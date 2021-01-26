Tuesday, January 26, 2021
‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

The APML said through its official Twitter handle, "Peaceful Sikh Protestor Removed Indian Flag from Red Fort And Waved Nishan Sahib Flag Which Is Very Sacred To Sikh People."

All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates hoisting of 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the ‘Khalistan Flag’ at Red Fort on Republic Day. The Pakistani political party, founded by Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, is overjoyed by what it considers to be a ‘historic moment’.

Pakistan Political Party celebrates the hoisting of 'Flag of Khalistan' at Red Fort
The APML is celebrating what it calls the ‘Flag changing ceremony’.

Pakistan Political Party celebrates the hoisting of 'Flag of Khalistan' at Red Fort
The APML said through its official Twitter handle, “Peaceful Sikh Protestor Removed Indian Flag from Red Fort And Waved Nishan Sahib Flag Which Is Very Sacred To Sikh People.” It also urged “Sikh Farmers and Muslims” to “stay strong”.

Pakistan Political Party celebrates the hoisting of 'Flag of Khalistan' at Red Fort
The flag hoisted at Red Fort is believed to be the Sikh Flag but Pakistanis are clearly not differentiating between the two to further incite Sikh sentiments against the Indian State. It is also pertinent to mention that terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice had demanded that the Khalistani Flag be hoisted on Republic Day.

The Pakistani political party is calling it a Black Day for the Indian Republic. The actions of the protesting mob have caused a massive embarrassment to India. However, the Congress party is celebrating the massive anarchy that has been unleashed at the national capital. The Congress party has hailed it as the ‘power of a Republic’.

The protesting mob, meanwhile, has attacked police personnel, attempted to lynch a policeman and have been attacking the police with swords, rods and stones. They defied all rules and regulations, broke barricades and unleashed unfathomable anarchy on the streets of the national capital.

