Watch: Protestors throw away Tricolour, place Sikh flag on top of flag pole at Red Fort

One of the protestors had handed over an Indian Tricolour to the climber, but the climber instantly threw it away.

OpIndia Staff
Man Throws National Flag away, places Sikh flag on top of flagpole
Man threw away National Flag at Red Fort (Image: Video from PTC/shared by Rohit Sharma sharo_hit on Twitter)
145

A Sikh flag was hoisted on the Red Fort on January 26, 2021, by the so-called protesting farmers during the tractor rally. Notably, the same demand was raised by terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice a few days ago.

In the visuals of the incident that emerged later, it was seen that a man was climbing on the pole, there were several flags held by gathering protestors. One of the protestors had handed over an Indian Tricolour to the climber, but the climber instantly threw it away.

Eventually, the protestors passed on a Sikh flag to the man and he took it to place on top of the flag pole. There were two flags hoisted on the pole, one was the Sikh one, and the second one was the Kisan Union one.

SFJ had offered a reward of Rs 1.8 crores for hoisting the Khalistani flag on Red Fort

Banner terrorist organization SFJ, in a recent video, had announced that they would give 250,000 USD (roughly 1.8 crore Rs) to anyone who hoists the Khalistani flag on Red Fort or India Gate. If some people are to be believed and if that flag was, in fact, the Khalistani flag, what SFJ demanded was fulfilled.

Pakistan Rejoiced

All Pakistan Muslim League is delighted to see the incident that happened at the Red Fort. Media houses in Pakistan are sharing the visuals claiming that the Khalistani flag has been hoisted on the Red Fort.

Media Fact-Check

Opinions

Nupur J Sharma -
A lasting visual from this Republic Day, would be one of the Sikh flag unfurled atop the Red Fort, by violent Khalistanis
Read more

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
News Reports OpIndia Staff -
News Reports Jinit Jain -
News Reports OpIndia Staff -
News Reports

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
K Bhattacharjee -
OpIndia Staff -
Nupur J Sharma -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia Staff -
