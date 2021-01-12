Amidst numerous reported cases of grooming jihad, an 18-year-old girl who had converted to Islam to marry a man named Sohel has accused her husband and father-in-law of raping her. According to a report of Aaj Tak, the victim is from Rohini area.

Husband raped her after sedating her before marriage

According to the report, the victim had converted to Islam and had married Sohail three months back in Delhi’s Tees Hazari court. The victim said that she became friends with Sohail when she was in school. She was a minor at that time. She alleged that Sohail had sedated her by mixing some intoxicating substance in her drink and had raped her. She further alleged that her father-in-law Shafeeq Ahmed also raped her after she got married to Sohail. The 18-year old victim has accused her mother-in-law of forcing her into prostitution.

Case filed and accused arrested

A case has reportedly been filed by police at Aman Vihar police station. Her husband and father-in-law have been arrested by the police. However, police have reportedly said that this was not a case of ‘Love Jihad’. DCP Rohini PK Mishra said that the victim and her husband have been friends since school days. They know each other for three years. The victim had married the accused three months ago in Tees Hazari court.

States brought laws to deal with cases of Love Jihad

Recently, laws were passed in some states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, particularly to deal with cases in which victims, usually non-Muslim women are targeted by men who hide their identity and later force them for conversion. The laws penalise forced and deceitful conversions. This came after a Hindu girl named Nikita Tomar was shot dead in broad daylight by a man named Tousif after she refused his advances and pressure to convert into Islam.