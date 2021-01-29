Friday, January 29, 2021
'Farmer' protest turns into caste rally as Rakesh Tikait incites more people to join at Ghazipur, refuses to back down

The protests that started as a farmer rally has now turned down to a caste showdown as farmer leaders are now trying to mobilize protestors on caste lines. In Haryana, Tikait's supporters and a few Jat leaders have blocked the Jind-Chandigarh road in protest.

OpIndia Staff
As many farmer unions back out of protests after the R-Day violence, Rakesh Tikait turns it into a caste rally
Rakesh makes teary appeal to supporters/ Image Source: India Today
57

Three days after protestors disguised as farmers unleashed mayhem on the streets of New Delhi, tensions continue to rise near the national capital as ‘farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait and his brother Naresh Tikait continued to incite farmers to join the protests at the Ghazipur border.

The support for the alleged farmer protests continues to dwindle as most organizations have deserted the rally after protesters resorted to rioting on Delhi’s streets. The Modi government had acted swiftly to register cases against the alleged farmer leaders, including Yogendra Yadav and Rakesh Tikait, for instigating farmers and warned the remaining protesters to vacate the areas.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh administration also gave an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate the border by Thursday midnight, failing which they would be removed. The UP government had also ordered all its DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all farmers’ protests in the state. The Ghazipur protests site has a heavy police deployment.

After fomenting trouble, Rakesh Tikait had earlier brazened it out, saying that he will not surrender and will even call more people to join the protest if needed. Tikait had even cried on national television to garner sympathy and slapped a fellow protestor even as he insisted that the laws be repealed.

Addressing farmers at the Ghazipur Border, Rakesh Tikait had said they would not surrender before the police and demanded that a Supreme Court-appointed committee should investigate the January 26 violence in Delhi.

“There won’t be any surrender. BJP wants to create a different scenario. Call details of those responsible for the Red Fort incident should come out in public,” Rakesh Tikait said.

Farmer protests now turns into a caste parade

The protests that started as a farmer rally has now turned down to a caste showdown as farmer leaders are now trying to mobilize protestors on caste lines. In what seems to be the last push, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, accused of instigating the Republic Day violence, has now farmers from Western UP to reach Ghazipur site to support his protests against the government.

Following Tikait’s emotional appeal, a few followers gathered outside Rakesh Tikait’s house in UP’s Sisauli, chanting slogans in his support. They have reportedly traveled to the Ghazipur border in support of Rakesh Tikait.

His brother Naresh Tikait, the head of the BKU who had earlier agreed to clear out the Ghazipur site, has announced a ‘Mahapanchayat’ in stronghold Muzaffarnagar to decide the future course of action. Naresh is the leader of Balian Khap Panchayat, one of the Jat bodies in Western UP.

Reportedly, the Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh has also now reached Ghazipur to support Rakesh Tikait. “This is a fight against the death of our farmers. By morning, thousands of farmers will be here,” Rohit Jakhar, a Jat leader said.

In Haryana, Tikait’s supporters and a few Jat leaders have blocked the Jind-Chandigarh road in protest.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have booked over 30 ‘farmer’ leaders for inciting violence during the tractor rally on January 26. Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav, and Darshan Pal have all been named in the FIR for instigating the crowd to unleash mayhem on the streets of the national capital.

