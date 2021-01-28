Thursday, January 28, 2021
Home News Reports ‘We have no other money’, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy offer their NDTV shares...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

‘We have no other money’, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy offer their NDTV shares as security in lieu of deposit against SEBI penalty

On January 11, SAT had asked them to deposit 50% of the unfair gain amount with SEBI in four weeks, after they had appealed against a SEBI order in the issue.

OpIndia Staff
48

After NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy were ordered to pay penalty by Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) for wrongful gains they made in insider trading, they have offered their shares in NDTV as security for the penalty. Roys submitted the offer at the Supreme Court on Thursday, after which the apex court ordered a valuation of the shares. On January 11, SAT had asked them to deposit 50% of the unfair gain amount with SEBI in four weeks, after they had appealed against a SEBI order in the issue.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that the petitioners are offering the shares as they have no other money. He also termed the SEBI order “hopelessly barred by time”, as the transaction has taken place in 2007 while the notice for the same was issued in 2018. When the court asked how much security they are willing to give, the advocate replied, “I can give an undertaking that I will not transfer any portion of my shareholding in NDTV without the permission of the tribunal. I have no other money. I have no other resources. This security, in terms of my shares and their value on the stock exchange, is much more than the amount of money in question, more than 15 crores.”

He also said that it is a matter of 10 days, as the matter is expected to be heard by SAT on February 11. The CJI said that the court understands the problem, but without depositing some security, the SAT will not hear the matter.

When the supreme court asked the value of the shares being offered as security, the advocate of the petitioners said it was more than the entire penalty amount, more than Rs 15 crore. But the court wanted definite figures and not vague estimates. On this, Rohatgi’s instructing counsel, Advocate Fereshte Sethna informed the court that there are around 50 lakh shares which were trading at Rs.37 this morning on the stock exchange, which comes to around Rs 18 crore in total valuation.

Rohatgi also termed NDTV as a “struggling channel”, claiming that the channel is hit very badly.

The bench recorded the submission of advocate Mukul Rohatgi that he has undertaken to submit a statement of the shares along with their value to the court, which the petitioners have agreed to offer as security in lieu of the deposit amount ordered by the Tribunal.

NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife, Radhika Roy had filed an appeal with SAT against a SEBI order passed in November, barring the couple from trading in the securities market for two years, and directing them to return the illegal gain of Rs 16.97 crore they had made from the insider trading more than 12 years ago.

According to an investigation conducted by SEBI, the two had violated the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations. They are accused of possessing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) during 2007-2008 relating to discussion on reorganization of New Delhi Television Ltd.

Besides the duo, India’s capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also found the media network’s CEO Vikramaditya Chandra, senior advisor Ishwari Prasad Bajpai, group CFO Saurav Banerjee guilty of making undue gain from insider trading.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘We have no other money’, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy offer their NDTV shares as security in lieu of deposit against SEBI penalty

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court noted that Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy must deposit some security against SEBI penalty, else SAT will not hear their appeal
Read more
World

Canadian MPs urge PM Justin Trudeau to officially condemn China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian MP Garnett Genuis said that Canada must recognise and respond to the Uyghur genocide in China.
Read more

Rajdeep Sardesai facing heat for peddling lies? Reports claim he is taken ‘off air’ by India Today, faces salary cut

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai has been penalised for spreading fake news that farmer who had died in accident was shot dead by Delhi Police

Watch: Tractor rally rioters had urinated on the walls of Red Fort on Republic Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The so-called 'farmer protestors' had not only disrespected the Tricolour, they were also seen urinating on the walls of the heritage monument.

From hailing Deep Sidhu to breaking Mahatma Gandhi statue: How Khalistanis in California celebrated Republic Day riots

OpIndia Scoops OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this week, Twitter has blocked over 500 accounts for instigating violence on Republic Day in India. Many of these accounts were from Pakistan and many were using the platform to create confusion over the Tractor Rally.

David beats Goliath: Retail investors cause hedge funds to lose billions of dollars for trying to short-sell Gamestop stock

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
GameStop stock price surged after retail investors organised on Reddit decided to teach short-seller hedge funds a lesson

Recently Popular

Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Tractor rally: Rioting mob vandalised Ram Mandir and Kedarnath tableaux from Republic Day parade

OpIndia Staff -
Rioting mob on Tuesday not only desecrated the Red Fort and tried to kill the Delhi Police personnel but also vandalised the tableau from the Republic Day parade.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Conspiracy theorist Subramanian Swamy floats a new theory, toes ‘liberals’ line to claim Red Fort siege was a PMO plot

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy has furthered the left propaganda that Red Fort siege was carried out at the behest of the PMO
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

‘Kiran ki na ka matlab?’ UP Police gets innovative while spreading awareness about consent of women

OpIndia Staff -
UP Police used a clip from the movie Darr, that dealt with the topic of respecting the 'no' answer of women, to spread awareness
Read more
News Reports

‘You are a Dalal and a part of Godi Media’: Protestors confront Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors had confronted Rajdeep Sardesai. While Sardesai tried to argue with them, they kept calling him 'Dalal' Dalal'.
Read more
News Reports

‘We have no other money’, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy offer their NDTV shares as security in lieu of deposit against SEBI penalty

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court noted that Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy must deposit some security against SEBI penalty, else SAT will not hear their appeal
Read more
World

Canadian MPs urge PM Justin Trudeau to officially condemn China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian MP Garnett Genuis said that Canada must recognise and respond to the Uyghur genocide in China.
Read more
News Reports

Video from Punjab: Tractor runs over farm law protestors, kills 2, injures 3 others

OpIndia Staff -
The incident occurred near the Attari-Verka bypass in Vallah, Amritsar on 26 January.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai facing heat for peddling lies? Reports claim he is taken ‘off air’ by India Today, faces salary cut

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai has been penalised for spreading fake news that farmer who had died in accident was shot dead by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tractor rally rioters had urinated on the walls of Red Fort on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called 'farmer protestors' had not only disrespected the Tricolour, they were also seen urinating on the walls of the heritage monument.
Read more
News Reports

Sexual Assault Vs harassment: Bombay HC Judge who gave ‘skin-to-skin contact’ judgement refuses to charge accused under POCSO

OpIndia Staff -
Hearing a criminal appeal against the conviction and sentence awarded to a 50-year-old man for molesting a five-year-old girl, Justice Ganediwala observed that the case comes under the gambit of 'sexual harassment' and not 'sexual assault'.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

From hailing Deep Sidhu to breaking Mahatma Gandhi statue: How Khalistanis in California celebrated Republic Day riots

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this week, Twitter has blocked over 500 accounts for instigating violence on Republic Day in India. Many of these accounts were from Pakistan and many were using the platform to create confusion over the Tractor Rally.
Read more
News Reports

David beats Goliath: Retail investors cause hedge funds to lose billions of dollars for trying to short-sell Gamestop stock

OpIndia Staff -
GameStop stock price surged after retail investors organised on Reddit decided to teach short-seller hedge funds a lesson
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com