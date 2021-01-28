On January 27, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore 1 lakh for the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir on behalf of Shri Gorakhnath Mandir as a part of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nirman Nidhi to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Notably, residents of Gorakhpur also donated money for the construction of the Mandir. Earlier, CM Yogi had donated Rs 2 Lakh and Rs 11 Lakh from his personal account to construct the temple.

Remembering Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijay Nath, Rai said, “Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijay Nath were associated with this movement. I came to Gorakhpur to pay reverence at the feet of Mahant Avaidyanath. He was associated with the Ram temple construction movement from 1984 onwards.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is currently on a tour of Gorakhpur where he offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday morning. Many industrialists also donated for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A total of Rs 5 crore was donated by the businessmen in Gorakhpur.

Donations for Ram Mandir coming from across country

Nirman Nidhi was commenced on the auspicious day of Makar Sakranti. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kannada actors and a few Bollywood actors have donated money and urged people to donate as per their capacity. Several videos of donors have gone viral on the social media platform, out of which one video had stood out in which a poor elderly was trying to donate Rs 20, but the VHP members tried to convince her to donate only Rs 10.

The donation campaign will conclude on 27th February 2021.