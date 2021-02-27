Saturday, February 27, 2021
Home Social Media Congress leader indulges in creepy behaviour with Playboy model, who supported the 'farmer protests'...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Congress leader indulges in creepy behaviour with Playboy model, who supported the ‘farmer protests’ which culminated into 26th January violence

Her comments and screenshots of her snarky replies on social media drew enormous support from the usual suspects in India, so much so that she reminded her followers that they could pay her on OnlyFans for exclusive content.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Surendra Rajput shows 'affection' towards Playboy model
Surendra Rajput (left), Playboy model Amanda Cerny (right)
430

Days after Playboy model Amanda Cerny voiced her support for the ‘anti-farm law agitation in India, that culminated into unbridled violence on the 26th of January, Congress leader Surendra Rajput was seen desperately trying to draw her attention on social media.

On Saturday, the model and vlogger posted her mirror selfie on Twitter with the caption, ‘Moving Day’. Hours after she uploading the picture, the media panellist of the Indian national Congress Surendra Rajput commented on her picture saying, “Nice click Gorgeous Lady Amanda.” The Congress leader, who boasts of 32.5K followers on social media, represents the party during debates on several news channels.

Screengrab of the tweet

Surendra Rajput seems to be obsessed with the Playboy model. On February 23 (Tuesday), Amanda Cerny had tweeted, “I just took off my eyelashes. The night is officially over.” The Congress leader replied, “Hahahahaha it’s morning in India, Amanda. You are keeping watch of Indian events. We are glad.”

Screengrab of the tweet

However, this is not the first time that Surendra Rajput has displayed excessive sympathy towards a female Twitter user. When popular Twitter user Preeti Khatri was lost in her own world of thoughts, the Congress media panelist offered his services. “Thoughts get stuck in my mind”, she had said. However, Rajput quickly went from ‘Tell me about the problem’ to ‘Either please call or come to DM’.

Screengrab of the tweet

Netizens take potshots at the Congress leader

Netizens were quick to call out Surendra Rajput for his creepy behaviour. Popular Twitter user Rosy shared the lyrics of a song sung by Arijit Singh that loosely translates as ‘No shame, no decency for a change.”

Another user wrote, Uncle, focus on work. Anyway, the Congress part is in the grave.”

Another Twitter user suggested Surendra Rajput to learn something from his party member, Shashi Tharoor. “Learn from Shashi Tharoor. Directly message her in private chat,” he recommended.

Farmer protests, Amanda Cerny and ‘Only Fans’ account

It must be mentioned that Amanda Cerny, meanwhile, has been very vocal about the ‘farmer’ protests. On February 7, the Playboy model had shared a post by United Nations Human Rights, asking India to ‘exercise restraint’ and allow ‘peaceful protest’ and expression both online and offline.

“Who hired the idiots that wrote this propaganda. ‘A completely unrelated group of Celebrities conspiring end being paid to destroy India•? I mean come onnnnnnn. At least make it SOMEWHAT realistic’, she had tweeted. “Amanda Cerny DM’d a farmer her nudes and that’s why the Internet in India crashed. Now that’s believable!” read another tweet. Team Kisan, a group that purportedly supports the ongoing protests against the farm laws, has offered to receive the Playboy model Amanda Cerny at the airport in a tractor after said that she found tractors ‘sexy’.

Her comments and screenshots of her snarky replies on social media drew enormous support from the usual suspects in India, so much so that she reminded her followers that they could pay her on OnlyFans for exclusive content. OnlyFans is mostly used by pornographic models to earn money by selling nude photographs of themselves although fitness enthusiasts and musicians also use the platform.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Encryption vs Compliance: The new IT Act guidelines put messaging services like WhatsApp in a tight situation

OpIndia Staff -
To comply with the new IT Act guidelines, services like WhatsApp will have to break its famous end-to-end encryption
Opinions

Is Yogendra Yadav now an anti-election activist?

Abhishek Banerjee -
“We should have an outcome very soon, we do not have a mandate.” These were the words of Yogendra Yadav after Bihar elections

Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh advances to the second position on the GSDP list ahead of Tamil Nadu, was fifth only a year ago

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Amidst economic gloom induced by the pandemic, Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath has recorded impressive GSDP figures

A 2 minute video with 16 cuts: Pakistan releases new doctored video of Wing Commander Abhinandan days after committing to peace at LoC

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan has released a new video of Wing Commander Abhinandan who had fallen into the hands of the Pakistani Army.

Attorney General declines his consent to Congress supporter Saket Gokhale to initiate contempt of court proceedings against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Attorney General told Saket Gokhale that ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi had made the comments on judiciary for the good of the institution

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan elope with her Hindu servant? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The image that is being used to claim that Iran Khan has 'eloped with her Hindu servant' was originally shared by Nupur Shikare, her fitness trainer. The two were posing on the occasion of Diwali.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

‘His opinion less than objective and reliable, his conduct questionable’, says UK court about justice Markandey Katju in Nirav Modi extradition order

OpIndia Staff -
The UK Court rejected Justice Katju's argument that Nirav Modi will not get fair trial in India, and exposed his hypocrisy
Read more
Opinions

I worry about Yogendra Yadav’s mental health and his The Print article on the 2021 Bengal elections proves I am not wrong

Nupur J Sharma -
As BJP rises in Bengal, a panic attack was detailed in The Print, written by our very own Icchadhari protestor, Yogendra Yadav.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hindi filmmakers repeatedly insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses’: Remarks Allahabad HC rejecting bail of Amazon Prime’s Aparna Purohit in Tandav case

OpIndia Staff -
Aparna Purohit is accused of hurting religious sentiments through scenes mocking Hindu gods in the web series 'Tandav' on Amazon Prime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,124FansLike
520,683FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com