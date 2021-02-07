Sunday, February 7, 2021
Refusing to pay rent, tenants kill 61-year-old landlady, three accused including 65-year old Ashrafunnisa arrested

The matter came to light when the victim's son Dr. Deepak MR had registered a complaint with the police.

OpIndia Staff
Bengaluru: Cops arrest 3 tenants, including Aleem, for murdering landlady
Accused Aleem Pasha, Ashrafunnisa and Jilaan (Photo Credits: Bangalore Mirror)
On Friday, the VV Puram police arrested three people in connection to the gruesome murder of their 61-year-old landlady in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as Rajeshwari. A resident of Koramangala, Rajeshwari had gone to Parvathipura to collect rent from her tenants Aleem Pasha (26) and his brother Jilaan (20) at around 10:30 am on Thursday (February 4). Pasha had not paid his rent since March last year. Whenever Rajeshwari would ask for money, he would say that his catering business was yet to pick up due to the lockdown.

The landlady had earlier waived off his 3 months’ rent and asked him to pay the due rent of ₹35000. On the fateful day, Rajeshwari visited Pasha and asked him to vacate the property if he could not pay. An enranged Pasha then brought a rod and hit her with it on her head and neck. Rajeshwari soon lost consciousness and then died, and her body turned cold and pale. When Pasha told his uncle Ibrahim and grandmother Ashrafunnissa about his plans to surrender to the police, the duo advised against it.

Aleem Pasha and his family members disposed off the body

Ibrahim along with Aleem Pasha, his brother Jilaan and Ashrafunnissa wrapped the body using polythene and bedsheets. They then covered it up with tarpaulin and put in the passenger seat of the auto owned by Jilaan. Ibrahim and Jilaan carried the body in the auto to Kumbalgodu while Pasha followed the vehicle in his bike. Pasha found a stormwater drain near the Marigold International School. The trio dumped the body in the drain and set it on fire using 2 litres of petrol, which they had purchased on the way.

Tenants raise concerns, victim’s son registers police complaint

After destroying evidence of their crime, the three accused returned home, took a bath and cleaned the bloodstains. The matter came to light when the victim’s son Dr. Deepak MR had registered a complaint with the police.

After Rajeshwari did not return home and her phone was found switched off, he contacted his relatives and family members to know about the whereabouts of his mother. The victim had told her son that she was going to collect rent from Pasha. At around 11 pm on Thursday, Deepak went to Pasha’s house and inquired about his mother. Pasha claimed that Rajeshwari had left his house after collecting rent from him.

The following morning, Deepak again visited the accused’s house along with his wife Mamatha and insisted that he wanted to check the rooms. However, Pasha claimed that one of the rooms was ‘fumigated’ and that he could not allow them inside. On inquiring with other tenants, he learnt that Pasha and his family members had carried a tarpaulin-covered bundle in an auto-rickshaw.

Police cracks case in 24 hours, nabs the three accused

This alerted Deepak and he immediately lodged a missing complaint with the VV Puram police. The cops initiated the probe, analysed her call records and found that her phone was switched off at MV Lane in Parvathipura. On interrogating the tenants and verifying the CCTV footage, the police detained Pasha, Jilaan and Ashrafunnisa.

After successfully cracking the case within 24 hours, the police informed, “We picked up Aleem Pasha, Jilaan and Ashrafunnisa who confessed to the crime. We are yet to arrest Ibrahim. They have been booked for murder and causing disappearance of evidence.”

Refusing to pay rent, tenants kill 61-year-old landlady, three accused including 65-year old Ashrafunnisa arrested

