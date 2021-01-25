Monday, January 25, 2021
80-year-old woman’s priceless contribution for Ram Mandir construction wins hearts

The volunteers try to persuade her that she should keep the other ten rupees note and donate just ten rupees, as she might need it for herself. But the lady says it her wish to donate ten rupees in her name and ten rupees in the name of her elder son who is no more.

An old lady in Andhra Pradesh donates for the Ram Mandir, watch heart-touching video
The Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been appealing to Hindus all over the world to donate as per their capacity for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and several other Hindu organizations, along with their volunteers, have been helping in the donation collection drive. In December, the VHP had announced that their volunteers will visit door-to-door in lakhs of villages in India to raise funds for the Ram Mandir.

So far, there have been several instances where famous film personalities, politicians, and leaders have pledged donations worth crores for the Ram Mandir. Like the story of the little squirrel in the Ramayana, which carried tiny pebbles to be laid on the Ram Sethu to Lanka, there are several stories from across India that show how deeply Hindus care for the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi. Shri Ram had blessed the squirrel, saying that every little donation to a grand cause is important, because it is the sentiment and faith that counts, not the amount.

A video has surfaced on social media, where a poor old woman is insisting on donating for the Ram Mandir. In the video, the volunteers are seen insisting that she should donate only 10 rupees and not 20 rupees.

In the video, the old woman, who is visibly very poor, insists that she will donate 20 rupees. The volunteers try to persuade her that she should keep the other ten rupees note and donate just ten rupees, as she might need it for herself.

But the lady is adamant. She says that it is her money and it is her wish to donate 20 rupees. The volunteers then tell her that they have a coupon for 10 rupees only, probably in the hope that she will agree and keep the other 10 rupees note with her.

But the lady insists to take two coupons. She then tells that her elder son is no more and the volunteers should write one coupon in her name and another in the name of her deceased son.

The heart-touching video, showing the 80-year-old lady’s simple faith, and dedication has gone viral on social media.

Kannada actors appeal for donation to Ram Mandir

In another video, several Kannada actors were seen making an appeal to every one to donate as per their capacity for the noble cause of the construction fo Ram Mandir.

Among prominent names, southern actors Praneetha Subhash, superstar Pawan Kalyan, actor Akshay Kumar, producer Manish Mundra, cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir have donated large amounts for the temple construction. President Ramnath Kovind had recently donated Rs 5 lakhs from his personal funds for the temple construction.

Donation drive

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had begun its donation collection drive from the day of Makar Sankranti on January 15. During the nation-wide campaign, the photos of the proposed new model of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Mandir will reach the households of crores of Ram Bhakts. The trust has invited voluntary donations against which Rs.10, Rs.100, and Rs.1000 coupons will be available.

