In a sensational disclosure, the masked man who appeared in a press conference along with farmer leaders to allege that he has been asked by the police to unleash violence on the farmers on the 26th of February outside Delhi, has confessed to the police that he lied in the press conference about an alleged attack against farmers. OpIndia has learnt that Yogesh is a cook and his mother works as domestic help. He has no arms and ammunition and has nothing to do with any crime.

A person identified as Yogesh, who was detained by the Haryana police on Friday after he had claimed that he was part of an attack team to shoot farmer leaders, said that he spoke in the press conference against police officials after he was threatened by farmer leaders. Making a shocking disclosure, Singh said that ‘farmer’ leader had warned of killing him if he did not make false conspiracy theories of attacks on farmers and blame Haryana police for the same.

In a video accessed by Opindia, the masked man can be seen making a confession saying, “My name is Yogesh, a resident of Sonepat was travelling from to Panipat from Delhi on January 19. I came across the protesting farmers near Narela on the same day when I was returning back, As he encountered the farmers, I saw a few people misbehaving with ladies near the protest site.”

Further, the masked man aka Yogesh Singh said that he informed a few protestors regarding the incident, who mistook him for the misbehaving youths near the protesting site and picked him up to the camp. “The ‘farmer’ leaders hit me initially, removed my clothes, hung me on top of a trolley to further beat me up on that day”, he said.

On the next day, the ‘farmer’ leaders visited Yogesh Singh and instructed him to do whatever they ask him to do. The ‘farmers’ also allegedly warned him that he has to face severe consequences if he fails to follow his order. According to Yogesh, there were four more men along with him, who were detained by the protestors at the Singh border and one of them identified as Sagar.

Yogesh, without naming any farmer leaders, said that the ‘farmers’ again approached him on January 19th night and offered him food and liquor. The next day, the farmers shockingly confessed to having killed the other four people who were detained along with Yogesh Singh. The ‘farmers’ leaders again brutally beat me up on the following day and threatened to kill him if he did not agree to follow their instructions.

‘Farmer’ leaders threatened to kill me, said they killed other detained youth

Out of fear of getting killed by the ‘farmer’ leaders, Yogesh Singh agreed to do whatever the farmers force him to do. When Yogesh Singh tried reaching out to police, the ‘farmer’ leaders said that they would kill such a way that it would be difficult to even find his dead body.

In a sensational claim, Yogesh Singh said one person, who was severely hit by the ‘farmers’ was in a very critical condition, who was later shifted to a different place by the protestors.

After beating and threatening Yogesh, the ‘farmer’ leaders asked Yogesh Singh to falsely claim that he was part of an attack team to shoot four farmer leaders and cause disruption during the January 26 protest outside the national capital. Yogesh Singh, who appeared as a masked man, came out in the public on January 22 to claim that he was part of an attack team that was sent by Haryana police officials to disrupt the ‘farmer’ protest.

Continuing to reveal more details, Yogesh Singh that farmer leaders told him to accuse a police officer named Pradeep, Rai police station for plotting the conspiracy against the farmers. It is important to note that Haryana police that there is no person named Pradeep at the Rai Police Station in Haryana’s Sonepat, as claimed by the masked man.

Following the warning, Yogesh said he came in front of the press to make false accusations against police officials as instructed by the farmer leaders at the Singhu border. The farmer leaders had allegedly promised to release him from their captivity after he makes a public statement accusing the police officials of plotting to conspire against farm protests by carrying out attacks against farm leaders.

Masked man appears before the press, makes false claims

On Friday, as expected, Yogesh Singh, who was presented as a masked man, claimed that he was part of an attack team to shoot four farmer leaders and cause disruption during the January 26 protest outside the national capital.

Addressing a press conference on Friday night, speaking to the media, the masked man claimed that he and his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd if things go out of control during the January 26 tractor rally.

Sitting next to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the masked man also named police officials allegedly involved in the plan and named one officer Pradeep as a co-conspirator. Continuing his conspiracy charges, the person claimed that their team was given weapons at two places.

During January 26 tractor rally, it was planned that half of the people of his team would be present wearing police uniforms to scatter the farmers’ groups. We were also given the photograph of four people, who were to be shot, present at the stage. The person who directed us is a cop,” the masked man further claimed.

Masked man fails to recall the alleged plan to kill farmers, Farmer leader helps to remember his lines

He added that they had formed two teams and he was present at the spot since January 19. We were tasked to find out whether protesters were carrying arms, the man said.

“For January 26, the plan was that our other team members would mix with the protesters. And if the protesters approach with their parade, then we were asked to fire shots at them,” the man further claimed.

Interestingly, at 1:20 mins of the above video, the speculated ‘farmer’ killer fails to recall his ‘plot’ to kill the farmers in the middle of the press conference, who was then aided by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait by reminding him of the intricate details of the alleged plot to kill farmers.

The masked man also said that the plan was to warn the farmers during the agitation on January 26, and if they do not respect the police orders, they intended to shoot them in their knees first. Then the team of 10 killers, including him, would shoot from behind to make it look like the farmers have resorted to using firearms in Delhi, he added.

‘Given Rs 10,000 to carry out disruption’

The masked man also said that they were working for money and were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out alleged attack against farmers.

“We were working for money. There are other people as well who are involved in this who are yet to be caught. I would request that our families should not be informed about this. We were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out the disruption,” the attacker said according to ANI.

The alleged attacker also said that they had been informed about the appearance of the people who will come here to cause disruption. “Those men will be wearing boots, turbans and ribbed jeans. Other men who will come to January 26 rally will come in police uniforms,” the man claimed.

“My duty was to keep an eye on weapons provided. We also resorted to a lathi charge at Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s rally in Karnal recently. We used to undergo training at different places like hotels and dhabas to carry out these acts. We are not killers, but just do these things as we are in need of money,” he added.

Interestingly, the ‘farmer’ leaders who presented the masked man in front of the media were, in fact, hesitant to hand over the alleged conspirator to the police and asked the police not to treat him harshly.

In the above video, one can see how farmers leaders are reluctant to present him to the police and instead demanded the Haryana police not to take any against him.