Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Home Politics BJP wins unopposed Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat held by Late Ahmed Patel for Congress
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP wins unopposed Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat held by Late Ahmed Patel for Congress

The Rajya Sabha seats were won by BJP candidates Dinesh Anavadiya and Ram Mokariya after bypolls were held on the two seats due to the demise of demise of Mr Patel and Mr Bhardwaj.

OpIndia Staff
BJP wins two Rajya Sabha seats unopposed, including the one held by late Ahmed Patel
BJP wins two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat, including the one held by Ahmed Patel
297

The Bharatiya Janta Party(BJP) on Monday won both Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat unopposed after the seats had fallen vacant following the demise of Congress MP Ahmed Patel and BJP MP Abhay Ganpatray Bhardwaj.

The Rajya Sabha seats were won by BJP candidates Dinesh Anavadiya and Ram Mokariya after bypolls were held on the two seats due to the demise of demise of Mr Patel and Mr Bhardwaj.

Anavadiya, the state’s BJP OBC Morcha president, is also a senior party leader from the Banaskantha district and has served as the director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation between 2014-17. Mokariya, on the other hand, is a founder-chairman of a courier company besides being a loyal partyman for over four decades. 

The victory of the two BJP candidates was expected on Thursday last week, the last day of nominations, when none of the Congress candidates turned up to file their nominations for the Rajya Sabha seats. 

One of the two Rajya Sabha seats was held on by Congress veteran Ahmed Patel until his demise in November 2020. 

BJP wins the Rajya Sabha seat held by Congress veteran Ahmed Patel

Ahmed Patel had held on to his Rajya Sabha seat for years on end. He had been elected to the Upper House five times from Gujarat, his native state, and served Congress in various capacities including its treasurer. 

Most notably, Patel scraped through a nail-biting victory in the 2017 Rajya Sabha elections when the Congress loyalist returned to the upper house for the fifth time in a hard-fought contest.

BJP had never been able to secure a victory over the Rajya Sabha seat until Ahmed Patel was alive. Patel breathed his last on 25 November 2020 after he had suffered complications due to COVID-19 in a Gurgaon hospital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGujarat rajya sabha seat
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Has Hollywood actor Gerard Butler embraced Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
Image of Hollywood actor Gerard Butler visiting Rishikesh and Varanasi have gone viral with claims that he has embraced Hinduism

Punjab: Contractor Mohammad Feroz rapes minor daughter of migrant worker for two months, victim found pregnant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The contractor named Mohammad Firoz lives in Zhungi EDN City. The victim's family are migrant workers.

As Narayanasamy govt in Puducherry collapses, India inches towards Congress-mukt Bharat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As Congress struggles to find its relevance, it continues to disappear from political landscape of India

BJP wins unopposed Gujarat Rajya Sabha seat held by Late Ahmed Patel for Congress

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress veteran Ahmed Patel had held the Rajya Sabha seat from Gujarat for the Congress party for five consecutive terms.

‘West Bengal people fed up with ‘cut’ culture, made up their mind for ‘asol poriborton’: PM Modi addresses a sea of people in Hooghly

Politics OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi slammed the incumbent TMC govt for endorsing the "cut-cut culture" and the "Syndicate Raj" in the state

Recently Popular

World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
Opinions

Metro is an upper caste male Brahminical, Hindu supremacist patriarchal project, scrap it

Sandeep Kadian -
Now that E Sreedharan, also known as Metro Man has joined the BJP, it is time to call out this patriarchal project which has done no good for Indians.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
Opinions

The state-sanctioned Christianisation of Andhra Pradesh: A primer

Sai Priya Chodavarapu -
It’s a bit of an open secret now that a vast majority of SC/STs in Andhra Pradesh have converted to Christianity in last couple of decades
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,150FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com