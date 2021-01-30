In a stunning revelation, a report published on Kreately states that Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by some hardline Sikhs and Khalistani proponents before his press conference on the evening of January 28, wherein he broke into tears and alleged that farmers are being cheated, and a conspiracy is being hatched to kill them.

The report claims that the real reason for Tikait’s crying was not his concern for the farmers but it was something else. A few minutes before the press conference, the Kreately report says, a team of Khalistanis who were bankrolling the movement sought a meeting with Tikait. The team was reportedly angry with Tikait.

As per eyewitness account cited in the report, one of the members of the Khalistani team hustled Tikait inside a room while hurling expletives and abuses at him. Tikait was not only slapped inside but one of the Khalistani supporters even kicked Tikait that led him to collapse on the ground.

The report goes on to claim that the members of the Khalistani group threatened Tikait with returning their money. According to the sources cited by the Kreately report, this was the real reason why Tikait sobbed in front of the camera during the press conference, not his concern for the farmers which is being bandied about in the media. Reportedly, the threats issued by Khalistanis caused Tikait’s BP to shoot up that night and which was allegedly brought under control by a team of doctors sent by the Police.

As of now, there has not been a refutal of the assertions made in the article by any authoritative source.

However, there have been several reports which claim that Khalistanis have indeed been financing the ongoing ‘farmers’ protest. Just a few days back, banned Khalistani outfit Sikhs for Justice(SFJ) had announced a reward of $ 350,000 for laying siege to the Indian Parliament and raising Khalistani flags there.

Rakesh Tikiat has an emotional breakdown during a press conference after the Republic Day violence

Two days after tractor rally protesters ran riot on the streets of Delhi, indulging in violence and vandalism, and laying siege to the Red Fort, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addressed a press conference to ward off an imminent attempt by the government to vacate the Ghazipur Protest site.

On January 28, Rakesh Tikait addressed a press conference where he broke into tears claiming that the protests will go on and kept insisting that the laws must be repealed. He also threatened to commit suicide and also said that there was a conspiracy underway to murder farmers.

Rakesh Tikait doubles down on his efforts to sustain the ‘farmers’ protests

Following the Republic Day violence, the credibility of the ‘farmers’ agitation has taken a hit. Rakesh Tikait’s emotional breakdown has been seen by many as a last-ditch attempt by the leader to ward off a forthcoming police action against the protesters. In fact, after he cried on the national television to garner sympathy, Tikait has doubled down on his efforts to intensify the ongoing protests.

The protests that started as a farmer rally has now turned into a caste showdown as farmer leaders are now trying to mobilize protestors on caste lines. In what seems to be the last push, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, accused of instigating the Republic Day violence, has now farmers from Western UP to reach Ghazipur site to support his protests against the government.