Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Home Entertainment 'Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

‘Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of other religion’, Raju Srivastav tears into makers of Tandav

"Try and crack jokes on the people belonging to the other religion. You can never muster the courage to do so because you know you will be beheaded even if you think of attempting it", said the visibly miffed Raju Srivastav

OpIndia Staff
Raju Srivastav slams makers of web series Tandav
75

The web series Tandav, which was released on January 15 on Amazon Prime, has been on the receiving end for its alleged casteist and Hinduphobic content. Alleging that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus, viewers have been demanding an apology from the makers of the web series. Amid the growing criticism, the veteran stand-up comedian Raju Srivastav also weighed in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav.

Srivastav, without mincing his words, slams the makers of the web series for shamelessly playing with the religious sentiments of Hindus. He says that this is not the first time something as despicable as this has happened. Alleging a deep conspiracy, the comedian claims that consistent efforts to insult the Hindu dharma have been made in the past as well. 

Srivastav said that he has many times in the past warned his viewers about the emergence of this deep-seated conspiracy against Hindus.

You can never crack jokes on the other religion coz you know you will be beheaded: Raju Srivastav on the Tandav controversy

Srivastav lambasts at the makers of such web series saying that such people should be ashamed of themselves for misusing freedom of expression to disrespect Hinduism and the Hindu deities. “Sharam Karo. Doob maro. Tumhe sharam aani chahiye, Hindu devi devtaon ka mazak udate hue (You should be ashamaed of yourself for making fun of Hindu gods and goddesses)”.

He further dared them to make fun of other faiths like this. “If you have the courage, try and make fun of the other religion. Try and crack jokes on the people belonging to the other religion. You can never muster the courage to do so because you know you will be beheaded even if you think of attempting it”, said the visibly miffed Raju Srivastav.

Comedian Raju Srivastav calls Saif Ali Khan a frequent offender

The comedian slams Saif Ali Khan saying that he is a frequent offender, but no one has the courage to stop him. Hindus are large-hearted people. “Hindus tend to forgive and forget easily. This is our shortcoming which people often exploit, opines the comedian, furthering that it is high time the Hindus have to take a firm stand for themselves. We have to stand up for ourselves,” says Raju Srivastav.

The comedian opined that viewers are demanding that those particular scenes where Hindu God and Goddess have been mocked be removed from the web series, but it won’t be enough. The makers of the web series should be penalised so that they can be an example for all those you dare to play with the sentiments of Hindus.

Raju Srivastav further added that the OTT Platforms having absolute freedom from censorship has led to repeated attacks on Hindu sentiments and thus making strict laws to regulate the content on these OTT platforms in the need of the hour.

Tandav controversy

There are several scenes in the web series Tandav that are causing outrage on social media. In one scene, actor Zeeshan Ayyub had mocked Lord Shiva, while in the other scene, there were casteist slurs. As a whole, the series allegedly has the potential to cause religious disharmony in the country, as per the FIR registered by UP police. Several complaints have been filed against the series, including one by BJP’s Ram Kadam and another by BJP’s Kapil Mishra. I&B ministry have also summoned makers of the series in connection to the controversial scenes.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday took to social media to apologise for offending the sentiments of viewers. He further claimed that they are working with the ministry to resolve the concerns raised.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsraju srivastav, tandav controversy, tandav on amazon prime, tandav review
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Cricket

Brisbane Test: Stadium reverberates with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, Australian coach says can’t underestimate Indians

OpIndia Staff -
The loud cheer and the subsequent sloganeering reverberated in the stadium that even the audience, watching the live telecast, had a 'goosebump' moment.
Read more
Opinions

How this New Yorker Article represents Deep-Rooted White Western Racism against ‘Brown Indians’

Saket Suryesh -
The New Yorker published an article by Bill McKibben, titled – Gandhi, History, and the Lessons of the Events at the Capitol.
Read more

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news

‘Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of other religion’, Raju Srivastav tears into makers of Tandav

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Comedian Raju Srivastav also weighs in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Fact-Check Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news

Terror group SFJ plans to plunge national capital into darkness, calls for destroying electric grids in Delhi on Republic Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Terror group Sikh For Justice which is demanding Khalistan, has called to destroy power grid on Republic Day.

Recently Popular

Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Media

While Times Now goes hammer and tongs after Arnab Goswami, here is what Times of India published ahead of air-strike

OpIndia Staff -
The Arnab Goswami private WhatsApp chats leaked by Mumbai Police have created quite the storm.
Read more
Media

Pakistan claims India staged Pulwama attack after Mumbai Police leaks chat to embarrass Arnab, Republic hits back: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has now issued a statement on the nonsensical controversy surrounding the private WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Cricket

Brisbane Test: Stadium reverberates with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, Australian coach says can’t underestimate Indians

OpIndia Staff -
The loud cheer and the subsequent sloganeering reverberated in the stadium that even the audience, watching the live telecast, had a 'goosebump' moment.
Read more
Opinions

How this New Yorker Article represents Deep-Rooted White Western Racism against ‘Brown Indians’

Saket Suryesh -
The New Yorker published an article by Bill McKibben, titled – Gandhi, History, and the Lessons of the Events at the Capitol.
Read more
Politics

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s latest publicity stunt: Makes donation for Ram Mandir construction to score political brownie points

OpIndia Staff -
"Religion is no test of nationality but a personal matter between man and his God", Digvijaya Singh quoted Mahatma Gandhi.
Read more
Opinions

Shivraj Singh Chouhan never called for “tracking working women”: How liberals made a story out of nothing

Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have heard - MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to register and track every movement of working women - that is fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Doob maro. If you have the courage, try doing something similar with people of other religion’, Raju Srivastav tears into makers of Tandav

OpIndia Staff -
Comedian Raju Srivastav also weighs in on the ongoing controversies linked with Saif Ali Khan starrer web series Tandav
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
News Reports

‘Different policy for Indian and European users serious concern’: GoI directs WhatsApp to withdraw proposed privacy policy changes

OpIndia Staff -
The GoI has written to Will Cathcart, the CEO of WhatsApp, regarding privacy concerns and urged him to withdraw them.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Somnath Bharti released from jail, AAP workers welcome him with ‘Modi-Yogi murdabad’ slogans

OpIndia Staff -
Somnath Bharti was sent to 14 days judicial custody for dishing out death threats to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and threatening police officers.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is our global approach’: After CEO Jack Dorsey, Twitter legal head Vijaya Gadde floats ‘deamplification’ and more account suspensions

OpIndia Staff -
Project Veritas, has released a video where Vijaya Gadde, the legal and policy head of Twitter, discusses further censorship.
Read more
Cricket

Watch: The historic moment when India secured the victory at Gabba, congratulations pour in from all quarters

OpIndia Staff -
BCCI announced Rs.5 crore bonus as India wins Gabba test by 3 wickets due to stellar knocks from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com