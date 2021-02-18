Thursday, February 18, 2021
Ahmedabad: Autodriver Sarfuddin who ‘saved abandoned newborn girl’ from stray dog, was actually the culprit

As per police, when they tried to question Sarfuddin, he gave illogical answers and upon inquiry found that he had a second wife as well.

OpIndia Staff
Man who 'saved' new born child from stray turned out to be culprit (representational image courtesy: indianexpress.com)
Earlier this week, media reports praised one autorickshaw driver in Ahmedabad for being a good samaritan and ‘saving’ an abandoned newborn child from stray dogs. Media reports had claimed that 33-year old Sarfuddin Mansuri found the new born child near a canal on Sunday afternoon. The child was being dragged by a dog from her sweater. He claimed that he stopped his rickshaw and snatched the baby from the dog’s mouth.

He claimed that he tried to look for the parents of the abandoned child in the neighbouring areas but could not. After ‘rescuing’ the child, he claimed he took her home where his wife cleaned the child and gave her milk. Eventually he approached the police with the child.

However, it has now come to fore that the ‘abandoned new born’ was his own child which he had with a woman he was having an illicit affair with. As per police, when they tried to question Sarfuddin, he gave illogical answers and upon inquiry found that he had a second wife as well. Sarfuddin and his second wife were subsequently booked and arrested by police.

