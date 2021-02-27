Days after Playboy model Amanda Cerny voiced her support for the ‘anti-farm law agitation in India, that culminated into unbridled violence on the 26th of January, Congress leader Surendra Rajput was seen desperately trying to draw her attention on social media.

On Saturday, the model and vlogger posted her mirror selfie on Twitter with the caption, ‘Moving Day’. Hours after she uploading the picture, the media panellist of the Indian national Congress Surendra Rajput commented on her picture saying, “Nice click Gorgeous Lady Amanda.” The Congress leader, who boasts of 32.5K followers on social media, represents the party during debates on several news channels.

Screengrab of the tweet

Surendra Rajput seems to be obsessed with the Playboy model. On February 23 (Tuesday), Amanda Cerny had tweeted, “I just took off my eyelashes. The night is officially over.” The Congress leader replied, “Hahahahaha it’s morning in India, Amanda. You are keeping watch of Indian events. We are glad.”

Screengrab of the tweet

However, this is not the first time that Surendra Rajput has displayed excessive sympathy towards a female Twitter user. When popular Twitter user Preeti Khatri was lost in her own world of thoughts, the Congress media panelist offered his services. “Thoughts get stuck in my mind”, she had said. However, Rajput quickly went from ‘Tell me about the problem’ to ‘Either please call or come to DM’.

Screengrab of the tweet

Netizens take potshots at the Congress leader

Netizens were quick to call out Surendra Rajput for his creepy behaviour. Popular Twitter user Rosy shared the lyrics of a song sung by Arijit Singh that loosely translates as ‘No shame, no decency for a change.”

Another user wrote, Uncle, focus on work. Anyway, the Congress part is in the grave.”

Another Twitter user suggested Surendra Rajput to learn something from his party member, Shashi Tharoor. “Learn from Shashi Tharoor. Directly message her in private chat,” he recommended.

Farmer protests, Amanda Cerny and ‘Only Fans’ account

It must be mentioned that Amanda Cerny, meanwhile, has been very vocal about the ‘farmer’ protests. On February 7, the Playboy model had shared a post by United Nations Human Rights, asking India to ‘exercise restraint’ and allow ‘peaceful protest’ and expression both online and offline.

“Who hired the idiots that wrote this propaganda. ‘A completely unrelated group of Celebrities conspiring end being paid to destroy India•? I mean come onnnnnnn. At least make it SOMEWHAT realistic’, she had tweeted. “Amanda Cerny DM’d a farmer her nudes and that’s why the Internet in India crashed. Now that’s believable!” read another tweet. Team Kisan, a group that purportedly supports the ongoing protests against the farm laws, has offered to receive the Playboy model Amanda Cerny at the airport in a tractor after said that she found tractors ‘sexy’.

Her comments and screenshots of her snarky replies on social media drew enormous support from the usual suspects in India, so much so that she reminded her followers that they could pay her on OnlyFans for exclusive content. OnlyFans is mostly used by pornographic models to earn money by selling nude photographs of themselves although fitness enthusiasts and musicians also use the platform.