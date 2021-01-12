The Mwana police have arrested three people, including two women, after cow smugglers dragged a female constable by the neck in Sathla village in the Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

As per reports, the Mwana police received a tip-off about the cow smuggling incident in Sathla village. On reaching the crime spot, they were attacked by the miscreants. A female police constable by the name of Bita was caught in the scuffle, leaving her critically injured. News 18 reported that the cow smugglers threw a rope, used to tie up cows, around her neck and dragged her for a long distance.

Policemen attacked, three accused arrested

When the policemen rescued the female constable, they came under a volley of stones. Meanwhile, several cops from different police stations reached the Sathla village. The police then conducted several raids in the village and seized 3 quintal meat, butcher knives, plastic bags, carts and three bikes. Three people, including two women, have been arrested so far.

The police have booked10 people for conspiracy, cow smuggling and attempt to murder. They include Uvesh, Ikram Qureshi, Zaid Qureshi, Maharaj, Aafarin, Wasim Qureshi, Feroz Qureshi, Amjad Qureshi, Furkan Qureshi, and Afaq Qureshi.The locals in the area have denied charges of cow smuggling and claimed that the policemen were not attacked. However, they conceded that cow meat was being packaged in the village.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath vows to save cows at any cost

Addressing a rally in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh in October last year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that strict action would be taken against those involved in cow slaughter. “Those involved in such an act will go to jail. We will save cow at any cost”, he said.

Expressing commitment to protect cows, the Chief Minister said that the government would not allow anyone to play with the lives of cows. Adding that cow protection was everyone’s responsibility, he informed that cow shelters were being constructed in every district for the protection of bovines with the aide of the state government.