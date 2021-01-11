Monday, January 11, 2021
Home News Reports SAT orders NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika to deposit 50% of disgorged...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

SAT orders NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika to deposit 50% of disgorged amount in 4 weeks

According to SEBI orders, the total amount that couple needs to shelf out, either jointly or individually, amounts to Rs 16.97 crore along with 6% interest per annum.

OpIndia Staff
7

The trouble for NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife, Radhika Roy, is only increasing with every passing day. In a new development, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has directed the two to deposit 50 per cent of the disgorged amount, earned fraudulently through insider trading of NDTV shares, before market regulator SEBI within four weeks.

It furthered that if NDTV deposits the said amount within the stipulated time, the media network would not be required to make the payment of the balance amount during the pendency of the appeal before SAT. According to SEBI orders, the total amount that couple needs to shelf out, either jointly or individually, amounts to Rs 16.97 crore along with 6% interest per annum.

The tribunal, in two separate orders passed on January 4, noted that the appeals filed by the Roy couple needed consideration and directed the appeals to be listed before the tribunal for final disposal on February 10, 2021. 

SEBI forbids Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy from trading in the securities market for two years

It is pertinent to note here that NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and his wife, Radhika Roy had filed an appeal against a SEBI order passed in November, barring the couple from trading in the securities market for two years, and directed them to return the illegal gain of Rs 16.97 crore they had made from the insider trading more than 12 years ago.

According to an investigation conducted by SEBI, the two have violated the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations. They are accused of possessing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) during 2007-2008 relating to discussion on reorganization of New Delhi Television Ltd.

NDTV involved in fraud to a tune of Rs 16 crores

The duo had reportedly bought 48,35,850 NDTV shares on December 26, 2007 at the rate of ₹400per share. On April 17, 2008, they sold 49,13,676 shares at the rate of ₹435.10per share. Therefore, they made a gain of ₹16,97,38,335 on the 48,35,850 shares bought during the UPSI period.

Besides the duo, India’s capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also found the media network’s CEO Vikramaditya Chandra, senior advisor Ishwari Prasad Bajpai, group CFO Saurav Banerjee guilty of making undue gain from insider trading.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPrannoy roy sebi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Nivan Sadh -
Unlike the narrative peddled by Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts
Read more
News Reports

Suspected mafia killing: Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view, video viral

Jhankar Mohta -
Mohd Abdul Khaleel was identified as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad
Read more

Why I am worried as a private citizen over what happened in Supreme Court today over farm laws

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Today the Supreme Court was hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three recently passed farm laws.

‘Yogi ki maut nishchit hai, I will take your jobs away’: AAP MLA Somnath Bharti threatens police officials during Rae Bareli visit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An unidentified man had today hurled ink at AAP leader Somnath Bharti while he was embroiled in an argument with police officers who had stopped him from visiting a school in Rae Bareli.

San Francisco to Bengaluru via North Pole? The route is challenging yet fascinating and economical. Here is how

News Reports Anurag -
All you need to know about polar routes and why airlines prefer North Pole route over South Pole route.

‘If govt does not form a committee, we will stay the laws’: Supreme Court wades into the domain of Legislative discretion

Law OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, SC raised concerns over 'farmers' protests turning into another superspreader Tablighi Jamaat event

Recently Popular

News Reports

Signal stock increases 1100% after Elon Musk recommended it over WhatsApp privacy changes. The only problem? It’s not the Signal stock: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk had urged his followers to use Signal messaging app, which is developed by non-profit organisation Sigla Foundation
Read more
News Reports

WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: Here’s how they fare against each other amidst concerns of privacy after WhatsApp’s latest policy update

OpIndia Staff -
The popularity of messaging apps Signal and Telegram soared after WhatsApp updated its policy raising concerns about data privacy
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
Cricket

After ball tampering, Steve Smith shadow-bats at the crease to remove Rishabh Pant’s guard marks. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Australian cricketer Steve Smith has been accused of shadow-batting at the crease and scuffle out the guard marks made by Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, forcing him to retake the same.
Read more
News Reports

After Twitter suspension, Forbes warns companies against hiring people who worked with Donald Trump past four years

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent articles, Forbes warned companies against hiring people who were associated with Trump administration during his tenure as US President
Read more
News Reports

Did you know former PM Manmohan Singh cannot read Hindi? All his speeches were written in Urdu

OpIndia Staff -
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan SIngh needed his Hindi speeches written in Urdu so that he could read them
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

SAT orders NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika to deposit 50% of disgorged amount in 4 weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The NDTV founders had filed an appeal against a SEBI order barring them from trading in the securities market for two years
Read more
World

When Justin Trudeau had a little ‘Porn site QR code problem’ in 2011: Here is what happened back then

OpIndia Staff -
Justin Trudeau had a little ‘Porn site QR code problem’ in 2011 and his tweet from back then is gaining traction.
Read more
Politics

Bengal TMC leader Sukhendu Roy threatens ‘outsiders like Kailash Vijayvargiya’ with ‘armed struggle’: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
While highlighting the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's freedom struggle against Pakistan, Sukhendu Roy tried to justify 'political violence' by TMC goons
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police detains Elgar Parishad violence accused ‘activist’ Harshali Potdar for criticising state govt

OpIndia Staff -
Harshali Potdar is also one of the accused booked in the Elgar Parishad case under sections of the IPC and UAPA
Read more
World

Democrats and the Biden administration are planning to unleash a new ‘War on Terror’ on Trump supporters: Glenn Greenwald

OpIndia Staff -
Glenn Greenwald, an independent journalist of notable repute, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.
Read more
Opinions

It’s a trap! How ‘Woke YouTubers’ are spreading propaganda through their live streams littered with abuse and slander

Akshita Bhadauria -
The most fascinating touchpoint of propaganda (other than the obvious Instagram stories, posts) being YouTube live streams.
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 vaccination: Serum Institute receives purchase order for 11 million doses from Govt of India

OpIndia Staff -
Covishield vaccine produced by the Seru Institute of India to be available at Rs 200 per dose.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 63.93% decrease in the number of terror incidents in 2020: MHA

OpIndia Staff -
The key achievements of the Central govt is the adaptation of central and state laws in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the ministry informed.
Read more
Opinions

Why minorities shouldn’t be worried about the concept of a Hindu Rashtra

Nivan Sadh -
Unlike the narrative peddled by Left, a Hindu Rashtra by its very essence is inclusive to people of other faiths, as evident by the various historical accounts
Read more
News Reports

Suspected mafia killing: Hyderabad AIMIM block President chased and hacked to death in full public view, video viral

Jhankar Mohta -
Mohd Abdul Khaleel was identified as the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's block president of MM Pahadi in Hyderabad
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com