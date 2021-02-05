Friday, February 5, 2021
Delhi Police to ask Google to share IP address and details of people responsible for the farmer protest ‘ToolKit’ shared by Greta Thunberg

The Delhi Police will now ask Google to trace the technical address of the culprits who first shared the documents on social media to instigate riots in the national capital, which was later inadvertently shared by child-protestor Greta Thunberg revealing the dangerous conspiracy against India.

A day after Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against people who shared the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the global designs to destabilise India, they have now decided to write to tech-giant Google to get the IP address or the location to find out the origin of the document and who uploaded it on Google Drive.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police will now ask Google to trace the technical address of the culprits who first shared the documents on Google Drive to instigate riots in the national capital, which was later inadvertently shared by child-protestor Greta Thunberg revealing the dangerous conspiracy against India.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against people who shared the ‘toolkit’ that exposed the global designs to destabilise India behind the veil of farmer protests. 

It is pertinent to note that it was child protestor Greta Thunberg who had shared the ‘toolkit’ and it was reported earlier that an FIR has been filed against her. 

However, the Delhi police had clarified that she has not been named in the FIR and a complaint has been filed against ‘unknown persons’ for promoting enmity between various groups and instigating acts that are prejudicial to maintaining harmony. Special CP (Crime Branch) Praveer Ranjan said a preliminary enquiry indicated that the toolkit in question was created by “pro-Khalistani organisation” Poetic Justice Foundation.

FIR filed for creating creating disharmony and against the larger conspiracy

The Delhi Police have registered a complaint under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and section 124A IPC. Delhi Police has said that the complaint is against the creators of toolkit which is a matter of investigation and Delhi Police will be investigating that case.

The FIR has been filed for creating disharmony and against the larger conspiracy. The agenda was exposed after Greta Thunberg had shared a propaganda tool kit that included a campaign strategy for holding protests across the world over the farm laws passed by the Indian government.

The action by the Delhi Police comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had asked these foreign individuals and entities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

OpIndia had extensively reported on how, per the documents leaked by Greta Thunberg, the tweets by Rihanna and Greta were in no way spontaneous and had been planned by anti-India propagandists well in advance. We had also reported the violent antecedents of Greta Thunberg and the organisations she is associated with, that lent support to the violent protests in India.

