Sunday, January 31, 2021
Updated:

Telangana CID freezes 26 bank accounts associated with Christian evangelist organisation and a Pastor

The funds thus received were deposited in banks as Fixed Deposit (FDs), which were then diverted and misappropriated by the accused, thus cheating the donors and other patrons of the organisation.

The Economic Offences Wing of the Telangana Crime Investigation Department has frozen twenty-six bank accounts that belong to Christian evangelical organisation – Operation Mobilisation (OM) India group of Charities. The twenty-six bank accounts belong to a total of seven related charity groups.

According to the reports, the investigation agency of Telangana had filed a criminal case against Christian evangelist Joseph D’Souza, his son Josh D’Souza and others based on a complaint by Albert Lael, the former Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of OM India group of charities and National Director of 103 Good Shepherd Schools run by the Christian organisation.

Following the investigations, it has now been revealed that the accused received large amounts of money through donations from abroad to run various charities in India. The funds thus received were deposited in banks as Fixed Deposit (FDs), which were then diverted and misappropriated by the accused, thus cheating the donors and other patrons of the organisation.

The CID froze the accounts to halt more transactions by the evangelist group, which may lead to the accused misappropriating and diverting more of the charity funds. The CID is also investigating alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Meanwhile, the prime accused Joseph D’Souza has challenged the Telangana High Court’s CID order to remove the restrictions on the multiple accounts.

Christian organisations Operation Mobilisation India and Dignity Freedom Network and Operation Mercy India Foundation, have partner-organisations and affiliates in Canada, UK, USA and Australia.

