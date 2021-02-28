Giving tight competition to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is the social media handle of the Grand Old Party which continues its legacy of gaffes. On Sunday, Congress Twitter account paid its respect to Jawaharlal Nehru’s wife, Kamala Nehru on her ‘birth anniversary’. Except, it was actually her death anniversary.

Congress’ tweet on Kamala Nehru’s ‘birth anniversary’ (image courtesy @befittingfacts on Twitter)

At 8:15 AM, Congress Twitter account tweeted that they recall Kamala Nehru on her birth anniversary. Except, 28th February is her death anniversary, not her birth anniversary. Her birthday falls on 1st August.

Interestingly, Congress had used the exact same text for her birth anniversary post in 2019.

Kamala Nehru’s birth anniversary tweet (image courtesy @befittingfacts on Twitter)

Many netizens pointed out Congress’ gaffe.

Netizens pointing out Congress’ gaffe (image courtesy: @befittingfacts on Twitter)

In fact, that was not all. Congress’ copy-paste mechanism has been a tried and tested formula.

Rajendra Prasad ka bhi repeat kara.. Bada kaamchor banda hai Handle chalane wala.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cM9HlWAvdl — Superficial LolmLol (@LOLiyapa) February 28, 2021

After all not real love of Nehru like Edwina, Congress forgets Kamla. https://t.co/a2vX0ekngo — सुपरफिसीयल अन्नदाता श्री सनीचर 🌈 🚜 ✊🏿 (@Ruchhan) February 28, 2021

Some even took a dig at the ‘friendly’ relationship Nehru shared with Lady Mountbatten.

However, after many pointed out, Congress quietly deleted the tweet and posted another one with correct information that today was Kamala Nehru’s death anniversary.

It seems like Congress social media account has been inspired from Rahul Gandhi’s copy-paste promises like establishing Ministry of Fisheries, when it already exists.

Congress’ gaffe galore

Congress social media account has been quite synonymous with gaffes. In August 2018, Congress paid tribute to legendary singer Kishore Kumar who was banned by Indira Gandhi government for opposing Emergency. Just days before that, Congress Twitter account had referred to Subhadra as Lord Jagannath’s ‘brother’. Prior to that, Congress’ #KnowYourLegacy campaign got them trolled because of their goof-ups.

In fact, not only Congress, but even Rahul Gandhi’s relatives are prone to making gaffes. During 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi’s brother in law and Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra posted his inked selfie with Paraguay flag instead of Indian flag. He delete the tweet after being called out.