A video of Rakesh Tikait, one of the Republic Day riots’ key figures in Delhi, has gone viral on the internet where he can be seen asking the protestors to carry Lathis and sticks to the protests.

Rakesh Tikait is one of the masterminds of the tractor rally, who fomented trouble in the national capital by instigating the so-called protestors to unleash violence on Delhi’s streets, which unfortunately ended with the shocking act of desecration of tricolour at the Red Fort.

In the video that has gone viral now BKU leader Rakesh Tikait can be seen asking his supporters and other protestors to be armed with Lathis ahead of the Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi.

Asking the alleged farmers to carry Lathis and ‘Danda’, Rakesh Tikait can also be seen misleading the alleged farmers by saying that their lands would be snatched. “The government is not agreeing to our terms, and they will come to take your lands,” says Rakesh Tikait as he asks the farmers to carry tricolour along with the flag of their choice.

Farmer leaders instigate riots, claims tractor rally is ‘peaceful’

After pushing Delhi into violence, chaos, and disorder during the tractor rally, self-proclaimed farmer leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav had earlier distanced themselves from the mayhem.

As the violent mob unleashed terror on the streets of Delhi and attempted an insurrection against the state by unfurling a flag at Red Fort by disrespecting the tricolour, the ‘farmer leaders’ had gone hiding. Later, one of the ‘farmers leaders’, Rakesh Tikait came out to dismiss the violence and claimed that his faction has been peaceful.

Even as cases of vandalism and violence were being reported from different parts of the national capital, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that the tractor march is ‘peaceful’ and that he had no knowledge of whether the protest had turned violent. Tikait’s remarks came as the protesters vandalized several vehicles, including DTC buses at the ITO area, videos of which have gone viral on the internet.

“Rally is going on peacefully. I don’t have any knowledge of it. We are at Ghazipur and are releasing the traffic here,” Rakesh Tikait had said while dismissing the violent riots.

‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait washes hands off the violence, blames Red Fort siege on ‘uneducated people’

A day after burning Delhi once again during the protest tractor rally, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has now washed his hands off the violence and blamed ‘uneducated people’ for the Red Fort siege.

Tikait, who has now been caught instigating the crowd by asking them to be armed, on Wednesday attempted to blame Delhi Police for the whole incident.

Speaking to the media, Tikait said, “Uneducated people were driving tractors, they didn’t know the paths of Delhi. Administration told them the way towards Delhi. They went to Delhi & returned home. Some of them unknowingly deflected towards Red Fort. Police guided them to return.” He further said that anti-social elements were behind the violence.