Friday, January 29, 2021
Home News Reports Singhu border: 'Farmer protestors' attack police official with a sword, pelt stones at locals...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Singhu border: ‘Farmer protestors’ attack police official with a sword, pelt stones at locals who were asking them to vacate area

While locals raised slogans and objected to the violent protestors blocking roads in their area, the 'farmer protestors' have clashed violently with villagers and police at Singhu border. SHO Alipur has been attacked with a sword by a 'farmer protestor'.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police SHO attacked with sword by one 'farmer protestor'
Visuals from the violent clash between 'farmers' and locals via ANI
2

Days after a violent mob of anti-farm law protestors desecrated the Indian flag at the Red Fort, a scuffle broke out between the farmers and the locals at the Singhu border. It is notable here that the so-called farmer protestors have been camping on the major highway entrances on the outskirts of Delhi for weeks. After running riots in the capital on Republic Day, they had gone back to those campsites at various Delhi border entry points.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, locals were seen raising slogans, asking the ‘farmer’ protestors to vacate the area. “Singhu border khali karo,” the locals yelled in unison. With tricolors in their hand, the locals demanded the protestors leave the site and shift somewhere else.

In another video, the angry locals were seen approaching the stage of the Mazdur Kisan Sangarsh committee. The police officials were seen charging at the locals and pushing them away from the anti-farm law protestors. “Ye antankwadi hain (They are terrorists), yelled a local.

Meanwhile, the ‘farmers’ began pelting stones at the locals and the police. As locals and protestors clashed, the police intervened and urged both sides to stop. During the scuffle, a police officer was badly injured. “We are requesting them from the past 4 days to leave the area,” said another local. The police finally resorted to firing tear gas shells to pacify the heated situation and maintain law and order.

During the scuffle, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Alipur police station was attacked and injured by a ‘protestor’ with a sword. Reports stated that the police officer was injured in the sword attack. The injured officer is reportedly SHO Pradeep Paliwal from Alipur station.

The Background of the incident

The ‘farmer’ protestors had been camping at the Singhu border since November last year to protest against the historic farm laws, enacted by the Union government. While speaking to India Today, a local informed that the decision to remove them from the Singhu border was taken after they desecrated the Indian tricolour at the Red Fort.

Another local also informed that his business has suffered badly due to the ongoing anti-farm law protests. However, following the violence and vandalism on the occasion of Republic Day, the enraged locals asked the protestors to vacate the area immediately. When they refused to budge, the locals took it upon themselves to confront the said protestors.

Unhappy with the protestors disrespecting the national flag and brutal vandalization of Red Fort, a national monument on Republic Day, earlier the villagers in Rewari in Haryana had issued an ultimatum to the protestors to vacate the highways and leave the area. According to reports, the decision was taken in a Panchayat meeting held at Dungarwas village comprising villagers from 15 villages in Rewari region. Villagers from Masani, Titarpur, Niganiawas, khadkhada, Jeetpura etc villages attended the meeting.

It was reported that local villagers and residents in the areas on the outskirts of Delhi have been facing inconveniences, traffic woes and loss of business due to the so-called ‘farmer protests’. However, the rampant and wanton violence done by the protestors on Republic Day seems to have tipped the scales.

Tractor rally mastermind Rakesh Tikait calls for violence

In the video that has gone viral now, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait can be seen asking his supporters and other protestors to be armed with Lathis ahead of the Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi. Asking the alleged farmers to carry Lathis and ‘Danda’, Rakesh Tikait can also be seen misleading the alleged farmers by saying that their lands would be snatched. “The government is not agreeing to our terms, and they will come to take your lands,” says Rakesh Tikait as he asks the farmers to carry tricolour along with the flag of their choice.

Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the tractor rally, who fomented trouble in the national capital by instigating the so-called protestors to unleash violence on Delhi’s streets, which unfortunately ended with the shocking act of desecration of tricolor at the Red Fort.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSingh border clashes. SHO sword, Farmer protestors Delhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Singhu border: ‘Farmer protestors’ attack police official with a sword, pelt stones at locals who were asking them to vacate area

OpIndia Staff -
Following the violence and vandalism on the occasion of Republic Day, the enraged locals asked the protestors to vacate the area immediately.
Read more
News Reports

‘Allegations are prima-facie true’: Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Devangana Kalita is booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly orchestrating Anti-CAA riots
Read more

As Rakesh Tikait brings Jat politics into ‘farmer protests’ at Ghazipur, Kejriwal deploys his ministers ‘to provide facilities’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, CM Arvind Kejriwal decided to send help after riots-accused Rakesh Tikait asked him to make some necessary arrangements so the protestors can continue to camp at the Ghazipur border.

