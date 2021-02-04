On the 2nd of February, environmental activist and baby-protestor Greta Thunberg and Rihanna tweeted in favour of the so-called farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for the past almost 3 months. It was these ‘protests’ that had taken a violent turn and the result, on the 26th of January, was a planned insurrection where these protestors and Khalistanis overtook the Red Fort, hoisted religious flags and indulged in widespread violence.

After tweeting in support, Greta Thunberg inadvertently revealed the sinister global campaign against India after she shared a ‘Toolkit’ for those who want to support the ongoing ‘farmer protests’ in the country. While the ‘Toolkit’ was deleted shortly after and a sanitised version was tweeted again later by Greta, the cat was already out of the bag.

On first glance, what the documents revealed was that the farmers’ protest and the support it seemed to get from various quarters was in no way organic, as many wanted Indians to believe. As we reported, the documents tweeted by Greta Thunberg revealed that the plan was afoot since November 2020, at the very least.

The document shared by Greta Thunberg listed a series of actions that people across the world could take to support the ‘farmer protests’ and also listed actions that had been undertaken. The document also made it clear that the global attempts to incite unrest in India had begun prior to the Republic Day riots. The document also contained several sets of pre-determined tweets that were supposed to be tweeted and when OpIndia searched, some of those tweets were posted on Twitter on November 2020, verbatim.

Interestingly, while several ‘actions’ were planned in advance, a closer look at one of the documents embedded in the ‘toolkit’ also reveals that the tweets by singer-performer Rihanna and baby-activist Greta Thunberg were also pre-planned and not organic.

One of the documents embedded in the toolkit, titled ‘Solidarity with Indian farmers – Twitter storm’ contains meticulous planning about the tweets to be posted to ‘garner international attention’ to the ‘farmer protest’. In that document, that was created well before 3rd February, two influencers were mentioned who were going to ‘extend their support’ to the protest in India. One was Rihanna and the other was Greta Thunberg.

Snapshot of document tweeted by Greta Thunberg

In a meticulous sheet, the plan indicates what to tweet, whom to tag while tweeting and also, whom to target. Beyond that, it also mentions that the tweet storm planned will be getting support from Rihanna and Greta Thunberg.

In the following list of sample tweets, it clearly lists the content that Rihanna is supposed to tweet.

Interestingly, this was exactly the tweet posted by Rihanna on the 2nd of February.

Tweet by Rihanna

To get some perspective on the scale of planning, let us get some basic facts on the record.

Rihanna tweeted her support to the violent protests on the 2nd of February and Greta Thunberg tweeted on the wee morning (around 1:30 AM) on 3rd February. Both of them were mentioned in this document and used the exact hashtag that the document wanted to publicise – #FarmersProtest.

Now, the document itself actually planned for ‘tweet storms’ on the 4th of 5th of February.

Snapshot of document tweeted by Greta Thunberg

It stands to reason that since this document mentions Rihanna’s tweet, the document was made well before Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted and therefore, the tweet by the two international celebrities was planned and not spontaneous.

We made way for the possibility that perhaps the tweet by Rihanna was added only after she tweeted. However, it is important to note that Rihanna tweeted a mere 4 hours before Greta Thunberg tweeted the ‘toolkit’, therefore, it seems unlikely that Rihanna’s tweet would be added at the top of the tweet list if was added in a span of those 4 hours. If Rihanna’s tweet was added after she tweeted and before Greta tweeted, in all likelihood, it would be added at the end of the tweet list, not at the beginning.

Further, if one looks at the list, all the other sample tweet have a ’embedded link’ that when clicked, takes one to Twitter, with the tweet already written, ready to tweet.

Sample this.

Snapshot of document tweeted by Greta Thunberg

Rihanna’s tweet is second in the document. The tweet before it and the one after it has a “click here to tweet” embed. That link is missing in Rihanna’s tweet.

When one clicks on the embed, it takes one to one’s Twitter page, with the content ready to tweet.

What happens when one clicks on the embedded link

The fact that Rihanna’s tweet format did not have a link that takes one directly to her tweet (even to RT) proves that perhaps it was not content that was added after Rihanna herself tweeted. That coupled with the fact that Rihanna’s content is the second in the list, and if it was added later, it would be in the end and not at the beginning, lends credence to the fact that the tweets by Greta and Rihanna were planned well in advance.

One cannot be sure if Rihanna and Greta Thunberg were asked to Tweet by Canadian Khalistani MP Jagmeet Singh or they were approached via some PR agency. We had reported earlier that Rihanna and Jagmeet Singh are in contact and on friendly terms and therefore, the likelihood of Rihanna tweeting after his request is high.

However, it becomes evident that the propaganda against India was closely coordinated and planned well in advance with the help of several entities inside and outside India. What is telling is that in one of the documents, the propagandists specifically mention that even if the farm laws are repealed, the protests were too continue. Therefore, it becomes rather clear that the protests were not so much about the farm laws alone but about creating mayhem in India to target the Modi government and tarnish India’s image globally.