Friday, February 26, 2021
Home News Reports Conflict of interest? Advocacy group funded by Twitter, Facebook, Google and western governments criticises...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Conflict of interest? Advocacy group funded by Twitter, Facebook, Google and western governments criticises new Indian social media regulations

A quick look at the institutions funding the advocacy group makes it clear that its opposition to the regulations is motivated and it is not a neutral spectator as it pretends to be.

K Bhattacharjee
Access Now criticises new Indian social media regulations
Image Credit: Access Now
260

Access Now, a western advocacy group, has spoken out against the social media regulations ushered in by the Indian Government on Thursday. The advocacy groups holds significant sway in the world of activism and therefore, its statement against the regulations requires some attention.

The group said in a statement, “Access Now is extremely concerned by the alarming new powers the Indian government has granted itself, announcing today, February 25, its increased control over content on social media platforms. It has finalised an amended set of rules — for immediate publication and implementation — to change how it can regulate internet intermediaries such as social media platforms, and online media sites.”

Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific Policy Director at Access Now, said, “The mandates in the new rules would result in encouraging internet platforms to over-censor content, require dangerous unproven AI-based content regulation tools, retain vast amounts of user data for handing over to the government, and undermine end-to-end encryption crucial for cybersecurity and individual privacy.”

There is a conflict of interest, however. A quick look at the institutions funding the advocacy group makes it clear that its opposition to the regulations is motivated and it is not a neutral spectator as it pretends to be.

Until June 2020, the group had received hundreds and thousands of dollars in funding from western government institutions. Funders included the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (SFDFA), UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA). Access Now received over $2 million from SIDA, around $61,000 from FCO and around $40,000 from the SFDFA.

Access Now funders 2020

The previous year, the advocacy group received funds from Twitter and Facebook in addition to funds from government agencies. In fact, the majority of its funds came from government agencies. 56.3% to be precise.

Not a comprehensive list of funders

The story remains the same for 2018. 49.8% of its funds, almost half of it, came from government agencies. Twitter, Google and Microsoft were other prominent donors.

Almost half of Access Now funds in 2018 came from government agencies

In 2017, government agencies contributed 60% of Access Now funds. SIDA remained the highest remained the highest donor with nearly $3 million in funds. George Soros’ Open Society Foundations donated to them as well and in significant measure.

Contribution of government agencies was 60% in 2017

The story follows the same pattern in 2016. More than half of its funds came from government agencies. The Dutch Ministry has funded them as well apart from the Oak Foundation and the Ford Foundation.

Access Now funds 2016

Thus, Access Now is majorly funded by the government of Sweden, from which it derives the overwhelming majority of its funds from government agencies. Other than that, it receives funds from the governments of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the Switzerland.

The new regulations will most directly impact Twitter, Facebook and Google and are designed to make them accountable, all of which are prominent donors of Access Now. Therefore, quite clearly, when the advocacy group criticizes the regulations, it will be extremely difficult to argue that they are acting in good faith.

The advocacy group says, “Access Now does not accept funding that compromises its organizational independence, including funding relationships that may influence its priorities, policy positions, advocacy efforts, regions of focus, or direct action work.” But that is difficult to digest indeed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAccess Now social media regulations
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

“Samachar Tamasha Nahi” – Here are the 5 instances in recent history when the India Today group had indulged in drama, fake news and...

OpIndia Staff -
While Aaj Tak runs 'Samachar Tamasha Nahi' campaign claiming to be no-nonsense channel, 5 incidents when it was caught spreading fake news
News Reports

NRIs in Canada protest outside Khalistani sympathiser and Canadaian MP Jagmeet Singh’s office amidst attacks from Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors said that the farmer protests have turned into a Khalistani movement which is now targeting Hindu minorities in Canada

Election Commission announces schedule of assembly elections in four states and one union territory, counting on 2nd May

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dates for assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry announced by the election commission

‘We should be outraged!’: Senator Rand Paul grills Biden’s nominee as Dr Levine refuses to condemn sex change procedure for little children

World OpIndia Staff -
U.S. Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky grilled Dr. Rachel Levine at her confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate.

Meet British MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi: Khalistani connections, pro-Pakistani stance on Kashmir and vocal during ‘farmer protests’

World OpIndia Staff -
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, or Tan Dhesi as he is addressed sometimes, is a Labour MP from Slough in the United Kingdom.

Rahul Gandhi lies about India clearing millions of dollars of Chinese FDI after a 9-month freeze: Here are the exclusive details

Fact-Check Nupur J Sharma -
Rahul Gandhi shared a report that relied solely on sources, to claim that after a 9 month-long freeze, India had started clearing FDI from China

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

Govt removes safety net that allowed platforms like Twitter to not take responsibility for their misuse, officials can be penalised

OpIndia Staff -
If social media platforms don’t comply with the provisions of new guidelines, this will attract penal provisions under the IT Act
Read more
Opinions

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hindi filmmakers repeatedly insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses’: Remarks Allahabad HC rejecting bail of Amazon Prime’s Aparna Purohit in Tandav case

OpIndia Staff -
Aparna Purohit is accused of hurting religious sentiments through scenes mocking Hindu gods in the web series 'Tandav' on Amazon Prime
Read more
News Reports

Adani Pavilion and Reliance Pavilion at Narendra Modi Stadium: All you want to know about naming stadiums and pavilions

OpIndia Staff -
The stadium was named after PM Modi as he was a former president of GCA, and Reliance & Adan won bids to sponsor two pavilions
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,124FansLike
520,525FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com