EAM S Jaishankar lists out China’s mistakes, calls for course correction to repair relations with India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
EAM S Jaishankar said bilateral relations cannot improve when China violates India's sovereignty with steps like the CPEC and works to keep India away from a permanent seat at the UNSC.

Watch: Delhi residents gather to protest outside Yogendra Yadav’s house, raise slogans

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogendra Yadav has been booked by Delhi Police under stringent sections for his alleged role in the Republic Day violence.

‘Farmer’ protest turns into caste rally as Rakesh Tikait incites more people to join at Ghazipur, refuses to back down

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Addressing farmers at the Ghazipur Border, Rakesh Tikait had said they would not surrender before the police and demanded that a Supreme Court-appointed committee should investigate the January 26 violence in Delhi.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Speculations rife, Rajdeep Sardesai quits India Today after channel took him off air for spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Sources claim that Rajdeep Sardesai termed his suspension and salary cut a big humiliation for him, and decieded to resign from India Today
Read more
News Reports

Sources claim Aroon Purie has stepped in to ‘manage’ the resignation of Rajdeep Sardesai, he may exit at a more ‘honourable’ time later

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai may quit India Today at a later date so that his exit is not linked to controversies of this week
Read more
News Reports

‘You are a Dalal and a part of Godi Media’: Protestors confront Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors had confronted Rajdeep Sardesai. While Sardesai tried to argue with them, they kept calling him 'Dalal' Dalal'.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai facing heat for peddling lies? Reports claim he is taken ‘off air’ by India Today, faces salary cut

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai has been penalised for spreading fake news that farmer who had died in accident was shot dead by Delhi Police
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
News Reports

UP police lodges FIR against Shashi Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai and others for instigating riot in Red Fort by spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR states that fake news was circulated in a coordinated and well-planned manner that police have shot a person dead
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Singhu border: ‘Farmer protestors’ attack police official with a sword, pelt stones at locals who were asking them to vacate area

OpIndia Staff -
Following the violence and vandalism on the occasion of Republic Day, the enraged locals asked the protestors to vacate the area immediately.
Read more
Media

Editors Guild of India whitewashes spreading fake news to incite riots, calls it basic principle of journalism: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Editors Guild of India condemned the FIRs against 'journalists' for sharing fake news during the Republic Day violence in Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why the Prime Minister was right in questioning former VP Hamid Ansari’s conduct as Rajya Sabha Chairman

K Bhattacharjee -
Hamid Ansari also revealed that the government was unhappy that bills were not being passed by the Rajya Sabha amid the din.
Read more
News Reports

India’s success story will be the world’s success story: Key highlights of PM Modi’s speech at Davos Summit

OpIndia Staff -
“Today, India is sending its vaccine to several countries and is helping in developing the infrastructure for successful vaccination, thus saving lives of citizens of other countries," PM Modi reiterated.
Read more
News Reports

‘Allegations are prima-facie true’: Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Devangana Kalita is booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly orchestrating Anti-CAA riots
Read more
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee is ‘shocked’ after Rajdeep Sardesai faces flak for spreading fake news during Republic Day violence

OpIndia Staff -
Mamatas Banerjee tweeted today, "I am shocked at what is happening to senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai"
Read more
News Reports

NIA files supplementary charge-sheet against 2 terrorists in the ISIS – Omar Al Hindi Module case

OpIndia Staff -
NIA filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the Special NIA court against two terrorists in the ISIS Omar Al Hindi Module case
Read more
World

‘No offence committed’: Pakistan SC orders release of terrorist Ahmed Sheikh convicted of beheading journalist Daniel Pearl

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan SC had upheld the Sindh HC's decision to immediately release the killers of journalist Daniel Pearl
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat HC stays arrest warrant against Paranjoy Guha Thakurta in Adani defamation case

OpIndia Staff -
The High Court directed Thakurta to give an undertaking assuring his presence at all the hearings in the case.
Read more
News Reports

‘National Flag was insulted on Republic Day’, President Kovind condemns Republic Day riots by ‘farmers’ in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
President Ram Nath Kovind said that the national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com