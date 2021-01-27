A day after the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ against the farm laws witnesses widespread violence yesterday in Delhi during Republic Day celebrations, the farmers and villages in Rewari in Haryana has lost their patience with the protests. Unhappy with the protestors disrespecting the national flag by removing it from Red Fort and installing a Sikh flag, the villagers in those villages have now issued an ultimatum to the protestors to vacate the highway they are blocking within 24 hours.

According to reports, the decision was taken in a Panchayat meeting held at Dungarwas village comprising villagers from 15 villages in Rewari region. Villagers from Masani, Titarpur, Niganiawas, khadkhada, Jeetpura etc villages attended the meeting.

After the meeting, the villagers decided to issue an ultimatum to the protestors to lift the blockade near the Masani Barrage on the Delhi Jaipur Highway in 24 hours. The angry villages also took out a rally protesting against the violence and disrespect of the nation flag by the ‘farmers’ in Delhi.

The villagers strongly objected to the insult of the tricolor by the protestors, and were heard chanting slogans like ‘Tiranga kaa apman, nehi sahega Hindustan’ (India won’t tolerate the insult of the tricolor). The villages reached the blockade site to issue the ultimatum to the protestors. Seeing that, the police present in the area intervened to prevent any possible escalation of the situation. The police took the villages aside and talked to them, where the villages asked the police to remove the blockade on the highway.

The local leaders said that the villagers are facing lots of difficulties due to the ongoing protests blocking the road, and told police that they want their area to be cleared of the protestors. The villagers said that due to the blockade on the highway, the region remains jammed with vehicles, which have created difficulties for the villages. Moreover, vehicles are taking the village roads to bypass the protest site, which is adding to the trouble of the villagers.

The Police assured them that they will talk to the protestors, after which the villagers went back. The police officials said that they have asked the protestors to leave the site, and told them that they can go ahead on the NF-71 if they want.

The villagers said that if the protestors don’t go away after 24 hours, they will decide on the next course of action. They added that if the protestors don’t move, they may have to be forcefully removed.