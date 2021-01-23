A video has resurfaced on social media where the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen displaying her ‘progressive’ mindset. In the video which has now gone viral on social media, the TMC supremo says that she is so “flexible”, that she has given permission to housewives to have extra-marital affairs with men of their choice.

Speaking in Bengali, the WB CM says: “Ami ek somoi barir bouder boltam…Tumra jodi kokhono mone koro karo satha prem koro, korta paro…Amar tomader permission daowa thakbe” (I would tell this to housewives once…If you ever want to indulge in an extra-marital affair, then, you can do so. I will give permission for it).

MAMATA BANERJEE saying – I have given PERMISSION to many housewives to get into EXTRA MARITAL AFFAIRS!! So Flexible I am! pic.twitter.com/sbOJiYAyX1 — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) January 22, 2021

This video which resurfaced on Twitter yesterday, was originally shared by Twitter user @DebashishHiTs on May 17, 2019, where Mamata Banerjee was seen making this outrageous comment.

Now Pisi #MamataBanerjee says she has given permission to housewives to have extramarital affairs with men of their choice! Is this her way to add honour, greatness to glorious #BengaliCulture that Netaji, Tagore #Vidyasagar & others stood for! #SaveBengalFromMamta #BengalBurning pic.twitter.com/KIP1pXStEh — Debashish Sarkar 🇮🇳 (@DebashishHiTs) May 17, 2019

Though we are uncertain as to what compelled Mamata Banerjee to make such a preposterous remark, it is beyond doubt that this comment is in stark contrast to what she professed at a Cable Operators’ meet at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium in 2018.

Appearing quite disturbed with the existing trend of TV serials, Mamata Banerjee had strongly condemned Bengali TV serial makers for showing “objectionable” content like “extra-marital affairs” on TV, as she felt this was setting the wrong precedence in the society and corrupting minds, especially that of the younger generation.

“I watch TV serials and nowadays I am noticing a section of Bengali TV shows are portraying our values in negative terms. There is a trend in TV serials showing a man who is not aware of his father’s identity. A man having multiple wives is another trend seen in TV serials”, she said, as she urged Bengali TV serial makers to avoid such “negativity” and show something that would inspire everyone.