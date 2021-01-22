A video of Brahmin women being relentlessly badgered by a reporter belonging to a Tamil YouTube channel named Red Pix is going viral on the internet. In the video which has sparked a massive furore online, the reporter could be seen asking insinuating questions to the women and peddling caste hatred against the Brahmins.

Source: YouTube

According to a report by The Commune, a woman who had participated in an event near Express Avenue Mall in Chennai to discuss the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota and the state government’s hesitance in implementing the same, came under the attack of the Red Pix reporter as soon as the event ended.

As the crowd started dispersing, the Red Pix reporter started asking questions on whether the Hindu women can become temple priests or Shankaracharya. He even proceeded to wrongly claim that the women told him that females were barred from studying as per the Manu Dharma.

The Red Pix reporter then goes on a tirade against the teachings of Vedas, Hindu scriptures, official positions in the government, High Court/Supreme Court judges and Ministers etc., stating that positions of eminence only held exclusively by Brahmins.

The reporter states that only 13 ministers in the BJP cabinet belong to the OBC community and the rest of them all are higher caste and Brahmins. He conveniently misses out on the fact that PM Modi also belongs to OBC.

“Why the BJP Cabinet has a majority from the upper caste and Paarpanars (Brahmins)?” the reporter keeps badgering the woman into answering his question as another lady intervenes and tugs the woman away .

Social Media users angry over the hatred peddled by Red Pix YouTube channel reporter

As the video of the incident surfaced online, it instantly went viral, with many condemning the reporter and calling out his innate prejudice against the Brahmins and his sheer lack of chivalry for the woman in question.

Many on social media websites not only denounced the deplorable behaviour exhibited by the Red Pix reporter but they also highlighted how women priests do exist in Hindu temples as against other faiths who proscribe women from assuming important positions.

Several people on Twitter tagged union ministers to take cognisance of the bullying of a woman by a reporter of the channel peddling hatred against Brahmins, They even asked to ban the Red Pix YouTube channel.

Dear @rsprasad ask @YouTube to ban this Red pix channle on YouTube theirs reporter harras woman n bullying her bcoz she is Brahamin @smritiirani @sharmarekha plz make sure this bully of @redpixnews gets arrested https://t.co/a5BoOtbgl0 — CBI For Palghar (Justice 4 Hindu Sadhus) (@localvirar) January 22, 2021

@chennaipolice_ will you please take action against this @redpixnews fellows?? @CMOTamilNadu , @HMOIndia @PMOIndia. These guys are regularly insulting and spreading rumours about Manu Shastra and Hindu Dharma. Please take necessary action https://t.co/SoejRf3Zn4 — Radhakrishnan Iyer (@AriseHinduAwake) January 22, 2021

Indu Makkal Katchi in the process of filing a complaint against Red Pix YouTube channel and its bullying reporter

Reportedly, Indu Makkal Katchi has taken cognisance of the incident and is in the process of registering a complaint against the aforementioned reporter and the Red Pix YouTube channel.

This is a clear case of racial harassment against woman, with video evidence.



Who ever is in this video, plz contact us, will make sure that guy and camera man is behind bars.



Our legal wing will take care of this. https://t.co/ONQD5La3af — Arjun Sampath 4 HR&CE Ministry (@Indumakalktchi) January 21, 2021

Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson Americai V. Narayanan has decried the incident and has asked the Tamil Nadu chief minister to take strict against those who are responsible for creating disharmony and sowing seeds of discord within the society.

In conversation with The Commune, the spokesperson of Indu Makkal Katchi Sathya Narayanan said that it is imperative to counter the boundless hatred. Narayanan further added that a case will be filed against the reporter and the channel that is owned by a person named Felix Gerald.

“They ask why only Brahmins are allowed to become Sankarachariyars. Will they be able to ask why only people from Vellalar community are allowed head Adhinams? Does Red Pix have the guts to ask that? Brahmins are your punchbag, is it?”, Sathya Narayanan asked.

Narayanan further added, “This is the reason why this racial hatred peddling ideology called Dravidam needs to be rooted out not just from Tamil Nadu but from the entire world. It is a poison wherever it is!”, Sathya said.