Sunday, February 7, 2021
Home Entertainment After porn star, Playboy model enters global campaign against India, 'Team Kisan' offers to...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

After porn star, Playboy model enters global campaign against India, ‘Team Kisan’ offers to receive Amanda Cerny at airport in a tractor: Details

Amanda Cerny has attracted a lot of support for her comments and screenshots of her snarky replies on social media are being shared across platforms.

OpIndia Staff
Team Kisan offers to receive playboy model Amanda Cerny at the airport in a tractor
Amanda Cerny image source: Listal.com
287

Team Kisan, a group that purportedly supports the ongoing protests against the farm laws, has offered to receive Playboy model Amanda Cerny at the airport in a tractor should she ever choose to visit India. The group made the proposal after the model said that she found tractors ‘sexy’.

The theater of the absurd continues

Team Kisan has over nearly 11000 followers on Twitter and it is active on Facebook as well.

Team Kisan

Amanda Cerny, meanwhile, has been very vocal about the protests.

Amanda Cerny
Source: Twitter
Amanda Cerny
Source: Twitter

Amanda Cerny has attracted a lot of support for her comments and screenshots of her snarky replies on social media are being shared across platforms.

Amanda Cerny
Source: Twitter

Perhaps seeing the sudden outburst of support, the Playboy model has reminded her followers that they could pay her on OnlyFans for exclusive content. OnlyFans is mostly used by pornographic models to earn money by selling nude photographs of themselves although fitness enthusiasts and musicians also use the platform.

Amanda Cerny
Source: Twitter

All of this further illustrates the madness that the entire campaign has descended to. After pop stars, porn stars, school dropout children, now Playboy models have also entered the scene and are garnering immense support.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAmanda Cerny hot pics
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.
Read more
News Reports

Read how radical Islamist outfit JKLF had killed an Indian diplomat in England 37 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Following the brutal killing of Mhatre by JKLF, two accused Mohammed Riaz and Abdul Qayyum Raja were convicted of the murder.
Read more

Mathura court admits plea to remove Shahi Idgah Mosque from Krishna Janmbhoomi saying the suit is maintainable, issues notice to all parties

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Mathura district court has issued a notice to all parties, including Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee

Chachi vidhayak hain hamari: Meena Harris and ‘family raj’ in US politics

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Meena Harris, the one with the famous aunt who happens to be the Vice President of the United States

‘Team Licy’ makes India’s Greta Thunberg whitewash the role of stubble burning in Delhi air pollution crisis: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Licypriya Kangujam issued a statement where she has whitewashed the role of stubble burning in causing air pollution.

Kerala: Hindu Aikya Vedi leader RV Babu, who called for boycott of halal products, arrested to appease Islamic fundamentalists, says BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindu Aikya Vedi activist RV Babu arrested for opposing Halal meat in Kerala.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, close to Congress, spews venom against India and Indians on NDTV: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With the apparent political inclinations of Rajiv Bajaj, these pessimistic and demoralized opinions about the Modi govt is not surprising
Read more
Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Meena Harris descends into madness, lies, furthers The Quint’s propaganda and admits that her rant is about fanning an insurrection in India: Read how

Editorial Desk -
The niece of USA Vice President Kama Harris, Meena Harris, has been tweeted unhinged ever since the 'toolkit' was tweeted by Greta Thunberg
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Entertainment

Actor Siddharth says Jesus, Prophet Muhammad, Guru Gobind Singh, others were humans and ‘fornicated and excreted’ just like us

OpIndia Staff -
Fornication essentially means consensual sexual intercourse between two individuals who are not married.
Read more
News Reports

Police arrest one Nazim for posting provocative message after Jat youth’s murder in Bijnor

OpIndia Staff -
“The throne will be yours but the crown will be ours, whichever city it is, we will rule it,” Nazim had posted in his video
Read more
Entertainment

After porn star, Playboy model enters global campaign against India, ‘Team Kisan’ offers to receive Amanda Cerny at airport in a tractor: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Team Kisan made the proposal after Playboy model Amanda Cerny, vocal about the protests, said that she found tractors 'sexy'.
Read more
News Reports

Read how radical Islamist outfit JKLF had killed an Indian diplomat in England 37 years ago

OpIndia Staff -
Following the brutal killing of Mhatre by JKLF, two accused Mohammed Riaz and Abdul Qayyum Raja were convicted of the murder.
Read more
News Reports

Mathura court admits plea to remove Shahi Idgah Mosque from Krishna Janmbhoomi saying the suit is maintainable, issues notice to all parties

OpIndia Staff -
The Mathura district court has issued a notice to all parties, including Shahi Idgah Mosque Management Committee
Read more
Opinions

Chachi vidhayak hain hamari: Meena Harris and ‘family raj’ in US politics

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meena Harris, the one with the famous aunt who happens to be the Vice President of the United States
Read more
News Reports

‘Team Licy’ makes India’s Greta Thunberg whitewash the role of stubble burning in Delhi air pollution crisis: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Licypriya Kangujam issued a statement where she has whitewashed the role of stubble burning in causing air pollution.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Hindu Aikya Vedi leader RV Babu, who called for boycott of halal products, arrested to appease Islamic fundamentalists, says BJP

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu Aikya Vedi activist RV Babu arrested for opposing Halal meat in Kerala.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand disaster: Over 100 feared dead, relief and rescue operations on, Air Force, other disaster relief forces on standby

OpIndia Staff -
State Disaster Response Force DIG Ridhim Aggarwal said that more than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected.
Read more
News Reports

China takes on BBC, threatens it for its reporting on atrocities on Uyghur Muslims after UK withdrew licence to Chinese state broadcaster CGTN

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent BBC report, former detainees of concentration camps in Xinjiang had spoken out against brutal sexual torture by Chinese regime
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com