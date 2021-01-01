Friday, January 1, 2021
Home Media Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s...
MediaNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s hair: Meet the person The Guardian pays to write such columns

According to her bio on The Guardian, Arwa Mahdawi is a "Guardian columnist and brand strategist based in New York." In addition to these, she is also a gargantuan hypocrite and the stereotypical media hack whose sole objective is to peddle propaganda.

OpIndia Staff
The Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi
Image Source: YouTube
5

History becomes legend, legends become myth. So goes the popular saying by literary legend JRR Tolkien. In the world of the mainstream media, with the passage of time, truth becomes lies, fiction becomes fact, journalists become a joke and when enough time has passed, ‘legendary’ journalists turn into something more. They become a meme. Such is the story of The Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi.

According to her bio on The Guardian, Arwa Mahdawi is a “Guardian columnist and brand strategist based in New York.” In addition to these, she is also a gargantuan hypocrite and the stereotypical media hack whose sole objective is to peddle propaganda. The headlines of her column which have gone viral on social media recently illustrate it beautifully.

On the 16th of May 2020, one of her columns was published with the headline, ‘Men are less likely to wear masks – another sign that toxic masculinity kills’. She said in the column, “A number of men (including Trump) think masks make them look weak – a reminder of how damaging gender stereotypes are”. A couple of months later, she published another column, this time with the headline, ‘Shaming people who refuse to wear face masks isn’t a good look’. And no, this is not a joke.

Image Source: @Suffragentleman/Twitter

It is not a one-off incident. It is a consistent feature of her columns. In September 2019, Arwa Mahdawi published a column with the headline, ‘Why Ivanka Trump’s new haircut should make us very afraid’. Apparently, “Her (Ivanka Trump’s) political bob (pob) may be an attempt to get us to take her ambitions more seriously”.

Less than 30 days later, Arwa Mahdawi published a column with the headline that said, ‘The uproar over AOC’s hair is a reminder that women can’t win under the patriarchy’. One cannot make this stuff up.

Image Source: @gelatinousmass/Twitter

Arwa Mahdawi has other hits to her credit as well. During the Antifa riots in the USA in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, she explicitly defend the rioting and suggested that violence is the only way to end police brutality and ‘systemic racism’. In her column titled, ‘If violence isn’t the way to end racism in America, then what is?’, she stated, “The uncomfortable truth is that, sometimes, violence is the only answer left.”

Mahdawi further argued in the article, “But if violent unrest isn’t the answer then what is? How exactly do you go about ending police brutality and systemic racism in America? Should protesters go home and write sternly worded letters to their representative? Should they emulate Madonna and post videos of their kids dancing in protest? Should they peacefully take a knee? Should Americans simply vote Trump out and vote Joe Biden in instead? You know, the guy whose 1994 crime bill significantly contributed to mass incarceration in America? Should people patiently wait for incremental change?”

The Guardian column

Another of her stellar hits was on air conditioning. Arwa Mahdawi wrote in a November 2019 column titled, ‘Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? You’re not alone’, “A new study finds men tend to get their way in household temperature discussions while women must compromise”.

She stated, “Are you a victim of thermal bullying? Does your partner or roommate always get their way when it comes to how hot your house is? If you answered “yes” then stay strong – you’re not alone. According to a new study, conducted by researchers from Ohio State University, a lot of households contain a “thermostat dictator” who rules the temperature dial with an iron fist. As it turns out there’s a gendered nature to this – the thermostat dictator is normally a man.”

“The thermostat dictator is normally a man.”
-Arwa Mahdawi

In June 2019, Arwa Mahdawi had a novel advise for men: Wear Skirts! That particular column titled, ‘Masculinity is a trap – which is why more men should wear skirts’, she argued, “Clothes traditionally worn by women are becoming part of the mainstream of men’s fashion and helping break the straitjacket of prescribed roles”.

She argued in the column, “It is sad that so many men are petrified about seeming effeminate. It is sad that it is not socially acceptable for men to experiment with fashion in the same way women can. Happily, however, things are changing gradually.”

The Guardian columnist’s novel advise for men

Her columns have made Arwa Mahdawi a joke on the internet and a lot of people are having fun at her expense. However, it does reveal a lot about the standards of the mainstream media that such garbage commentary is published as Vedic wisdom. But then again, it is something that people across the political spectrum have come to expect from the media.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsThe Guardian columnist
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam
Read more
World

Former CIA agent reveals how a Jihadi turned Al-Qaeda mole duped US Intelligence services and unleashed a terror attack: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos revealed how a jihadi-turned-agent duped the US Intelligence Services
Read more

Ex-Army officer faces threats and assault by Shiv Sena goons, Mumbai Police ignoring complaints: Read exclusive details

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
The veteran has stated that local corporator Ghole's threats and attacks started after he tried to complain against an illegal structure being used by local goons for anti-social activities.

