encourage such conduct where the safety and security of a gullible minor is being jeopardized by her relationship with an adult? It is the responsibility of the state to empower parents who want nothing more than to protect their children from creepy adults but our liberals here wish to criminalize parents for wanting to protect their daughters.

‘Consensual relationships’ excuse invented to whitewash grooming of minors

It is the same phenomenon that we witness in numerous cases of Grooming Jihad. Minor girls are lured by feigning affection by Muslim adults and through other enticements with an aim to convert their religion. Liberals clearly wish to legitimize such perverse ‘relationships’ by importing the concept of consent into a situation where it does not belong.

As recent as November 2020, The Wire claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, the SIT formed to investigate such cases found that in 8 of the 14 cases, the ‘romance’ turned out to be consensual. In reality, the Uttar Pradesh found criminality in 11 of these cases and of the 11, 8 involved a minor. The Wire wants us to believe that these minors were involved in ‘romance’ with adults and on the basis, advocated that Grooming Jihad is a hoax when it is evidently not the case.

Quite clearly, there is every reason here for law enforcement authorities to crack down upon such criminal minded individuals. Liberals may not like it because of their perverse communal agenda but their preferences cannot be incorporated in such a manner that it jeopardizes the safety and security of minors.

The Grooming Gang phenomenon in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, scores of cases have emerged where primarily adult Muslim men of Pakistani descent groomed children of a different race or religion and exploited them sexually. It has been observed that these men targeted girls with a troubled background because it was easier to lure them into a trap.

In many of these cases, it became difficult initially to punish the culprits as the age of the minor girls used to be above the age of consent in the United Kingdom which is 13. Under such circumstances, charges cannot be brought in against the perpetrators without a statement of the girls themselves. In many cases, the girls were so traumatized that they could not bring themselves to deliver a statement.

Liberals in India are playing a dangerous game when they seek to import the concept of consent in relationships involving a minor and an adult. It could have devastating consequences and jeopardize the safety and security of children across the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLove jihad
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

‘Consensual affair’ between minors and adults not a valid defense, says SC: Here’s why it is significant in view of growing Grooming Jihad cases

K Bhattacharjee -
The Supreme Court on the 13th of January delivered a very significant judgment in a case involving the kidnapping of a minor.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

As India starts world’s largest COVID vaccination drive, media organisations resort to spreading lies and fear

Jinit Jain -
Several media organisations have published headlines that alluded the ward boy who died of heart attack in Moradabad, had lost his life because of COVID-19 vaccine
Read more

‘Gaadi se layenge farzi comedian ko’: UP Police reaches Madhya Pradesh to take custody of Munawar Faruqui

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP Police has sought custody of 'comedian' Munawar Faruqui in a 2020 case pertaining to allegations of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses.

Hinduphobic content on OTT platforms and censorship: The case against it and the ironic case for it

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Content creators don’t stay away from picking on other communities because they fear lawsuits or court cases. They stay away because they fear raw street power.

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing

The vaccine diplomacy: The next battleground between India and China to dominate the global COVID-19 vaccine requirements

OpIndia Explains Jinit Jain -
With apprehensions surrounding Chinese vaccines swelling, India has taken a lead in helping the world to combat coronavirus with its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccines

Recently Popular

Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Media

What the Nidhi-Harvard story reveals about our world: Get off your high horse, you are not that special, anyway

Abhishek Banerjee -
Liberal journalist, Nidhi Razdan, thought she had received an offer from Harvard University to become an Associate Professor of journalism.
Read more
News Reports

‘Not a single NPA in the three decades of its existence,’ Adani Group rubbishes Subramanian Swamy’s allegations

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had put out allegations on Twitter against Adani accusing him of non-payment of loans worth Rs 4.5 lakhs, which has allegedly turned into an NPA.
Read more
Media

Congress admits Mumbai police leaked Arnab Goswami chats: Here are all the wild conspiracy theories they generated

K Bhattacharjee -
Prithviraj Chavan has admitted that it was the Mumbai Police which leaked the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami.
Read more
News Reports

Condom over Shivling: Netizens slam actress Sayoni Ghosh for desecrating Hindu symbol, expose her dubious ‘account hacked’ claim

Dibakar Dutta -
Saayoni Ghosh claimed that her account was hacked and she didn't posted the image in 2015, but netizens proved she is lying
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

‘Consensual affair’ between minors and adults not a valid defense, says SC: Here’s why it is significant in view of growing Grooming Jihad cases

K Bhattacharjee -
The Supreme Court on the 13th of January delivered a very significant judgment in a case involving the kidnapping of a minor.
Read more
Entertainment

BBC ‘Death in Bollywood’ documentary: Jiah Khan’s sister narrates how Sajid Khan harassed the actor, says ‘he asked her to take off her top’

OpIndia Staff -
BBC recently come out with a documentary series titled 'Death in Bollywood' that traced the mysterious death of late actress Jiah Khan
Read more
Media Fact-Check

As India starts world’s largest COVID vaccination drive, media organisations resort to spreading lies and fear

Jinit Jain -
Several media organisations have published headlines that alluded the ward boy who died of heart attack in Moradabad, had lost his life because of COVID-19 vaccine
Read more
News Reports

India Today CFO and Distribution Head being grilled by ED again in the fake TRP case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
India Today CFO was earlier summoned by the ED for questioning in the TRP case on January 8.
Read more
News Reports

‘Gaadi se layenge farzi comedian ko’: UP Police reaches Madhya Pradesh to take custody of Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police has sought custody of 'comedian' Munawar Faruqui in a 2020 case pertaining to allegations of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses.
Read more
Opinions

Hinduphobic content on OTT platforms and censorship: The case against it and the ironic case for it

Abhishek Banerjee -
Content creators don’t stay away from picking on other communities because they fear lawsuits or court cases. They stay away because they fear raw street power.
Read more
News Reports

As ‘Tandav’ controversy erupts, an email written by Amit Malviya to Amazon surfaces

OpIndia Staff -
Malviya's email and shared an OpIndia report on the open ideological and political bias of Aparna Purohit, the creative head of Prime Videos.
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
News Reports

Condemn desecration Hindu places of worship: Conservative MP from Canada calls for resettlement of Kashmiri pandits in Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative MP Bob Saroya has extended his full support to the Modi government for the resettlement and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik’s son-in-law Sameer Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody in drug case

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB remand of Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik ends today on January 18.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com