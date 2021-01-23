Saturday, January 23, 2021
Updated:

Masked man claims he was ‘assigned’ to shoot farmers, farm leader helps him remember his confession

Speaking to the media, the masked man claimed that he and his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd if things go out of control during the January 26 tractor rally.

OpIndia Staff
Masked man claiming to kill farmers at Singhu border/ Image Source: ANI
In a dramatic incident at the Singhu border protest site on Friday, the ‘farmer’ leaders presented a person who claimed to be a part of an attack team to shoot four farmer leaders and cause disruption during the January 26 protest outside the national capital.

Addressing a press conference on Friday night, farmers at Singhu Border presented a masked man, who according to them, was part of an alleged conspiracy to disrupt the ‘farmer’ agitation. Speaking to the media, the masked man claimed that he and his team members were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge on the crowd if things go out of control during the January 26 tractor rally.

Sitting next to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, the masked man also named police officials allegedly involved in the plan and named one officer Pradeep as a co-conspirator. Continuing his conspiracy charges, the person claimed that their team was given weapons at two places.

“During January 26 tractor rally, it was planned that half of the people of his team would be present wearing police uniforms to scatter the farmers’ groups. We were also given the photograph of four people, who were to be shot, present at the stage. The person who directed us is a cop,” the masked man further claimed.

Masked man fails to recall the alleged plan to kill farmers, Farmer leader helps to remember his lines

He added that they had formed two teams and he was present at the spot since January 19. We were tasked to find out whether protesters were carrying arms, the man said.

“For January 26, the plan was that our other team members would mix with the protesters. And if the protesters approach with their parade, then we were asked to fire shots at them,” the man further claimed.

Interestingly, at 1:20 mins of the above video, the speculated ‘farmer’ killer fails to recall his ‘plot’ to kill the farmers in the middle of the press conference, who was then aided by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait by reminding him of the intricate details of the alleged plot to kill farmers.

The masked man also said that the plan was to warn the farmers during the agitation on January 26, and if they do not respect the police orders, they intended to shoot them in their knees first. Then the team of 10 killers, including him, would shoot from behind to make it look like the farmers have resorted to using firearms in Delhi, he added.

‘Given Rs 10,000 to carry out disruption’

The masked man also said that they were working for money and were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out alleged attack against farmers.

“We were working for money. There are other people as well who are involved in this who are yet to be caught. I would request that our families should not be informed about this. We were to be given Rs 10,000 each to carry out the disruption,” the attacker said according to ANI.

The alleged attacker also said that they had been informed about the appearance of the people who will come here to cause disruption. “Those men will be wearing boots, turbans and ribbed jeans. Other men who will come to January 26 rally will come in police uniforms,” the man claimed.

“My duty was to keep an eye on weapons provided. We also resorted to a lathi charge at Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s rally in Karnal recently. We used to undergo training at different places like hotels and dhabas to carry out these acts. We are not killers, but just do these things as we are in need of money,” he added.

Farmer leader claims that the supposed attack was planned to defame protests

BKU leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, citing the alleged ‘confession’ of the masked man, said that the man caught by them initially tried to malign the morcha by alleging that protesters were involved in harassing a girl near the protest site. As the farmer leaders questioned him, the masked man admitted that he just created the ruckus to see if protesters were carrying any arms. Later, he revealed the plan, Jagjit Singh Dalelwal said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police said they are not aware of any masked man, adding that no formal complaint has been filed with till now.

The man has been detained by the Haryana Police and has been taken to Kundli Police Station for questioning. Interestingly, the ‘farmer’ leaders who presented the masked man in front of the media were, in fact, hesitant to hand over the alleged conspirator to the police and asked the police not to treat him harshly.

In the below video, one can see how farmers leaders are reluctant to present him to the police and instead demanded the Haryana police not to take any against him.

Haryana police investigation contradiction farmer leaders’ claims

Meanwhile, Haryana police have said to India Today that there is no person named Pradeep at the Rai Police Station in Haryana’s Sonepat, as claimed by the masked man. The masked man had identified Rai SHO as Pradeep, however, the post is held by Vivek Malik for the past seven months.

SHO Vivek Malik said that that he heard the entire press conference and that there is no officer named Pradeep in the Rai Police Station.

Rejecting the masked man’s claims, SHO Vivek Malik said that the so-called “plan” makes no sense as there is no police role in the ‘farmers’ agitation.

“The boy is saying that they were asked to pose as police and shoot at the farmers. What is the police going to do among the farmers? There was a tractor march in the past too, there was no police present there, there were only farmers. I am not a thief, neither have I done anything wrong that I will run away. I am sitting in the police station,” Rai SHO Vivek Malik said.

Farmer leader fakes attacks on car, gets caught smashing his own car

Just yesterday, the so-called farmers’ lies were exposed out in the public after one protestor was caught smashing his own car at the protest site only to blame the Delhi police later.

Before leaving for the 11th round of meeting with the union government over the protests, Punjab Kisan Union leader had alleged that Delhi Police had smashed the windscreen of his car. He had said that he would take up the issue with the government. Photographs of the smashed rear windscreen of the Toyota car ‘I Love KISAN’ sticker had appeared on media reports on the allegation.

Talking to media, ‘farmer’ leader Ruldu Singh Mansa had said that Delhi police had prevented him from joining the protests, and had attacked his car, breaking the glass. He said that Delhi police personnel had hit the windscreen with sticks. 

However, later another video has emerged, exposing the blatant lie of the farmer leader. In the video, it can be seen that Ruldu Singh Mansa had himself smashed his car with a hockey stick. He was seen surrounded by farmer leaders, and there is no Delhi police personnel in the scene.

This incident highlighted how the ongoing farmer protests are nothing but an agenda against the government, as the farmers have failed to any complaint they have with the new farm laws. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

