The web series Tandav, which was released on January 15 on Amazon Prime, has been on the receiving end for its alleged casteist and Hinduphobic content. Alleging that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, viewers have been demanding an apology from the makers of the web series. Amid the growing criticism, the veteran stand-up comedian Raju Srivastav also weighed in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav.

Srivastav, without mincing his words, slams the makers of the web series for shamelessly playing with the religious sentiments of Hindus. He says that this is not the first time something as despicable as this has happened. Alleging a deep conspiracy, the comedian claims that consistent efforts to insult the Hindu dharma have been made in the past as well.

Srivastav said that he has many times in the past warned his viewers about the emergence of this deep-seated conspiracy against Hindus.

You can never crack jokes on the other religion coz you know you will be beheaded: Raju Srivastav on the Tandav controversy

Srivastav lambasts at the makers of such web series saying that such people should be ashamed of themselves for misusing freedom of expression to disrespect Hinduism and the Hindu deities. “Sharam Karo. Doob maro. Tumhe sharam aani chahiye, Hindu devi devtaon ka mazak udate hue (You should be ashamaed of yourself for making fun of Hindu gods and goddesses)”.

He further dared them to make fun of other faiths like this. “If you have the courage, try and make fun of the other religion. Try and crack jokes on the people belonging to the other religion. You can never muster the courage to do so because you know you will be beheaded even if you think of attempting it”, said the visibly miffed Raju Srivastav.

Comedian Raju Srivastav calls Saif Ali Khan a frequent offender

The comedian slams Saif Ali Khan saying that he is a frequent offender, but no one has the courage to stop him. Hindus are large-hearted people. “Hindus tend to forgive and forget easily. This is our shortcoming which people often exploit, opines the comedian, furthering that it is high time the Hindus have to take a firm stand for themselves. We have to stand up for ourselves,” says Raju Srivastav.

The comedian opined that viewers are demanding that those particular scenes where Hindu God and Goddess have been mocked be removed from the web series, but it won’t be enough. The makers of the web series should be penalised so that they can be an example for all those you dare to play with the sentiments of Hindus.

Raju Srivastav further added that the OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments and thus making strict laws to regulate the content on these OTT platforms in the need of the hour.

Tandav controversy

There are several scenes in the web series Tandav that are causing outrage on social media. In one scene, actor Zeeshan Ayyub had mocked Lord Shiva, while in the other scene, there were casteist slurs. As a whole, the series allegedly has the potential to cause religious disharmony in the country, as per the FIR registered by UP police. Several complaints have been filed against the series, including one by BJP’s Ram Kadam and another by BJP’s Kapil Mishra. I&B ministry have also summoned makers of the series in connection to the controversial scenes.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday took to social media to apologise for offending the sentiments of viewers. He further claimed that they are working with the ministry to resolve the concerns raised.