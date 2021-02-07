Team Kisan, a group that purportedly supports the ongoing protests against the farm laws, has offered to receive Playboy model Amanda Cerny at the airport in a tractor should she ever choose to visit India. The group made the proposal after the model said that she found tractors ‘sexy’.

The theater of the absurd continues

Team Kisan has over nearly 11000 followers on Twitter and it is active on Facebook as well.

Amanda Cerny, meanwhile, has been very vocal about the protests.

Amanda Cerny has attracted a lot of support for her comments and screenshots of her snarky replies on social media are being shared across platforms.

Perhaps seeing the sudden outburst of support, the Playboy model has reminded her followers that they could pay her on OnlyFans for exclusive content. OnlyFans is mostly used by pornographic models to earn money by selling nude photographs of themselves although fitness enthusiasts and musicians also use the platform.

All of this further illustrates the madness that the entire campaign has descended to. After pop stars, porn stars, school dropout children, now Playboy models have also entered the scene and are garnering immense support.