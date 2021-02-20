Days after a 9-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Jorabagan in North Kolkata, the police have arrested an accused named Mohammed Hanif. And now it has emerged that he has been living under a Hindu alias for 12 long years, reported The Times of India.

As per reports, the minor girl had accompanied her elder sister from her home in Sovabazar to her maternal uncle’s house on February 3. However, after 5 minutes of her arrival, the victim went outdoors to play with her friends. According to the police, the girl went into another building to play hide and seek. It was then that the accused, who worked as a security guard, lured the victim by offering chips and biriyani.

Lack of background check helped Hanif get the job, says police

The post-mortem report revealed that the girl was murdered between 9 pm and 2 am, although police believe that the incident took place between midnight and 2 am. During the probe, the police nabbed the accused Ram Kumar alias Lombu, and found that it is not his real name and he has been living with a false identity for the past 12 years. It was revealed that his real name is Mohammed Hanif, and he joined the security guard job under the pseudonym of Ram Kumar. He had reportedly made forged documents to substantiate his claims.

When the police did a background check and visited the addresses that he had shared, it was found that the accused was a resident of Deoghar and not Samastipur or Giridih. A police official informed, “Our teams that had visited Jharkhand and Bihar have returned to Kolkata with details of his past and have now decided to question him again. We are waiting for some more details from Deoghar police about his past.”

Forgery charges to be pressed against accused

The cops are now investigating the background details of another accused named Ranvir Tanti aka Raghuvir. He works as a marble cutting technician. According to Joint CP (crime branch) Murlidhar Sharma, Hanif was able to land the job of the security guard due to a lack of preliminary background check. Another police official informed that charges for forgery may be pressed in the chargesheet and that they are investigating whether the crime was planned in advance.