PM Modi’s clocks highest approval rating among the world leaders, with a net rating of 55%: US data firm

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The data, last updated on December 23, puts PM Modi ahead of his counterparts such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, Scott Morrison, Angela Merkel, Jair Bolsonaro and others on the scale of 'net approval'.

Over Rs 70,000 crore economic loss has been caused in the December quarter, thanks to the ‘farmer’ protest: Details

Economy and Finance OpIndia Staff -
Farmer protest against the three farm laws enacted by the govt last year have reportedly cost the economy over Rs 70,000 crores

BBMP proposes to name roads in Muslim areas in Bengaluru after Muslims, drops the proposal after BJP MPs oppose it

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following wide backlash over naming the roads after Muslims, the BBMP decided to revise the list of names.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘You are not even a Dalit, tried extorting money to settle divorce’: Former husband makes sensational claims about ‘Dalit activist’ Meena Kandasamy

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Dharmaraja has also accused Meena Kandasamy of harassing and pressurising him to provide for Rs 15 lakhs to settle the divorce case.
Read more
News Reports

Rabindranath Tagore or Rabindranath Thakur? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Zee News anchor Aman Chopra slammed TMC leader Anirban Banerjee for using the name Rabindranath Thakur instead of Tagore
Read more
News Reports

Ujjain: The colony where Ram Mandir fund collection rally was attacked by Muslim mob to be demolished

OpIndia Staff -
The house used by the mob to attack the Hindu rally in Ujjain with stones was already demolished on the same day by the administration
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Media

NDTV’s Sreenivasan Jain gets reality checked by ex-P&G India chief Gurcharan Das over reforms and Punjab farmers’ vandalism

OpIndia Staff -
As Punjab farmers go vandalising and destroying Reliance Jio towers to protest against the new farm laws, NDTV's Sreenivasan Jain got schooled by Gurcharan Das, former CEO of Procter & Gamble, India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka’s Rs 620 cr Safe City project, irregularities in tender process, whistleblower D Roopa’s side of the story and links to IMA Gold scam

OpIndia Staff -
Hemant Nimbalkar is Chairman of both Tender Inviting Committee and Tender Scrutinising Committee of the 'Safe City' Project
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Media

Is your home constantly set to a ‘sexist’ temperature? Ivanka Trump’s hair vs AOC’s hair: Meet the person The Guardian pays to write such...

OpIndia Staff -
Her columns have made Arwa Mahdawi a joke on the internet and a lot of people are having fun at her expense.
Read more
News Reports

Why did ‘Wonder Woman’ Gadot hail Shaheen Bagh Dadi? Here is the project she is working on with someone who celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Gal Gadot will be seen sharing screen in her upcoming movie "Death on the Nile" with the Indian actor Ali Fazal who had celebrated the anti-CAA violence
Read more
Economy and Finance

India witnesses a record high collection of GST in December: Finance Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
In a major development, India witnessed a record high collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of December 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Over 100 benami properties, assets worth Rs 200 crore in driver’s name: Read details of what ED recovered in raid of rape accused SP...

OpIndia Staff -
SP leader Gayatri Prajapati along with the then UP CM Akhilesh Yadav were allegedly involved in the illegal sand mining scam
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena leader who vandalised Karachi Sweets seeks to get 55 criminal cases withdrawn: Her is how he plans to use new state policy

OpIndia Staff -
The Maharashtra government has cleared a proposal allowing withdrawal of cases registered for social/political agitations.
Read more
World

Two Hindus found hanging inside police officer’s room in Pakistan’s Sindh, activist says they were tortured before being murdered

OpIndia Staff -
The rampant persecution of minority girls, especially Hindus, has become a recurrent theme in Pakistan and this is just another example
Read more
Media

Associated Press claims ‘Muslims and Hindus live peacefully in Pakistan’, while reporting the Islamist attack on Hindu temple: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AP said in a report recently that a thousand girls from minority religions in Pakistan are forcefully converted to Islam every year.
Read more
World

Former CIA agent reveals how a Jihadi turned Al-Qaeda mole duped US Intelligence services and unleashed a terror attack: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos revealed how a jihadi-turned-agent duped the US Intelligence Services
Read more
News Reports

US intelligence reports suggest China paid non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American troops

OpIndia Staff -
US intelligence reports suggest that China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American soldiers
Read more
News Reports

Does TMC still have majority? Bengal opposition parties speculate, push Mamata Banerjee for trust vote

OpIndia Staff -
The recent string of resignations has triggered speculations that Mamata Banerjee has lost the numbers in the Assembly.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com